Who's who now on U.S. Senior Open tour, but who's coming to Omaha Country Club in July?

Now that the size of the galleries is set for the U.S. Senior Open, the next question is who’s going to be playing at Omaha Country Club in July.
The last winner of the Senior Open, naturally. Steve Strickler.
And probably the other winners since OCC hosted it in 2013 — David Toms (2018), Kenny Perry (2017 after winning at OCC), Gene Sauers (2016), Jeff Maggert (2015) and Colin Montgomerie (2014).
Who’s turned 50 in the past eight years? Major champions Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Angel Cabrera, Michael Campbell, Lee Janzen, Rich Beem, Mike Weir, Davis Love III, Retief Goosen, Jose Maria Olazabal, Darren Clarke. Expect most, if not all, of them to be playing in Omaha.
Then there’s Phil.
What will Phil Mickelson decide as the five-time major champ sways between playing the PGA and PGA Champions Tours?
He didn’t win on the regular tour in 2020, falling to 60th on the money list for his lowest finish since his 1992 debut season. He is currently 165th in FedEx Cup points and 115th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has missed six of 13 cuts, with no top 10s.
But with the seniors, Lefty won his first two starts, both in 2020, and finished 20th in his only 2021 start.
So what majors, including for the seniors, will he play in 2021? Hard to say.
Mickelson currently has no avenue to get into the U.S. Open in his hometown of San Diego unless he goes through sectional qualifying like the majority of hopefuls. He told ESPN in late April he wasn’t sure if he’d accept a special exemption from the USGA into the championship at Torrey Pines.
He should play in the PGA Championship May 20 through 23 at Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Then the U.S. Open is June 17 through 20.
What could work against Phil coming to Omaha for the week of July 5 through 11 is the Open Championship the next week at Royal St. George’s in England. Two years ago, he rested the week before the Open. In years before that, he’d play in the Scottish Open — opposite the Senior Open — to be ready for links golf.
If Mickelson is even thinking about the Senior Open, we'll known by Wednesday. Tournament entries close at 4 p.m. Even those exempt from qualifying, including Mickelson, must file an entry. He could enter and opt out later.
Happy Hollow Club will host a qualifier June 7. Three or four spots in the Senior Open could be at stake.
Among those already known to declare Happy Hollow as their qualifying course is Matt Gogel, who won the 1998 Omaha Classic at Champions Run on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.
Gogel, who turned 50 in February, is married to Omaha Westside graduate Blair Lauritzen. He retired from the regular tour at 36 and became a part-time Golf Channel analyst, but returned to competitive golf in February at Pebble Beach. His first senior major is the Regions Tradition that ends Sunday.
Last week, it was announced that the United States Golf Association will limit gallery tickets to 7,000 each day in a decision made in coordination with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Douglas County Health Department.
There will be no grandstand seating. All spectators not in corporate hospitality will be on ground level behind gallery ropes. Fans can bring chairs.
Face coverings will be required for everyone, including those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and should be worn at all times except while actively eating or drinking. Concessions will be sold, but cannot be consumed within 10 feet of the rope line.
There will be bus service from the spectator parking areas. Before entering the championship, fans, staff and volunteers will be required to answer questions pertaining to their health per CDC guidelines and will be expected to maintain appropriate social distancing while on site, including along rope lines.
Sanitization stations will be located throughout the grounds to encourage frequent handwashing. Fans will be allowed to bring their own sanitizers that comply with the prohibited items list.
While the corporate hospitality suites will be built, the USGA canceled the Goodman Club premium ticket offering. All ticketholders for the club will be refunded the cost of the tickets and all fees associated with the purchase.
On sale are weekly access tickets ($175) and daily access tickets ($25 for the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday practice days, $50 for the Thursday through Sunday tournament days) at ussenioropen.com/tickets. A few corporate hospitality options are available.