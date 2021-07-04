What you need to know about the US Senior Open

From players to watch to where to park, below is everything you need to know to get ready for the U.S. Senior Open.
* * *
Schedule
Gates open daily at 7 a.m. at Omaha Country Club
Monday: Practice round
Tuesday: Practice round
Wednesday: Practice round
Thursday: First round (Golf Channel, noon to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Friday: Second round (Golf Channel, noon to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Saturday: Third round (Golf Channel, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Sunday: Final round (Golf Channel, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Map of course
Tickets
Practice rounds: $25
Tournament rounds: $50
Weeklong access: $175
Complimentary junior (18 and under) tickets can be obtained at will call during the event. The limit is four per ticketed adult.
Military and first responders will receive free admission with photo ID for practice rounds.
Getting to Omaha Country Club
Shuttle schedule: Daily shuttles from the parking lot begin at 6:15 a.m., the main entrance gate opens at 7 a.m. and the last shuttle runs one hour after play concludes.
Parking: Public parking is complimentary at the North Omaha Airport (12005 N. 72nd St., north of Nebraska Highway 36). Free shuttles will transport spectators from the public lot to the main entrance on 72nd Street.
Neighborhood parking: Public parking and spectator walk-ups are banned in the club’s neighborhood throughout tournament week, with no public access to Country Club Road.
RV parking: Not permitted in any tournament lot. A recommended location is Glenn Cunningham Lake, 8305 Rainwood Road.
ADA services and parking: ADA accessible parking is available in the public parking lot.
Health and safety protocols
Each attendee will be subject to the CDC recommended questionnaire before boarding a shuttle bus or entering an admission gate. If an attendee answers positively to any of the questions, access to a shuttle or grounds will be denied and the attendee will be encouraged to seek further medical advice.
Masks will be required for unvaccinated fans when indoors (except when actively eating or drinking) and in areas where social distancing is not possible. On shuttles, masks are encouraged for all fans and required for unvaccinated fans. Social distancing will be encouraged throughout the grounds.
All attendees will be encouraged to practice social distancing when near individuals who are not a part of an attendee’s household.
All purchases at the merchandise pavilion and concession stands will be cashless transactions and will require the use of a major credit or debit card (American Express, Mastercard, Visa).
On the grounds
Will call: At the main entrance. The parking shuttle dropoff is close to the will call. No ticket is needed to use the shuttle.
No autographs: For the health and safety of the players and all attendees, autographs will be prohibited.
Complimentary Wi-Fi: Free Wi-Fi is available at the main entrance and near the seventh and 18th greens and the practice areas.
Cellphone/smartphone policy: New since 2013: Fans may carry mobile devices smaller than 7 inches in length and/or height; device volume controls must be set to silent or vibrate and flash photography is disabled before entering.
“Fan Zones” have been designated throughout the championship site for fans to place or receive calls. Phone calls must not be received or placed in any area that may disrupt play.
Photography, video and audio recording are permitted throughout the course, but content must not be used for commercial purposes or disrupt play. Live streaming or shot-by-shot coverage of any player (with or without video) is not permitted at any time throughout championship week.
Cameras: Cameras are allowed for practice rounds Monday through Wednesday only. Do not use the shutter or motor drive until after golfers hit their shots.
Prohibited items
» No weapons, explosives or knives
» No tablets and/or computers
» No drones
» No cameras or video cameras (other than Monday through Wednesday for personal photographic use only and without their cases)
» No selfie sticks
» No televisions, radios or other noise producing devices including portable speakers
» No bag or backpack larger than 6 inches wide by 6 inches tall by 6 inches deep in its natural state (transparent/clear plastic hand and shoulder bags no larger than 12 x 12 x 6 are permitted)
» No signs, posters or banners
» No food or beverages (water bottles of 32 ounces or less, no glass, are allowed provided they are empty)
» No glass, coolers, aerosol cans and or spray/bottles except for medical or infant needs (personal care items of 3 ounces or less are permitted)
» No pets other than service animals
» No lawn chairs and/or oversized chairs (carrying cases not permitted)
» No ladders or step stools
» No bicycles
» Other items deemed unlawful or dangerous by the USGA or championship security personnel
» Parents with small children are allowed to bring strollers and diaper bags. These items are subject to inspection.
Tournament viewing
Grandstands: None this year because of pandemic protocols.
Crossovers: Marshals will control spectator crossings in front of the first tee, third green and fourth fairway; the bridge crossings near the sixth green and seventh tee; and in front of the ninth fairway on the front nine. On the back nine, the crossovers are in front of the 10th and 11th tees, the 15th tee and the 17th fairway; and in the 18th fairway.
Suggested vantage points by Patrick Duffy, the Senior Open’s general co-chairman
» No. 2 green/No. 3 tee: Provides views of approach shots to an undulating par-5 green and tee shots to a most difficult downhill par 3.
» No. 11 green: “A fabulous spot. It provides great views, too, of Nos. 10 and 12.”
» No. 14 green/No. 18 tee: “It will be severely congested” — read that to mean the gallery could be several people deep.
Be courteous
To allow everyone to see, please kneel or sit when in front of a large gallery.
Applaud good shots.
Wait until all golfers in a group putt out on a hole before moving.
Walk — don’t run — when moving from hole to hole. Stay behind gallery ropes, cross fairways only at designated points and obey the hole marshals and other tournament officials.
Respect the golfers by being quiet and remaining still while they shoot. Don’t break their concentration by attracting their attention on the course.
Miscellaneous
Concessions: Five stations around the course will sell food and beverages, including pop and beer. To reduce touch points, the championship will not accept cash payment in concession locations.
Restrooms: Portable toilets are available on course.
Merchandise: Inside the main spectator entrance.
ATM/cash machines: At the merchandise pavilion.
First aid: Stations are between the first and ninth fairways and at the main entrance.
Players to watch
You saw Bernhard Langer in the 2013 Senior Open, but the other top 10 money winners this season playing in the 2021 version at Omaha Country Club hadn’t turned 50 yet. You need a primer about the new guys, here it is. With No. 6 Steve Stricker not defending his 2019 Senior Open title, we’ve included the freshest face — two-time senior majors winner Alex Cejka.
No. 1 (in money earnings), Jerry Kelly, age 54: Nearly defended his 2020 Senior Players title, finishing second the week after winning his homestate American Family Insurance Championship. In 2021, he has been outside the top 10 twice and his worst finish was a tie for 24th. Eight Champions wins, three on the PGA Tour.
No. 2, Ernie Els (pictured), age 51: The winner of two U.S. Opens and two British Opens has been top-five in two of the season’s first three senior majors. He hasn’t won since last fall’s SAS Championship; won 19 times on the PGA Tour, twice on the Champions.
No. 3, Bernhard Langer, age 63: His past five events haven’t been up to the standards of the two-time Masters champion and 41-time winner on the senior tour — he’s broken 70 once in 18 rounds. In the 2013 Senior Open, he tied for 14th largely because of a second-round 74.
No. 4, Kevin Sutherland, age 57: Missed most of May and June with a back injury, but tied for seventh at the Senior Players. He won the Schwab Cup Championship last fall for the second time and picked up his fifth Champions Tour win in February at the Cologuard Classic.
No. 5, Miguel Angel Jimenez, age 57: Came out of the gate fast in 2020, winning in Hawaii. A second win came in Sioux Falls last fall. His best finish in 2021 was a tie for second at the American Family Insurance Championship. He won two senior majors in 2018.
No. 7, Retief Goosen, age 52: The two-time U.S. Open champion and winner of seven PGA Tour titles is seeking his first senior win since the 2019 Senior Players. He has top-five finishes two of the past four events.
No. 8, Mike Weir, age 51: The 2003 Masters champion, who won eight times on the regular tour, got his breakthrough victory on the seniors at the weather-shortened Insperity Invitational. He was runner-up in Des Moines at the Principal Charity Classic.
No. 9, Jim Furyk, age 51: The 17-time winner and 2003 U.S. Open champion on the regular tour has been splitting his 2021 between the two tours but has been committed to the PGA Tour Champions since April. Last year he won his first two senior starts but hasn’t been out of the top 20 since.
No. 10, Scott Parel, age 56: His backstory is unique on the pro tours. He didn’t play college golf while graduating from Georgia and spent a decade in information technology before turning pro at 31. He was a veteran of the Korn Ferry Tour, winning once, but played in only five PGA Tour events. He tied for first in the senior tour qualifying for the 2016 season. He’s won twice, most recently the Chubb Classic in February 2020.
No. 15, Alex Cejka, age 50: The story of the year, he went through Monday qualifying to get into his first two events and the second time was the charm — a tie for second at the Chubb Classic. Three weeks later, a win at the Regions Tradition. Three weeks later again, a win at the Senior PGA. He bypassed the Senior Players. He opted to play overseas instead of going for three in a row at the Senior Players.
Hole-by-hole description
No. 1: 385 yards, par 4
A welcoming opening hole is a dogleg right to an elevated green. Into the prevailing south wind, the second shot can be tricky to achieve the correct distance.
2013 scoring average, rank: 4.197, 10th
No. 2: 548 yards, par 5
The longest hole on the first nine, this dogleg left rises sharply in the last 100 yards to an elevated green. Don’t be long with your approach shot.
2013: 4.894, 17th
No. 3: 247 yards, par 3
A new tee adds yardage — and a new attack angle — to the first of the five par-3s. The downhill hole will play a club shorter than the listed yardage. A back-right pin location is the hardest.
2013: 3.213, eighth
No. 4: 413 yards, par 4
OCC’s most renowned hole threads its way through the trees. The best angle to the green brings into play the left-side bunker that is about 260 yards from the tee.
2013: 4.291, fourth
No. 5: 188 yards, par 3
The most recent renovation has flattened out the front portion of the green, allowing for more hole locations. Still, the green on the only par-3 that isn’t downhill is one of the most tricky to putt on the course.
2013: 3.193, 11th
No. 6: 540 yards, par 5
Downhill, with a slight dogleg to the right, this hole yielded more birdies (193) and eagles (16) than any other hole. A bogey means giving two strokes back to the field.
2013: 4.599, 18th
No. 7: 191 yards, par 3
All of OCC’s par-3s are heavily bunkered, including this one from an elevated tee. Winds tend to swirl here. Since 2013, two of the left-side bunkers were melded together. The green has subtle breaks.
2013: 3.222, seventh
No. 8: 477 yards, par 4
The longest two-shoter on the first nine, this nearly straightaway hole seems endless from the championship tee that sits below fairway level. If it plays into the wind, it’s the equivalent of a 520-yard par 4 — try to get it on the right spot of the green with a 3-wood.
2013: 4.583, first
No. 9: 434 yards, par 4
A new tee will keep the big bombers, as Kenny Perry was in his 2013 championship year, from clearing the set of right-side fairway bunkers. The dogleg-right fairway rises steeply, so it’s an uphill shot from an uphill lie to a green with a runoff area to the front.
2013: 4.092, 14th
No. 10: 500 yards, par 4
Slightly longer than in 2013, this hole (a par-5 for members) has the narrowest landing area on the course and rises to a tucked-away, tiny green meant for a par-5. Long hitters have the advantage with a shorter second-shot club in their hands.
2013: 4.558, second
No. 11: 165 yards, par 3
It’s the only par-3 that plays into the south wind. It’s deceptively evil for a 165-yard downhiller. The bunkering has changed slightly.
2013: 3.206, ninth
No. 12: 476 yards, par 4
A new tee higher on the hill also raises the trajectory of the tee shot, as the fairway gradually rises on this straightaway, usually downhill hole that has had much of the undergrowth removed. There is greenside trouble consisting of a large left-side bunker and a large tree in the right rough.
2013: 4.304, third
No. 13: 313 yards, par 4
Though the fairway has been widened in places since 2013, it’s a hole that remains narrow, tree-lined and elevated the last 100 yards. It tests club-selection skills. Some long hitters will try to drive the green – there were five eagles the last time around.
2013: 3.973, 15th
No. 14: 379 yards, par 4
The most tweaked hole since 2013, the tee is now behind the 13th green to add 60 yards to the hole. The fairway bunker has been shifted from the right side to the left. The fairway rises steeply to the green, where the wind tends to swirl. Unlike 2013, the Senior Open is playing the final five holes in the order the members do.
2013: 4.153, 12th
No. 15: 223 yards, par 3
The last par-3 has a large greenside bunker on the right that is a ball magnet. The club removed all trees surrounding the green. The tee shot is as downhill as that on No. 11.
2013: 3.227, sixth
No. 16: 558 yards, par 5
The only par-5 on the second nine tumbles along the tree-lined creek on the left (again, much of the old undergrowth has been removed) before the elevated green completes this double dogleg. It’s the best chance for a birdie down the stretch, and with this hole coming later in the round, more may choose — or need — to go for the green in two.
2013: 4.918, 16th
No. 17: 398 yards, par 4
A straightaway hole, it rises to the most devilish green on the back nine. The pin often can be half-hidden from the fairway. The green slopes left to right, back to front.
2013: 4.140, 13th
No. 18: 456 yards, par 4
Through the trees and across a valley goes the home hole, with an uphill final approach shot. The tee shot will hit into the slope, killing the roll. A lot of middle-iron shots from uneven stances will be played to a green with many nuances and without the protection of grandstands.
2013: 4.266, fifth