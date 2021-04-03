 Skip to main content
2020-21 Nebraska high school final boys basketball leaders
BASKETBALL

Beatrice defeated Elkhorn to capture the Class B title at the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament.

Check out the final high school boys basketball statistical leaders from the 2020-21 Nebraska season.

* * *

SCORING

CLASS A, G, Pts, Avg.

Herman, Norfolk, 24, 622, 25.9

Traudt, Grand Island, 23, 581, 25.3

Sallis, Millard North, 29, 644, 22.2

Fidler, Bellevue West, 28, 594, 21.2

Thomas, Millard North, 29, 614, 21.2

Bazil, Lincoln NE, 21, 432, 20.6

Hogan, Lincoln SE, 21, 431, 20.5

Abdelkarim, Lin. North Star, 22, 428, 19.5

Glenn, Lincoln East, 21, 407, 19.4

Brocaille, Papio South, 25, 440, 17.6

Spears, Omaha Bryan, 21, 358, 17.0

Johnston, North Platte, 21, 352, 16.8

Hepburn, Bellevue West, 28, 446, 15.9

Curtis-Sayers, Om. Northwest, 22, 343, 15.6

Ramsey, Lincoln High, 18, 273, 15.2

Johnson, Om. Central, 26, 394, 15.2

CLASS B

Millikan, Platteview, 25, 666, 26.6

Clarke, Alliance, 25, 496, 19.8

Deveaux, Norris, 22, 373, 17.0

Orgilbold, Elkhorn North, 22, 374, 17.0

Witte, Hastings, 21, 349, 16.6

Holtz, Bennington, 21, 341, 16.2

Riley, Platteview, 25, 404, 16.2

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 365, 15.9

Erwin, York, 21, 315, 15.0

Hall, Schuyler, 23, 333, 14.5

OMAHA-AREA

Timm, Yutan, 26, 538, 20.7

Kasischke, Wahoo, 24, 453, 18.9

Fox, Conestoga, 23, 432, 18.8

Roubicek, DC West, 22, 386, 17.5

Foreman, Arlington, 23, 398, 17.3

Washington, Boys Town, 16, 274, 17.1

REBOUNDS

CLASS A, G, Reb., Avg.

Traudt, Grand Island, 23, 217, 9.4

Clemmons, Lin. North Star, 22, 195, 8.9

Renard, Lincoln NE, 21, 180, 8.6

Sorensen, Om. Burke, 23, 190, 8.3

Hausmann, Columbus, 12, 96, 8.0

Thomas, Millard North, 29, 228, 7.9

Germany, Om. Central, 25, 189, 7.6

Louis, Bellevue East, 22, 160, 7.3

Conway, Millard West, 25, 173, 6.9

Rollins, Creighton Prep, 26, 177, 6.8

CLASS B

Clarke, Alliance, 25, 295, 11.8

Millikan, Platteview, 25, 221, 8.8

Deveaux, Norris, 22, 188, 8.5

Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 23, 188, 8.2

Hall, Schuyler, 23, 180, 7.8

Hartman, Grand Island NW, 23, 153, 7.3

Harre, Scottsbluff, 23, 166, 7.2

Erwin, York, 21, 151, 7.2

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 158, 6.9

Mueller, Norris, 22, 149, 6.7

OMAHA AREA

Washington, Boys Town, 16, 203, 12.7

Foreman, Arlington, 23, 142, 9.1

Hrabik, Louisville, 23, 185, 8.0

Spanke, DC West, 24, 175, 7.3

Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 22, 159, 7.2

ASSISTS

CLASS A, G, Tot., Avg.

Hepburn, Bellevue West, 28, 231, 8.3

Thomas, Millard North, 29, 151, 5.2

Bazil, Lincoln NE, 21, 102, 4.9

Johnson, Millard North, 29, 135, 4.7

Germany, Om. Central, 25, 108, 4.3

Hylok, Papio-LV, 23, 98, 4.3

G. Stenger, Millard South, 23, 97, 4.2

Smith, Lincoln SW, 16, 64, 4.0

Moody, Om. Burke, 23, 89, 3.9

S. Hoiberg, Lin. Pius X, 22, 83, 3.8

CLASS B

Walford, Grand Island NW, 23, 131, 5.7

Synek, Hastings, 21, 107, 5.1

Cunningham, Elkhorn North, 22, 101, 4.6

Rice, Norris, 22, 100, 4.5

Lopez, Elkhorn MM, 22, 94, 4.3

Janky, Grand Island NW, 25, 98, 4.3

Lusk, Elkhorn North, 22, 87, 3.9

Millikan, Platteview, 25, 87, 3.5

Jurgens, Beatrice, 85, 3.4

Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 21, 70, 3.3

OMAHA AREA

C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 21, 103, 4.9

Nafzinger, Ashland-GW, 19, 92, 4.8

Roubicek, DC West, 22, 101, 4.6

Keeney, Wahoo, 22, 100, 4.5

Timm, Yutan, 26, 108, 4.2

FIELD-GOAL %

(Minimum 4 attempts/game)

CLASS A, G, M-A, Pct.

Sandoval, Millard North, 27, 88-130, .677

Green, Millard North, 29, 141-223, .632

Henrickson, Lincoln East, 23, 77-122, .631

Johnson, Om. Central, 26, 170-271, .627

Renard, Lincoln NE, 21, 121-194, .624

Lindenmeyer, Papio, 23, 104-169, .615

Meyersick, Millard West, 23, 113-185, .611

Nelson, Elkhorn South, 23, 98-161, .609

Hunzeker, Lincoln SW, 17, 101-168, .601

CLASS B

Skar, Om. Skutt, 22, 96-135, .711

Petersen, Elkhorn, 24, 67-103, .650

Brink, Elkhorn MM, 20, 109-174, .626

Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 23, 109-183, .596

Deveaux, Norris, 22, 144-243, .593

McEvoy, Ralston, 21, 97-171, .567

Christo, Elkhorn, 27, 110-197, .558

LeClair, Bennington, 19, 63-120, .525

Chouinard, Elkhorn MM, 22, 85-164, .518

Millikan, Platteview, 25, 233-462, .504

OMAHA AREA

Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 22, 147-239, .615

Alharithy, Concordia, 28, 66-112, .589

Foreman, Arlington, 23, 158-273, .579

Konzem, Ashland-GW, 23, 108-187, .578

Jones, DC West, 22, 55-96, .573

3-POINT %

Minimum 2 attempts/game

CLASS A, G, M-A, Pct.

Smith, Lincoln SW, 16, 22-39, .564

Ingwerson, Papio, 23, 56-124, .452

Thomas, Millard North, 29, 82-182, .451

B. Buckley, Creighton Prep, 26, 41-91, .451

Kocher, Om. Burke, 23, 40-90, .444

Dawson, Om. Central, 25, 62-142, .437

Cassoutt, Papio South, 25, 49-115, .426

Lett, Papillion-LV, 23, 37-88, .420

Bell, Columbus, 16, 30-72, .417

Wilcoxson, Gretna, 22, 42-101, .416

CLASS B

Wempen, Bennington, 14, 17-31, .548

Garcia, Hastings, 21, 71-156, .455

Lusk, Elkhorn North, 22, 50-110, .454

Strittmatter, Ralston, 21, 30-69, .435

Bennett, Elkhorn MM, 22, 52-120, .433

Draper, Platteview, 25, 56-132, .424

Dvorak, Om. Skutt, 24, 32-76, .421

Reynolds, Elkhorn, 27, 45-107, .421

Lopez, Elkhorn MM, 25, 27-65, .415

Ferrin, Om. Skutt, 24, 25-61, .412

OMAHA AREA

Konzem, Ashland-GW, 23, 38-76, .500

Richmond, Yutan, 24, 63-145, .434

Fox, Conestoga, 23, 67-161, .416

Mathsen, Concordia, 28, 70-175, .400

Kasischke, Wahoo, 24, 41-103, .398

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Minimum 2 attempts/game

CLASS A, G, M-A, Pct.

Odvody, Westside, 15, 29-31, .935

Smith, Lincoln SW, 16, 49-58, .845

Herman, Norfolk, 24, 140-167, .838

Jungers, Creighton Prep, 26, 61-74, .824

Strong, Omaha North, 21, 57-70, .814

S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 22, 59-73, .808

Sallis, Millard North, 29, 113-140, .807

Meyersick, Millard West, 23, 76-95, .800

Fidler, Bellevue West, 28, 89-112, .795

Frost, Gretna, 22, 73-92, .793

Lindenmeyer, Papillion-LV, 23, 73-92, .793

CLASS B

Holtz, Bennington, 21, 49-55, .891

Fletcher, Om. Skutt, 23, 73-89, .820

Clarke, Alliance, 25, 111-139, .799

Rice, Norris, 22, 43-54, .796

Witte, Hastings, 21, 75-98, .765

Millikan, Platteview, 25, 140-184, .761

Franklin, Gering, 19, 38-51, .745

Orr, Om. Roncalli, 23, 85-115, .739

Walford, Grand Island NW, 23, 106-145, .731

Greeley, Gering, 21, 54-74, .730

OMAHA AREA

Fox, Conestoga, 23, 90-105, .857

Kulus, Concordia, 27, 58-68, .853

Glock, Wahoo, 25, 73-86, .849

Roubicek, DC West, 22, 81-98, .827

Hrabik, Louisville, 23, 73-91, .802

