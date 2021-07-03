US Senior Open gear is here, and merchandise tent is open to everyone this weekend

Red, white and blue are the colors that the U.S. Senior Open hopes will generate a lot of green in merchandise sales at Omaha Country Club.
With the championship following the Fourth of July weekend, stocking patriotic colors was natural, said Mary Lopuszynski, the senior director of licensing and U.S. Open merchandising for the United States Golf Association.
There are colleges around here with red or blue as their school colors.
“Apparently people around here like red,” Lopuszynski deadpanned. “And also like the royal blue (of) Creighton. Blue is always a good color for us, any shade of blue.”
It will take an admission ticket to the golf tournament for fans to enter the 10,000-square-foot merchandise pavilion starting Monday. But it is open this weekend to anyone, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The souvenirs range from $5 for a logoed golf ball to more than $100 for Polo-brand clothing. Lopuszynski said headwear is usually the top seller because it’s a souvenir gift that doesn’t require knowing the recipient’s size.
Normally, she said, planning begins a year out for stocking USGA championship merchandise. The pandemic complicated every aspect.
“Until really coming past the first of the year we didn’t even know if we’d have fans here," she said. "We're happy that we have people coming, but we've had to kind of adjust as we've learned more as we move along."
The tournament logo needed modifying. With last year’s Senior Open canceled due to the pandemic, Omaha went from holding the 42nd edition to the 41st.
“We were able to make that change before we were too far down the pipeline,” said Lopuszynski, who mentioned that the country club’s golf shop ordered some items early with the 42nd logo. It also was on napkins at the championship preview event in late May.
Supply-chain issues nationally shouldn’t affect restocking the shelves. She said T-shirts, golf shirts and headwear can have a turnaround of a day or two. But that's not the case for gift accessories like glassware, “when they’re gone, they’re gone.”
Lopuszynski’s team studied the sales at the 2013 Senior Open in Omaha and subsequent tournaments, even the trends from the U.S. Open two weeks ago at Torrey Pines in San Diego, for what sells. In Omaha’s case, there’s not much in the way of layering or outerwear, but a greater array of items for kids.
The store will be staffed by nine members of the USGA’s merchandizing team with help from local volunteers and some vendors.
“It will be a big team,” Lopuszynski said.