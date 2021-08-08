What you need to know about the Pinnacle Bank Championship

From players to watch to where to park, below is everything you need to know to get ready for the Pinnacle Bank Championship.
* * *
Tickets
Online ticketing at thepinnaclebankchampionship.com; tickets also sold at the gate. Fans 15 and younger get free admission with a ticketed adult. Active and military veterans also receive free admission with their military ID.
One-day grounds: $10 in advance, $15 at the gate
One-day Clubhouse: $20 in advance, $25 at the gate
Clubhouse tickets include access to the air-conditioned, snack bar east side of the clubhouse. (Food and beverages available for purchase.) Grounds tickets provide access to the tournament grounds and access into public dining areas.
Map
Spectator parking
Free spectator parking is available at Metropolitan Community College's Elkhorn Valley Campus, 829 N. 204th St. Overflow parking will be available at Elkhorn North, 17800 George Miller Parkway. Free shuttles will take spectators from the parking lot to Indian Creek. Shuttles will operate during these times but are subject to change based on tee times and weather:
Thursday and Friday: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. or one hour after play
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. or one hour after play
Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. or one hour after play
Volunteer parking
Volunteer parking will be on site at the golf course Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday to Sunday, volunteer parking will be at Elkhorn North.
Shuttles will take volunteers from the Elkhorn North parking lot to the tournament main entrance at Indian Creek. Volunteers should report 30 minutes before their shift and give themselves sufficient time to park and ride the shuttle.
Shuttles will run during these times (subject to change based on tee times and weather): 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Security restrictions
Metal detectors: As on the PGA TOUR, all spectators must pass through metal detectors for their safety.
Clear-bag policy: Clear, uncolored plastic tote bags smaller than 12x6x12 will be permitted or spectators may use a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar). They may bring small or clutch-sized purses/wallets, not exceeding 6x6x6, that will go through security screening. Only one bag is allowed per ticket holder. Large camera-carrying cases are not allowed.
Those with small children are allowed to bring strollers and small diaper bags. Medically necessary materials, plastic baby bottles and other essential baby supplies (infant must be with carrier) including strollers and bags are items subject to search.
Mobile devices
Spectators may use mobile devices throughout tournament week subject to these PGA TOUR restrictions:
» Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used.
» Content may be used for personal purposes (personal social media); no commercial use.
» No live streaming or real-time coverage (no shot-by-shot coverage).
» Phone calls are allowed only in designated areas.
» Be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media. All posted signage and instructions from tournament staff must be observed. Failure to comply with this policy may result in the revocation of your ticket.
Viewing tips
Coolers: Not allowed.
Lawn chairs: Allowed without the bag.
Autographs: No. Please do not approach golfers at any time due to COVID-19 protocols.
Other spectator etiquette: Kneel or sit when in front of a large gallery. Applaud good shots. Respect the golfers by being quiet and remaining motionless while they swing. Respect volunteers and fellow spectators and obey marshals' orders. Talk in low voices around the course, especially in the structures.
COVID-19: The PAGE TOUR is following CDC guidelines. Masks are requested to be worn by all individuals indoors or in fully enclosed spaces.
That means masks are needed to ride tournament shuttles and in enclosed hospitality areas except when eating and drinking.
Where to find
Portable toilets: No. 3 green, No. 6 green, No. 8 green, No. 12 tee, No. 17 green, No. 18 green and No. 18 fairway
Concessions: No. 1 tee, No. 3 fairway, No. 6 green and No. 9 green
Grey Goose Public Dining concessions: No. 17 green
Volunteer headquarters: Northwest section of Indian Creek parking lot
First aid: East-side patio of clubhouse, and between No. 17 green and No. 18 tee
Television
The event will be televised Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Golf Channel.
Schedule
Monday
Afternoon: GolfStatus Pro-Am; no spectators
Tuesday
All day: Pro practice rounds; no spectators
Wednesday
All day: Dormie Network Pro-Am; no spectators
Thursday
6:50 a.m. to 7 p.m.: First round, first and 10th tees
Friday
6:50 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Second round, first and 10th tees
Saturday
8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Third round
10 a.m. to noon: Youth Day Presented by Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Sunday
8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Final round
5 p.m.: Trophy presentation and presentation of 2021-22 PGA TOUR cards, 18th green
Players to watch
No. 1 Stephan Jaeger
The German has won twice in the 2020-21 superseason; at Boise last fall and the Emerald Coast Classic earlier this year. His six Korn Ferry Tour wins are tied for second all time. Played the PGA TOUR in 2018 and 2019.
2020 PBC: Missed cut
No. 2 Mito Pereira
The native of Chile graduated to the PGA TOUR when he made the BMW Charity Pro-Am his third win of the 2020-21 campaign. He was in the playoff for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He will be nowhere near Omaha.
2020 PBC: Missed cut
No. 3 Chad Ramey
The graduate of homestate Mississippi State has been on tour since 2018 and broke through with his win in June at the Maine Open. He’s been in the top 20 in back-to-back events since then.
2020 PBC: Tied for 39th
No. 4 Taylor Moore
The Arkansas Razorback from Texas is one of the hottest players on tour, winning July 18 at the Memorial Health Championship and finishing second July 25 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. He’s been on tour since 2017.
2020 PBC: Tied for 33rd
No. 5 Taylor Pendrith
Last year’s co-runner up at the Pinnacle Bank Championship is due for a win. The Canadian who graduated from Kent State had three runner-up finishes in 2020 and made nine cuts in a row in 2021 with a tie for fourth at the TPC Colorado Championship on July 11.
2020 PBC: Tied for second
No. 6 Greyson Sigg
Last year’s runner-up at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship picked up the first win of his rookie season in May at the Knoxville Open, where he fired a first-round 61. The graduate of homestate Georgia followed with a fifth at the AdventHealth Championship and has made three straight cuts.
2020 PBC: Tied for seventh
No. 7 Davis Riley
The Alabama grad, from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, won the Panama Championship and the TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Championships before August last year. He had three top 10s while pursuing that invaluable third Korn Ferry win. Has made his past six cuts.
2020 PBC: Missed cut
No. 8 Will Zalatoris
After tying for sixth at the delayed 2020 U.S. Open, having top 10s his next two starts and finishing second at the Masters, the Wake Forest grad has left the Korn Ferry Tour behind. His Korn Ferry Tour win was the TPC Colorado Championship.
2020 PBC: Did not play
No. 9 Lee Hodges
The graduate of homestate UAB won the tour’s regular-season finale in Portland in 2020. He’s had three top 10s in 2021 and has made five cuts in a row.
2020 PBC: Tied for seventh
No. 10 Adam Svensson
The Canadian won in March at the Club Car Championship and was second at the Evans Scholars Invitational in May. He’s made all but one cut in 2021. Also won in 2018, helping him to a year on the PGA TOUR in 2019.
2020 PBC: Did not play
No. 11 David Lipsky
After being on and off the Korn Ferry Tour since 2013, the 2010 Big Ten champion at Northwestern broke through with a win last summer at the TPC San Antonio Challenge. He tied for eighth at the PGA TOUR’S Palmetto Championship in June and hasn’t played the Korn Ferry Tour since.
2020 PBC: Tied for 28th
No. 12 Brandon Wu
Last year’s Korn Ferry Championship winner was a Walker Cupper from Stanford who didn’t get into a 2020 event until the week before Omaha. He tied for ninth at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, then made the cut in Omaha and had two runner-up finishes and the KFC win before the end of the calendar year. Has made six straight cuts.
2020 PBC: Tied for 44th
No. 13 Paul Barjon
The Frenchman who played at TCU first was on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017. Had a good stretch last summer of three top-three finishes in five weeks (skipping Omaha) and notched his first win at the Huntsville Championship in May. Has missed three cuts in a row.
2020 PBC: Did not play
No. 14 Dylan Wu
He’s the most recent Korn Ferry Tour winner, shooting 27-under to win the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Missouri, on July 25. Only one of his past 20 rounds has been over par. The Northwestern grad is from Medford, Oregon.
2020 PBC: Tied for 20th
No. 15 Max McGreevy
A first win for the homestate Oklahoma graduate came at the 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship. Has had a second and a third during 2021. His spot on tour came through winning the Order of Merit on the 2019 PGA TOUR Series-China.
2020 PBC: Did not play
No. 16 Cameron Young
The 10th player in Korn Ferry Tour history (and first since 2013) to win back-to-back tournaments, capturing the AdventHealth Championship and Evans Scholars Invitational. The rookie from Wake Forest stuck on tour after making it through Monday qualifying for the first time in Omaha last year.
2020 PBC: Tied for 11th
No. 17 Andrew Novak
On tour since 2018, the Wofford alum won the fifth tournament of 2020 at the Suncoast Classic. He had a good stretch of five consecutive top 10s this spring and was third at the Memorial Health Championship on July 18.
2020 PBC: Did not play
No. 18 Jared Wolfe
The tour rookie won early and late in 2020, at the Bahamas Classic and the rescheduled Wichita Open. Best finish in 2021 was a tie for sixth at the recent Memorial Health Championship.
2020 PBC: Tied for 33rd
No. 19 Nick Hardy
No wins, but 10 top-10 finishes in 36 starts for the 2018 Big Ten player of the year from Illinois. Played 10 events before joining the tour in 2020. Best finish has been a tie for third at the 2020 Bahamas Classic. Had a stretch of three top fives in a row in late spring 2021.
2020 PBC: Tied for 23rd
No. 20 Seth Reeves
The Pinnacle Bank Championship returning champion — remember the comeback from a first-round 74? — has been in the top 20 in five of his past six events. At 30, the Georgia Tech grad is one of the oldest in the top 25 in points. Played the PGA TOUR two years ago.
2020 PBC: Champion
No. 21 Ben Kohles
He’s looking for his first win since the 2012 Cox Classic. Has been runner-up twice in the superseason, at the Bogota Championship before the pandemic and the Lincoln Land Championship last September. The 2012 Virginia graduate, 31, tied for 11th at the Memorial Health Championship.
2020 PBC: Did not play
No. 22 Curtis Thompson
In his return to the tour after not qualifying for the 2019 season, the former LSU golfer with siblings on the PGA TOUR (Nicholas) and LPGA Tour (Lexi) won the 2020 Evans Scholars Invitational in his 103rd start. Re-entered the top 25 by taking second at the Wichita Open.
2020 PBC: Tied for 54th
No. 23 Brett Drewitt
On tour since 2015, except for the 2017 season on the PGA TOUR, the Australian won a month after the 2020 PBC at the Lincoln Land Championship. More recently he’s had three top-10s, starting at the Wichita Open.
2020 PBC: Tied for 63rd
No. 24 Roberto Diaz
Before winning the Louisiana Open in March, the 34-year-old from Mexico made 193 starts across the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, with his highest finish being runner-up (four times). A tie for 28th at the Price Cutter Charity Championship is his best finish since then.
2020 PBC: Missed the cut
No. 25 Austin Smotherman
The third-year tour member won the Simmons Bank Open on May 9, holding a share of the lead for all four rounds and winning by three. Since then, the SMU grad has a tie for fifth, a tie for 15th and a tie for fourth but missed the cut in his other six starts.
2020 PBC: Tied for 11th
No. 58 Scott Gutschewski
The de facto host pro, the 44-year-old Husker grad from Omaha has three top 10s since last year at the PBC. The most recent was a tie for 10th at the TPC Colorado Championship. Has won more than $3 million while making 336 career starts. Has two wins, most recently 2008.
2020 PBC: Missed the cut
No. 90 Brandon Crick
The Husker graduate from McCook has been on the tour since 2018, with a runner-up finish at the Ellie Mae Classic his best. Has made four cuts in his past six starts, with the top finish a tie for 18th at the Memorial Health Championship.
2020 PBC: Tied for 11th
No. 123 Brady Schnell
The Husker grad from Millard West had his best finish of the season with a tie for sixth at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in his last start. Has played the Korn Ferry Tour since 2015, except for qualifying for the 2019 PGA TOUR season.
2020 PBC: Missed the cut
Rankings based on points list
Midlanders on the Korn Kerry Tour
Years on the tour; best finish
Brandon Crick, McCook; 2016-21; second
Steve Friesen, Lincoln/NU; 2007, 2009, 2011-14; 1 win
Steve Gotsche, NU; 1996, 1999, 2001-02; 2 wins
Scott Gutschewski, Omaha/NU; 2003-04, 06, 08, 10, 12-13, 17-21; 2 wins
John Hurley, O’Neill; 2013; 64th (tie)
Jeff Klein, Scottsbluff/NU; 1991-1992, 94, 97, 99, 2001; 6th (tie)
Nate Lashley, Scottsbluff (Mitchell); 2006, 2017; 1 win
Chad Lydiatt, Kearney; 2003; 25th (tie)
Jamie Rogers, NU; 2001; 4th (tie)
Mike Schuchart, Lincoln/NU; 1994-97, 2000-01; 3 wins
Brady Schnell, Omaha/NU; 2010, 2015-18, 2020-21; second
Ryan Vermeer, Omaha; 2001; 18th (tie)
Tour history in Omaha
AT CHAMPIONS RUN
NIKE OMAHA CLASSIC
Par; Margin; Check; Purse
1996, Rocky Walcher; -21; +1; $36,000; $200,000
1997, Chris Smith; -26; +11; $36,000; $200,000
* First to earn PGA TOUR “battleground promotion” with third win of season
1998, Matt Gogel; -13; playoff; $45,000; $250,000
1999, Mathew Goggin; -24; +4; $54,000; $300,000
* Only 36-hole finish. Rain wiped out Saturday play
BUY.COM OMAHA CLASSIC
2000, David Berganio Jr.; -20; playoff; $90,000; $500,000
2001, Heath Slocum; -22; +1; $94,500; $525,000
* Win gave Slocum second PGA TOUR battlefield promotion
2002, Jay Delsing; -21; +1; $90,000; $500,000
NATIONWIDE OMAHA CLASSIC
2003, Bo Van Pelt; -26; +2; $99,000; $550,000
NATIONWIDE COX CLASSIC
2004, Charles Warren; -21; +1; $108,000; $600,000
2005, Jason Gore; -23; playoff; $112,000; $625,000
* Shot 59 in second round and got third PGA TOUR battlefield promotion
2006, Johnson Wagner; -21; +4; $117,000; $650,000
2007, Roland Thatcher; -24; +1; $117,000; $650,000
* Runner-up was 19-year-old Jason Day, the 2015 PGA champion
2008, Ryan Hietala; -19; playoff; $126,000; $700,000
2009, Rich Barcelo; -20; +1; $130,500; $725,000
2010, Martin Piller; -23; +2; $130,500; $725,000
2011;J.J. Killeen;- 22; +1; $130,500; $725,000
WEB.COM COX CLASSIC AT CHAMPIONS RUN
2012, Ben Kohles; -24; +3; $117,000; $650,000
2013, Bronson La’Cassie; -21; playoff; $144,000; $800,000
* End of regular season saw PGA TOUR give cards in Omaha to top 25 on money list
AT THE CLUB AT INDIAN CREEK
KORN FERRY TOUR PINNACLE BANK CHAMPIONSHIP
2017, Sam Ryder; -21; +8; $108,000; $600,000
2018, David Skinns; -16; +2; $108,000; $600,000
2019, Kris Ventura; -16; +2; $108,000; $600,000
2020, Seth Reeves; -11; +1; $108,000; $600,000