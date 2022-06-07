Two former state golf champions advance to semifinals of girls match play

Two former high school state champions have advanced to the semifinals of the Nebraska girls match play championship at Platteview Golf Club.

Defending Class B state champion Julia Karmazin, who will be a junior at Elkhorn North next year, will play Millard North graduate Katie Ruge in one semifinal. The other semi Wednesday will pit 2019 Class A champion Kaitlyn Hanna, an Omaha Westside grad, and Emily Krzyzanowski, a Gering graduate.

In the quarterfinals, Hanna's 2-up victory over Emily Karmazin, Julia's older sister, was the only match to reach the 18th hole.

In the boys junior match play championship, also at Platteview, quarterfinal matchups Wednesday will be: Thomas Bryson vs. Kolby Brown, Cole Feddersen vs. Will Mullin, Coltrane Mittag vs. Andrew Whittaker and Jackson Benge vs. Ethan Smith.

Bryson last month finished his freshman season at Lincoln Southeast by winning the Class A state championship, while Mullin, from Omaha Skutt, won the Class B title. Mittag, who is from Ashland and just finished the eighth grade, qualified for the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur and is the youngest player remaining.​