What you need to know about the Pinnacle Bank Championship

2020 PBC: Tied for seventh

No. 10 Adam Svensson

The Canadian won in March at the Club Car Championship and was second at the Evans Scholars Invitational in May. He’s made all but one cut in 2021. Also won in 2018, helping him to a year on the PGA TOUR in 2019.

2020 PBC: Did not play

No. 11 David Lipsky

After being on and off the Korn Ferry Tour since 2013, the 2010 Big Ten champion at Northwestern broke through with a win last summer at the TPC San Antonio Challenge. He tied for eighth at the PGA TOUR’S Palmetto Championship in June and hasn’t played the Korn Ferry Tour since.

2020 PBC: Tied for 28th

No. 12 Brandon Wu

Last year’s Korn Ferry Championship winner was a Walker Cupper from Stanford who didn’t get into a 2020 event until the week before Omaha. He tied for ninth at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, then made the cut in Omaha and had two runner-up finishes and the KFC win before the end of the calendar year. Has made six straight cuts.

2020 PBC: Tied for 44th

No. 13 Paul Barjon