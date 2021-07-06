U.S. Senior Open notes: Jerry Kelly hungry for U.S. Senior Open title

“Every day, that place is ready to host an Open. If we had to go there tomorrow, it's ready, and the rough is only that high, but good luck,’’ Mediate said. “So we can go from 7,800 yards to wherever you want to make it at that place. Being able to play and practice there, it's ridiculous. It just makes me better, especially on an Open golf course.”

He took off a month from the tour to straighten out his game with longtime teacher Ricky Smith, then came back with two top-10 finishes in his past three starts.

“I went back to some old video from the early '90s, and I went, ‘Why did I stop doing that? Because I could still move like I did then, I'm in way better shape than I was then,’’ he said. “So I left for about a month. I said I'm out of here, and I went and figured some things out and came back at the Senior PGA and played really good -- really even the third round, it was one of those 78s that was real close to not a bad score because these golf courses bring that out of you. Then I played good Sunday, and then I played really good the next three weeks after that. Just putting is better, everything is better.

Furyk eyes a double

Seven players have won a U.S. Open and U.S. Senior Open. Jim Furyk would like to make it eight.