Two former state golf champions advance to semifinals of girls match play

Two former high school state champions have advanced to the semifinals of the Nebraska girls match play championship at Platteview Golf Club.
Defending Class B state champion Julia Karmazin, who will be a junior at Elkhorn North next year, will play Millard North graduate Katie Ruge in one semifinal. The other semi Wednesday will pit 2019 Class A champion Kaitlyn Hanna, an Omaha Westside grad, and Emily Krzyzanowski, a Gering graduate.
In the quarterfinals, Hanna's 2-up victory over Emily Karmazin, Julia's older sister, was the only match to reach the 18th hole.
In the boys junior match play championship, also at Platteview, quarterfinal matchups Wednesday will be: Thomas Bryson vs. Kolby Brown, Cole Feddersen vs. Will Mullin, Coltrane Mittag vs. Andrew Whittaker and Jackson Benge vs. Ethan Smith.
Bryson last month finished his freshman season at Lincoln Southeast by winning the Class A state championship, while Mullin, from Omaha Skutt, won the Class B title. Mittag, who is from Ashland and just finished the eighth grade, qualified for the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur and is the youngest player remaining.
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational has Dustin Johnson and 12 other PGA Tour members as part of its 48-man field next week outside London. The next move falls to the PGA Tour, which must decide whether to allow them to come back.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Justin Thomas wrapped his arms around the 27-pound Wanamaker Trophy after winning his second PGA Championship, and thousands of fans ringing the 18th green amid the setting sun at Southern Hills showered him in adulation.