20 inductees share stories, laughs as they enter Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — Sammie Resh Gdowski was especially thankful to enter the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
“Because my husband can’t hold that over my head anymore,’’ said the former Nebraska track All-American from Shelton who’s married to ex-Husker quarterback and 2000 Hall of Fame honoree Gerry Gdowski Jr.
Some laugh-inducing tidbits came out during the acceptance speeches given Sunday before an audience of 600 at Lincoln East’s auditorium.
Former Omaha Creighton Prep basketball standout Curtis Marshall thanked his teammates for their support. “It allowed me to take all those shots. Because I like shooting.”
He had a good zinger, too, for his Prep coach, Brother Mike Wilmot.
“I like to tell people that’s where my cursing began,’’ Marshall said. “I learned a lot of curse words from him. Bro was a connoisseur of those.”
Retired World-Herald prep sportswriter Larry Porter said he always wanted the job once he heard that Gregg McBride, who created the job, often would be greeted by high school bands at train stations when he arrived.
“I thought, ‘Man, that’s the perfect job,' " Porter said.
Then there was Porter’s trip to Hyannis when ESPN was there to report on future Husker football captain Terry Connealy.
“The woman who did the piece on Connealy was a former Miss America,’’ Porter said, then paused for effect. “I really enjoyed covering that story.”
State girls high jump record-holder Meredy Porter Smith from Bellevue West shared why she enjoyed the state track meet. The grassy horseshoe north end of Burke Stadium was a place to hang out, catch some rays and check out the crowd.
“Because I got to jump in the morning, I could just enjoy the whole rest of the afternoon. Sitting on the grassy hill,’’ she said. “You know what I’m talking about, the grassy hill.”
The induction class of 20 consisted of athletes Elizabeth (Bahensky) Schott, Bruce Chubick Jr., Molly Hill, Dani (Busboom) Kelly, Bob Mackie, Kurt Mann, Curtis Marshall, Rhonda (McCormick) Perlinger, Zach Potter, Dennis Thorell, Smith and Gdowski; coaches Tim Aylward, Bruce Chubick Sr., Terry Graver, Bob Hoyer and Doug Woodard; contributors Steve Johnsen and Porter; and official Tim Higgins.
