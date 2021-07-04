What you need to know about the US Senior Open

No. 9, Jim Furyk, age 51: The 17-time winner and 2003 U.S. Open champion on the regular tour has been splitting his 2021 between the two tours but has been committed to the PGA Tour Champions since April. Last year he won his first two senior starts but hasn’t been out of the top 20 since.

No. 10, Scott Parel, age 56: His backstory is unique on the pro tours. He didn’t play college golf while graduating from Georgia and spent a decade in information technology before turning pro at 31. He was a veteran of the Korn Ferry Tour, winning once, but played in only five PGA Tour events. He tied for first in the senior tour qualifying for the 2016 season. He’s won twice, most recently the Chubb Classic in February 2020.

No. 15, Alex Cejka, age 50: The story of the year, he went through Monday qualifying to get into his first two events and the second time was the charm — a tie for second at the Chubb Classic. Three weeks later, a win at the Regions Tradition. Three weeks later again, a win at the Senior PGA. He bypassed the Senior Players. He opted to play overseas instead of going for three in a row at the Senior Players.

Hole-by-hole description

No. 1: 385 yards, par 4