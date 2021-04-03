2020-21 Nebraska high school final boys basketball leaders

Check out the final high school boys basketball statistical leaders from the 2020-21 Nebraska season.
* * *
SCORING
CLASS A, G, Pts, Avg.
Herman, Norfolk, 24, 622, 25.9
Traudt, Grand Island, 23, 581, 25.3
Sallis, Millard North, 29, 644, 22.2
Fidler, Bellevue West, 28, 594, 21.2
Thomas, Millard North, 29, 614, 21.2
Bazil, Lincoln NE, 21, 432, 20.6
Hogan, Lincoln SE, 21, 431, 20.5
Abdelkarim, Lin. North Star, 22, 428, 19.5
Glenn, Lincoln East, 21, 407, 19.4
Brocaille, Papio South, 25, 440, 17.6
Spears, Omaha Bryan, 21, 358, 17.0
Johnston, North Platte, 21, 352, 16.8
Hepburn, Bellevue West, 28, 446, 15.9
Curtis-Sayers, Om. Northwest, 22, 343, 15.6
Ramsey, Lincoln High, 18, 273, 15.2
Johnson, Om. Central, 26, 394, 15.2
CLASS B
Millikan, Platteview, 25, 666, 26.6
Clarke, Alliance, 25, 496, 19.8
Deveaux, Norris, 22, 373, 17.0
Orgilbold, Elkhorn North, 22, 374, 17.0
Witte, Hastings, 21, 349, 16.6
Holtz, Bennington, 21, 341, 16.2
Riley, Platteview, 25, 404, 16.2
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 365, 15.9
Erwin, York, 21, 315, 15.0
Hall, Schuyler, 23, 333, 14.5
OMAHA-AREA
Timm, Yutan, 26, 538, 20.7
Kasischke, Wahoo, 24, 453, 18.9
Fox, Conestoga, 23, 432, 18.8
Roubicek, DC West, 22, 386, 17.5
Foreman, Arlington, 23, 398, 17.3
Washington, Boys Town, 16, 274, 17.1
REBOUNDS
CLASS A, G, Reb., Avg.
Traudt, Grand Island, 23, 217, 9.4
Clemmons, Lin. North Star, 22, 195, 8.9
Renard, Lincoln NE, 21, 180, 8.6
Sorensen, Om. Burke, 23, 190, 8.3
Hausmann, Columbus, 12, 96, 8.0
Thomas, Millard North, 29, 228, 7.9
Germany, Om. Central, 25, 189, 7.6
Louis, Bellevue East, 22, 160, 7.3
Conway, Millard West, 25, 173, 6.9
Rollins, Creighton Prep, 26, 177, 6.8
CLASS B
Clarke, Alliance, 25, 295, 11.8
Millikan, Platteview, 25, 221, 8.8
Deveaux, Norris, 22, 188, 8.5
Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 23, 188, 8.2
Hall, Schuyler, 23, 180, 7.8
Hartman, Grand Island NW, 23, 153, 7.3
Harre, Scottsbluff, 23, 166, 7.2
Erwin, York, 21, 151, 7.2
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 158, 6.9
Mueller, Norris, 22, 149, 6.7
OMAHA AREA
Washington, Boys Town, 16, 203, 12.7
Foreman, Arlington, 23, 142, 9.1
Hrabik, Louisville, 23, 185, 8.0
Spanke, DC West, 24, 175, 7.3
Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 22, 159, 7.2
ASSISTS
CLASS A, G, Tot., Avg.
Hepburn, Bellevue West, 28, 231, 8.3
Thomas, Millard North, 29, 151, 5.2
Bazil, Lincoln NE, 21, 102, 4.9
Johnson, Millard North, 29, 135, 4.7
Germany, Om. Central, 25, 108, 4.3
Hylok, Papio-LV, 23, 98, 4.3
G. Stenger, Millard South, 23, 97, 4.2
Smith, Lincoln SW, 16, 64, 4.0
Moody, Om. Burke, 23, 89, 3.9
S. Hoiberg, Lin. Pius X, 22, 83, 3.8
CLASS B
Walford, Grand Island NW, 23, 131, 5.7
Synek, Hastings, 21, 107, 5.1
Cunningham, Elkhorn North, 22, 101, 4.6
Rice, Norris, 22, 100, 4.5
Lopez, Elkhorn MM, 22, 94, 4.3
Janky, Grand Island NW, 25, 98, 4.3
Lusk, Elkhorn North, 22, 87, 3.9
Millikan, Platteview, 25, 87, 3.5
Jurgens, Beatrice, 85, 3.4
Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 21, 70, 3.3
OMAHA AREA
C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 21, 103, 4.9
Nafzinger, Ashland-GW, 19, 92, 4.8
Roubicek, DC West, 22, 101, 4.6
Keeney, Wahoo, 22, 100, 4.5
Timm, Yutan, 26, 108, 4.2
FIELD-GOAL %
(Minimum 4 attempts/game)
CLASS A, G, M-A, Pct.
Sandoval, Millard North, 27, 88-130, .677
Green, Millard North, 29, 141-223, .632
Henrickson, Lincoln East, 23, 77-122, .631
Johnson, Om. Central, 26, 170-271, .627
Renard, Lincoln NE, 21, 121-194, .624
Lindenmeyer, Papio, 23, 104-169, .615
Meyersick, Millard West, 23, 113-185, .611
Nelson, Elkhorn South, 23, 98-161, .609
Hunzeker, Lincoln SW, 17, 101-168, .601
CLASS B
Skar, Om. Skutt, 22, 96-135, .711
Petersen, Elkhorn, 24, 67-103, .650
Brink, Elkhorn MM, 20, 109-174, .626
Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 23, 109-183, .596
Deveaux, Norris, 22, 144-243, .593
McEvoy, Ralston, 21, 97-171, .567
Christo, Elkhorn, 27, 110-197, .558
LeClair, Bennington, 19, 63-120, .525
Chouinard, Elkhorn MM, 22, 85-164, .518
Millikan, Platteview, 25, 233-462, .504
OMAHA AREA
Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 22, 147-239, .615
Alharithy, Concordia, 28, 66-112, .589
Foreman, Arlington, 23, 158-273, .579
Konzem, Ashland-GW, 23, 108-187, .578
Jones, DC West, 22, 55-96, .573
3-POINT %
Minimum 2 attempts/game
CLASS A, G, M-A, Pct.
Smith, Lincoln SW, 16, 22-39, .564
Ingwerson, Papio, 23, 56-124, .452
Thomas, Millard North, 29, 82-182, .451
B. Buckley, Creighton Prep, 26, 41-91, .451
Kocher, Om. Burke, 23, 40-90, .444
Dawson, Om. Central, 25, 62-142, .437
Cassoutt, Papio South, 25, 49-115, .426
Lett, Papillion-LV, 23, 37-88, .420
Bell, Columbus, 16, 30-72, .417
Wilcoxson, Gretna, 22, 42-101, .416
CLASS B
Wempen, Bennington, 14, 17-31, .548
Garcia, Hastings, 21, 71-156, .455
Lusk, Elkhorn North, 22, 50-110, .454
Strittmatter, Ralston, 21, 30-69, .435
Bennett, Elkhorn MM, 22, 52-120, .433
Draper, Platteview, 25, 56-132, .424
Dvorak, Om. Skutt, 24, 32-76, .421
Reynolds, Elkhorn, 27, 45-107, .421
Lopez, Elkhorn MM, 25, 27-65, .415
Ferrin, Om. Skutt, 24, 25-61, .412
OMAHA AREA
Konzem, Ashland-GW, 23, 38-76, .500
Richmond, Yutan, 24, 63-145, .434
Fox, Conestoga, 23, 67-161, .416
Mathsen, Concordia, 28, 70-175, .400
Kasischke, Wahoo, 24, 41-103, .398
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
Minimum 2 attempts/game
CLASS A, G, M-A, Pct.
Odvody, Westside, 15, 29-31, .935
Smith, Lincoln SW, 16, 49-58, .845
Herman, Norfolk, 24, 140-167, .838
Jungers, Creighton Prep, 26, 61-74, .824
Strong, Omaha North, 21, 57-70, .814
S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 22, 59-73, .808
Sallis, Millard North, 29, 113-140, .807
Meyersick, Millard West, 23, 76-95, .800
Fidler, Bellevue West, 28, 89-112, .795
Frost, Gretna, 22, 73-92, .793
Lindenmeyer, Papillion-LV, 23, 73-92, .793
CLASS B
Holtz, Bennington, 21, 49-55, .891
Fletcher, Om. Skutt, 23, 73-89, .820
Clarke, Alliance, 25, 111-139, .799
Rice, Norris, 22, 43-54, .796
Witte, Hastings, 21, 75-98, .765
Millikan, Platteview, 25, 140-184, .761
Franklin, Gering, 19, 38-51, .745
Orr, Om. Roncalli, 23, 85-115, .739
Walford, Grand Island NW, 23, 106-145, .731
Greeley, Gering, 21, 54-74, .730
OMAHA AREA
Fox, Conestoga, 23, 90-105, .857
Kulus, Concordia, 27, 58-68, .853
Glock, Wahoo, 25, 73-86, .849
Roubicek, DC West, 22, 81-98, .827
Hrabik, Louisville, 23, 73-91, .802