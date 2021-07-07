 Skip to main content
U.S. Senior Open notes: Rain doesn't dampen scores, Els doesn't take it easy
GOLF

Check out a hole-by-hole virtual tour and guide of Omaha Country Club.

Omaha Country Club’s course received some needed rain early Wednesday morning.

The official amount the United States Golf Association reported on site was .67 inches.

It made for a pleasant morning for many in the U.S. Senior Open field playing their practice rounds.

“It was low 80s or high 70s (it was cooler than that) and the sun wasn't shining, so it was a perfect 18 holes to walk, and I did fine in that," Kenny Perry said. “But if it's 91, and 100 percent humidity or whatever, it's going to be a tough grind out there.”

Perry disclosed for the first time Wednesday that he had a rough bout with COVID-19 in April.

“I got it bad," he said. "I was in bed for like two weeks straight. I couldn't hardly move. I didn't get my wind back until last week. I was able to finally walk 18 holes last week and feel like I had energy.

"My energy is now coming back. My goal coming here was just to come back and compete and just to finish the golf tournament. But now actually I'm playing a lot better.”

Nebraska Golf: Out of the Shadows by Stu Pospisil

Not taking it easy

When he was on the PGA Tour, Ernie Els played four majors spread out from April to August.

There’s five senior majors, compacted between May and July. Els also has the British Open next week as a two-time past champ.

Six total majors this year, and his next three weeks are majors — the U.S. Senior Open, the Open and the Senior British Open. And that gets him amped up.

“For me, it's a blessing to play in tournaments that I'm really committed to mentally," Els said. “A lot of times in the last four or five years on the regular tour, I just didn't have quite the energy to really pick myself up in some of those events, and now I feel that there's a different energy with me. I feel I can compete. I use a lot of the regular events to work on my game, hone my game, and try to get ready for kind of the big ones for us.

“I've played quite well in majors, but I haven't won one, but I've been in contention. So just got to keep building on that and see where it takes us.”

The three-week stretch is made easier, Els said, because he’ll stay at his house in England for the two British tournaments. It’s two miles from Sunningdale, the Senior British course.

“It's going to feel like the golf is quite serious,’’ he said, “but it's going to feel like really a family holiday in many ways.”

Shatel: No Phil? No problem. Golf's 'oldsters' will put on a show at U.S. Senior Open

Thursday schedule

It’s the first day of the tournament and the first day cameras are not allowed.

Fans may carry mobile devices smaller than 7 inches in length and/or height. Device volume controls must be set to silent or vibrate and flash photography is disabled prior to entering the championship gate.

Gates open at 7 a.m. First tee times are 7:15 a.m. Parking, with shuttles, is at the North Omaha Airport, 12005 N. 72nd St., north of 72nd Street and Nebraska 36.

Fans are encouraged to bring portable folding tailgate chairs that can be placed in designated chair viewing areas along rope lines. Lawn chairs are not allowed.

Pospisil: Czech golfer Alex Cejka, story of the year on senior tour

Tickets available

Daily championship round tickets are $50 (Thursday through Sunday). Weekly access tickets are $175.

Ages 18 and under get in free each day when accompanied by a ticketed adult. There are U.S. military personnel special discounts available for all rounds.

Ticket purchases are through ussenioropen.com.

 

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

