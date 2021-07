2 incoming Nebraska women's basketball players will be on opposing sides in all-star game

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s two incoming instate women’s basketball players will be on opposite sides Monday night in the Nebraska Coaches’ Association all-star games at Lincoln North Star.

Alexis Markowski of Lincoln Pius X is on the Red team for the 6 p.m. televised game. Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis is on the Blue team.

UNO-bound Grace Cave from Weeping Water also is on the Red team.

For the 8 p.m. boys game, none of the Division I signers from last season elected to play and most are with their college teams.

The most star power is with the all-star volleyball match at 6 p.m. Tuesday at North Star.

On the Red team are Whitney Lauenstein from Waverly (NU), Norah Sis from Papillion-La Vista (Creighton), Allie Gray from Omaha Skutt (Arizona State). On the Blues are Lindsey Krause from Omaha Skutt (NU), Rylee Gray from Elkhorn South (NU), Molly Ramsey from Norris (Kansas State), Addison Heidemann from Diller-Odell (Iowa State) and Mary Claire Daubendiek from Omaha Marian (George Washington).

The NCA all-star series finishes Wednesday with the 5 p.m. softball game at NU’s Bowlin Stadium. NET World will televise all four contests.

GIRLS BASKETBALL