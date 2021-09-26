20 inductees share stories, laughs as they enter Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — Sammie Resh Gdowski was especially thankful to enter the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

“Because my husband can’t hold that over my head anymore,’’ said the former Nebraska track All-American from Shelton who’s married to ex-Husker quarterback and 2000 Hall of Fame honoree Gerry Gdowski Jr.

Some laugh-inducing tidbits came out during the acceptance speeches given Sunday before an audience of 600 at Lincoln East’s auditorium.

Former Omaha Creighton Prep basketball standout Curtis Marshall thanked his teammates for their support. “It allowed me to take all those shots. Because I like shooting.”

He had a good zinger, too, for his Prep coach, Brother Mike Wilmot.

“I like to tell people that’s where my cursing began,’’ Marshall said. “I learned a lot of curse words from him. Bro was a connoisseur of those.”

Retired World-Herald prep sportswriter Larry Porter said he always wanted the job once he heard that Gregg McBride, who created the job, often would be greeted by high school bands at train stations when he arrived.

“I thought, ‘Man, that’s the perfect job,' " Porter said.