U.S. Senior Open in July at Omaha Country Club has not adjusted ticket limits

The U.S. Senior Open golf tournament in July at Omaha Country Club has not adjusted its ticket limits although the state has lifted all directed health measures.

At Tuesday’s championship preview at the club, USGA official Hank Thompson said the daily gallery limit remains 7,000, a number set in coordination with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Douglas County Health Department.

What has changed, he said, is there will be no mask requirement for those on the grounds or for those people indoors who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Thompson said more tickets could become available.

“I don't want to misrepresent anything one way or the other, but depending on that we get to that 7,000 number and we'll feel like we can add, and there's an interest in, a few more tickets, then we may go back to the state and the county,” said Thompson, the senior director of the U.S. Senior Open for the United States Golf Association.