There are 20 players at the U.S. Open this week who went through local and sectional qualifying.

No one teetered more on the edge of not playing at Los Angeles Country Club as Omaha pro golfer Alex Schaake.

At Omaha Country Club on May 10, the Omaha Creighton Prep and Iowa graduate needed to birdie the final three holes at a local qualifier to advance to sectionals.

At Ohio’s Springfield Country Club on June 5, Schaake was in a playoff that lasted eight holes before he ended it on a birdie.

When he outlasted Ohio State standout Max Moldovan — they played 44 holes that day, with Schaake having no caddie and using a push cart — Schaake immediately thought back to making the birdie putt on 18 at OCC.

“After birdieing the last three holes at locals, it just felt like it was destined to happen for me," he said. “I’m hoping for a great week to continue that.”

As only the fifth Nebraskan to play in the U.S. Open this century, Schaake has a 4:27 p.m. CDT tee time Thursday on hole 10. His Friday tee time is 10:57 a.m. on hole 1.

“The biggest thing I’m looking forward to this week is just to find out where I stand compared to these guys," Schaake said Wednesday from Los Angeles. “I played a lot of practice rounds with different guys this week and, you know, they don’t seem too different at all to me, if any different at all.

“That’s given me a lot of confidence.”

On Tuesday, he went around the course with Russell Henley, Cameron Young and 2022 U.S. Amateur runner-up Ben Carr. Wednesday, he was with Keegan Bradley and Harris English. Jordan Spieth walked on the 18th green while they were playing the hole, chipping and putting.

Schaake’s been all eyes and ears.

“You see all these guys around, you hear things about the golf course and you pick up on little things that maybe you'll do," he said. “Especially on the sixth hole here. It's a drivable par-4, with different ways to play it.

“I've learned a lot from those guys this week. They're all really great guys. I feel like I got pretty comfortable with them, can really ask them anything, pick their brains a little bit.”

Nebraska went 10 years between representation at the U.S. Open until Omaha’s Scott Gutschewski in 2009. He missed the cut.

Brandon Crick of McCook missed the cut in 2013. Nate Lashley from Scottsbluff in 2019 tied for 26th, the best finish for a Nebraskan since Omaha’s Tom Sieckmann tied for 19th in 1991.

Carson Schaake, Alex’s older brother, missed the cut in 2021 at Torrey Pines in California.

Schaake’s parents, brothers and their significant others, swing coach Jon Petersen, caddie Kevin Kennedy (an Omaha South teacher and coach) and Kennedy’s son are staying in an Airbnb 15 minutes from the course in central Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Country Club is holding its first United States Golf Association championship since 1954. Schaake said the backdrop of the city skyline adds to the course’s distinctiveness.

“The course is just perfect. It's a great test of golf. It has a total U.S. Open feel to it. It has a very unique feel to a golf tournament," he said. “I feel like the fans think that all the players that I've talked to feel like it's different, very unique, and I really like it.”