Upsets headline first day of Nebraska men’s match-play championship

Upsets abounded Wednesday at the Nebraska men’s match-play golf championship.

Only three of the top eight seeds made it to Thursday’s quarterfinals at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island.

Among those ousted were qualifying leader Danny Woodhead of Omaha and reigning Nebraska Amateur champion David Easley of Lincoln.

The successful three were No. 2 Johnny Spellerberg, last year’s Omaha city champion; No. 4 Matthew Quandt of Omaha and No. 7 Caleb Badura of Aurora, who won the 2019 title and is the last of the three former champions in the field to remain alive.

Joining them in the quarterfinals are No. 9 Reed Malleck of York, No. 11 Charlie Zielinski of Omaha, No. 14 Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce, No. 16 Cade McCallum of Grand Island and No. 28 Preston Carbaugh of Cambridge.

McCallum-Malleck, Quandt-Carbaugh, Spellerberg-Badura and Schaefer-Zielinski are the quarterfinal pairings.

McCallum had eight birdies in the first 11 holes on his home course for a big lead on Woodhead before the former NFL running back fought back until falling 3 and 1. Woodhead had gone to the 18th hole against reigning Nebraska junior player of the year Christopher Atkinson of Omaha in the first round for his 2-up win.

Easley lost 1-up in the first round to Omaha’s Kevin Sullivan, who then lost 2-up to Schaefer. Carbaugh eliminated No. 5 Calvin Freeman of Table Rock 1-up in the first round.

Badura survived with a birdie-birdie finish to extend his round-of-16 match with La Vista’s Alex Zillig to extra holes, then ended it with a par on the 19th hole.

First round: Danny Woodhead, Omaha, def. Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, 2-up; Cade McCallum, Grand Island, def. Ethan Smith, Doniphan, 1-up; Porter Topp, Omaha, def. Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha, 3 and 2; Reed Malleck, York, def. James Olson, Papillion, 4 and 3; Matthew Quandt, Omaha, def. Marshal Obal, Columbus, 4 and 3; Roger Sack, Lincoln, def. Kolby Brown, Omaha, 5 and 4; Preston Carbaugh, Cambridge, def. Calvin Freeman, Table Rock,1-up; Nolan Johnson, Gretna, def. Brad Rowe, Omaha, 1-up; Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington, def. Glenn Bills, Grand Island, 2 and 1; Luke Gutschewski, Omaha, def. Cole Feddersen, Kearney, 3 and 1; Caleb Badura, Aurora, def. Andrew Paquette, Beatrice, 3 and 1; Alex Zillig, La Vista, def. Scott Tridle,Lincoln, 19 holes; Kevin Sullivan, Omaha,def. David Easley, Lincoln, 1-up; Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce, def. Grant Jabenis, Omaha, 3 and 2; Geronimo Narizzano, Beatrice, def. Travis Minzel, Lincoln, 1-up; Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, def. Jackson Thompson, Omaha, 2 and 1

Round of 16: McCallum def. Woodhead, 4 and 2; Malleck def. Topp, 4 and 2; Quandt def. Sack, 3 and 2; Carbaugh def. Johnson, 1-up; Spellerberg def. Gutschewski, 4 and 2; Badura def. Zillig, 19 holes; Schaefer def. Sullivan, 2-up; Zielinski def. Narizzano, 2 and 1.

Quarterfinals Thursday: 7:30 a.m.: McCallum (16 seed) vs. Malleck (9); 7:40: Quandt (4) vs. Carbaugh (28); winners meet in 12:30 p.m. semifinal. 7:50; Spellerberg (2) vs. Badura (7); 8 a.m.: Schaefer (14) vs. Zielinski (11); winner meet in 12:40 p.m. semifinal.

