U.S. Senior open notes: Iowa golfer set for eighth straight Open

“Patrick’s played a lot of golf here, so it’s worth listening to,’’ McCoy said.

Compared to 2013, McCoy said, the rough is more lush, the collars around the greens have changed and a few of the greens have been expanded.

“The greens, they’re beautiful. No grain to them,’’ he said. “They are as true as they can be. So no excuses when you’re on the greens.”

Bottled water, tailgate chairs

For Tuesday at least, fans can bring one clear bottle of water, no more than 32 ounces and sealed, through security at championship admission gates.

“There is a need to take precautionary measures for hydration and heat management,” Hank Thompson, senior director of the U.S. Senior Open, said in a statement. “Fan safety is our No. 1 priority, and we want to make sure fans in attendance are able to enjoy all the great golf while staying safe and healthy.”

Fans can bring personal water bottles that are 32 ounces or less (no glass) on any day. In addition, hydration stations will be located at Fan Central by the main entrance, the tees at the No. 1 and No. 4 holes and at all first aid locations for refilling bottles.