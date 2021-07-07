U.S. Senior Open notes: Rain doesn't dampen scores, Els doesn't take it easy

Six total majors this year, and his next three weeks are majors — the U.S. Senior Open, the Open and the Senior British Open. And that gets him amped up.

“For me, it's a blessing to play in tournaments that I'm really committed to mentally," Els said. “A lot of times in the last four or five years on the regular tour, I just didn't have quite the energy to really pick myself up in some of those events, and now I feel that there's a different energy with me. I feel I can compete. I use a lot of the regular events to work on my game, hone my game, and try to get ready for kind of the big ones for us.

“I've played quite well in majors, but I haven't won one, but I've been in contention. So just got to keep building on that and see where it takes us.”

The three-week stretch is made easier, Els said, because he’ll stay at his house in England for the two British tournaments. It’s two miles from Sunningdale, the Senior British course.

“It's going to feel like the golf is quite serious,’’ he said, “but it's going to feel like really a family holiday in many ways.”

