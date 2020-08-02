Group of Pac-12 football players threaten boycott unless demands are met

"Neither the Conference nor our university athletics departments have been contacted by this group regarding these topics," the Pac-12 statement. "We support our student-athletes using their voice and have regular communications with our student-athletes at many different levels on a range of topics. As we have clearly stated with respect to our fall competition plans, we are, and always will be, directed by medical experts, with the health, safety and well being of our student athletes, coaches and staff always the first priority. We have made it clear that any student athlete who chooses not to return to competition for health or safety reasons will have their scholarship protected."