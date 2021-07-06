U.S. Senior Open notes: Jerry Kelly hungry for U.S. Senior Open title

Jerry Kelly broke through in the senior majors with the only one played during 2020.
He’s had a win, back home in Wisconsin, and a runner-up finish in his past two starts and leads the PGA Tour Champions money list.
No one is hungrier for a U.S. Senior Open title, either, this week at Omaha Country Club.
Kelly tied for second at the past two playings of the Senior Open, in 2018 at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs and 2019 at Notre Dame’s Warren Course.
He said his tendency is to think about what he didn't get done.
“I've never had the luxury of relaxing in my career,’’ Kelly said Tuesday. “Hey, I won the (American Family Insurance Championship), great, but then you get to Firestone and don't hit it my best, and Steve (Stricker) putts like Steve, and next thing you know I'm in second.
“Happy, but I'm always trying to get to that spot that I've never really gotten too. I know I'll never get there, but it's kind of that chip, it's that extra motivation. I've learned to use it with a smile on my face rather than with anger like I used to. It still burns, what I want to accomplish, not what I have.”
Mediate feels prepared
Rocco Mediate, who tied for third in 2013, believes his home course is better than most for preparing for a USGA event. He lives minutes from Hazeltine in Chaska, Minnesota. It’s hosted two U.S. Opens, two PGAs, the Ryder Cup and a U.S. Amateur.
“Every day, that place is ready to host an Open. If we had to go there tomorrow, it's ready, and the rough is only that high, but good luck,’’ Mediate said. “So we can go from 7,800 yards to wherever you want to make it at that place. Being able to play and practice there, it's ridiculous. It just makes me better, especially on an Open golf course.”
He took off a month from the tour to straighten out his game with longtime teacher Ricky Smith, then came back with two top-10 finishes in his past three starts.
“I went back to some old video from the early '90s, and I went, ‘Why did I stop doing that? Because I could still move like I did then, I'm in way better shape than I was then,’’ he said. “So I left for about a month. I said I'm out of here, and I went and figured some things out and came back at the Senior PGA and played really good -- really even the third round, it was one of those 78s that was real close to not a bad score because these golf courses bring that out of you. Then I played good Sunday, and then I played really good the next three weeks after that. Just putting is better, everything is better.
Furyk eyes a double
Seven players have won a U.S. Open and U.S. Senior Open. Jim Furyk would like to make it eight.
“A U.S. Open was always the event I thought gave me the best chance on the PGA Tour, and now it's going to take a little bit of time playing the Champions Tour to kind of get a feel for the courses, how they're set up,’’ the 2003 U.S. Open winner said. “One of my first questions on the way down here was is this pretty indicative? Is this setup very similar to most Senior Opens, or is it kind of dependent on the course and it changes each and every year? I'm trying to get a feel for all that and how it will suit my game.
“Out here you have a little bit smaller window. You look at the PGA Tour. I felt like I had a real good 15-year window to win a major championship. Out here, unless you're Bernhard (Langer), usually most guys don't get a 15-year window, and I lost a year, when you think about it, through COVID and also playing a little bit of the regular tour.”
Furyk, 51, won his first two starts on the PGA Tour Champions and hasn’t been outside the top 20 in his rookie season. This will be his first Senior Open.
“I'm excited about it, and I'm kind of liking the new chapter and being part of the Champions Tour and here at the…” he stopped. “It's hard. I know I'm not supposed to say senior when I'm over there, and now I've got to say Senior U.S. Open. So I’m learning the lingo.”
Grunewald makes it in
Because Tommy Armour III withdrew Tuesday with a rib injury, former Korn Ferry Tour member Kelly Grunewald will take his spot. He lost a playoff to Armour in sectional qualifying.
Grunewald played the Cox Classic five times, notably finishing eighth in 2007. There are 35 amateurs in the current U.S. Senior Open field, the most since 2012.
Wednesday schedule
The last of the three days of practice rounds is also the last day when cameras are allowed at the tournament.
Gates open at 7 a.m. Parking, with shuttles, is at the North Omaha Airport, 12005 N. 72nd St., north of 72nd Street and Nebraska 36.
Fans are encouraged to bring portable folding tailgate chairs that can be placed in designated chair viewing areas along rope lines. Lawn chairs are not allowed.
Tickets available
Wednesday’s tickets are $25. Daily championship round tickets are $50 (Thursday-Sunday). Weekly access tickets are $175.
Youths age 18 and under get in free each day of the championship when accompanied by a ticketed adult. There are U.S. military personnel special discounts available for all rounds.
Ticket purchases are through ussenioropen.com.