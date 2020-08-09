With new green balls, golfer sinks two holes in one in 12 days

Omahan Don Davern says he isn’t sure if it’s the whole craziness of coronavirus or just his new golf balls.

But 30-some years after recording his first ace at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook, he’s gotten two holes in one in 12 days.

Friends told him to go buy a lottery ticket.

“I didn’t hit any numbers,’’ the 72-year-old said. “My luck didn’t carry over.’’

Others said they wouldn’t believe it until they saw it in the paper.

He hit the first one July 16 on the Great White course at Tiburon Golf Club, the 168-yard No. 7 with a 6-iron. It’s an uphill hole and the last thing that Davern saw was his ball flying toward the green.

When they drove up and he couldn’t spot his green ball, he jokingly told former Sarpy County judge Ron Reagan to check the cup.

“Sure enough, it was in there,’’ Davern said.

Reagan, Steve Brayfield and Bob Wear were also witnesses for the next one Tuesday at Johnny Goodman Golf Course’s 138-yard 17th hole. He used an 9-iron.