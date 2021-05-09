Who's who now on U.S. Senior Open tour, but who's coming to Omaha Country Club in July?

Mickelson currently has no avenue to get into the U.S. Open in his hometown of San Diego unless he goes through sectional qualifying like the majority of hopefuls. He told ESPN in late April he wasn’t sure if he’d accept a special exemption from the USGA into the championship at Torrey Pines.

He should play in the PGA Championship May 20 through 23 at Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Then the U.S. Open is June 17 through 20.

What could work against Phil coming to Omaha for the week of July 5 through 11 is the Open Championship the next week at Royal St. George’s in England. Two years ago, he rested the week before the Open. In years before that, he’d play in the Scottish Open — opposite the Senior Open — to be ready for links golf.

If Mickelson is even thinking about the Senior Open, we'll known by Wednesday. Tournament entries close at 4 p.m. Even those exempt from qualifying, including Mickelson, must file an entry. He could enter and opt out later.

Happy Hollow Club will host a qualifier June 7. Three or four spots in the Senior Open could be at stake.

Among those already known to declare Happy Hollow as their qualifying course is Matt Gogel, who won the 1998 Omaha Classic at Champions Run on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.