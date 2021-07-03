US Senior Open gear is here, and merchandise tent is open to everyone this weekend

Red, white and blue are the colors that the U.S. Senior Open hopes will generate a lot of green in merchandise sales at Omaha Country Club.

With the championship following the Fourth of July weekend, stocking patriotic colors was natural, said Mary Lopuszynski, the senior director of licensing and U.S. Open merchandising for the United States Golf Association.

There are colleges around here with red or blue as their school colors.

“Apparently people around here like red,” Lopuszynski deadpanned. “And also like the royal blue (of) Creighton. Blue is always a good color for us, any shade of blue.”

It will take an admission ticket to the golf tournament for fans to enter the 10,000-square-foot merchandise pavilion starting Monday. But it is open this weekend to anyone, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The souvenirs range from $5 for a logoed golf ball to more than $100 for Polo-brand clothing. Lopuszynski said headwear is usually the top seller because it’s a souvenir gift that doesn’t require knowing the recipient’s size.

Normally, she said, planning begins a year out for stocking USGA championship merchandise. The pandemic complicated every aspect.