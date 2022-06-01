 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOLF

Two Huskers will face off in final of Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship

COLUMBUS, Neb. — Husker teammates Lindsey Thiele of Wahoo and Megan Whittaker of Omaha will meet in Thursday’s final of the 99th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship.

Each is looking for her first women’s state title. Thiele is trying to join her three sisters as state champions. Whittaker won two state girls match play titles.

Thiele made the finals with a 2-up quarterfinal win over Lincoln Pius X senior Nicole Kolbas that ended on Thiele’s birdie putt on the 18th hole at Elks County Club and a 3-and-2 win over defending champion Kirsten Baete of NU and Beatrice in the semifinals.

Whittaker beat 2021 Nebraska Mid-Amateur champion Carrie Bostar of Lincoln 6 and 5 and UNO golfer Sydney Taake of Papillion 3 and 2 to reach the 8:40 a.m. 18-hole final match.

Quarterfinals: Lindsey Thiele, Wahoo, def. Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln, 2-up; Kirsten Baete, Lincoln, def. Danica Badura, Aurora, 3 and 2; Megan Whittaker, Omaha, def. Carrie Bostar, Lincoln, 6 and 5; Sydney Taake, Papillion, def. Allison Comer, Kearney, 4 and 3. Semifinals: Thiele def. Baete 3 and 2; Whittaker def. Taake 3 and 2.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

