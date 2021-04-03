2020-21 Nebraska high school final girls basketball leaders

Check out the final high school girls basketball statistical leaders from the 2020-21 Nebraska season.
* * *
SCORING
CLASS A, G, PTS., AVG
McCabe, Fremont, 27, 636, 23.6
Markowski, Lin. Pius X, 25, 583, 23.3
Haneborg, North Platte, 22, 410, 18.6
Wharton, Bellevue West, 22, 405, 18.4
Harrison, Om. Marian, 18, 324, 18.0
Skoff, Bellevue East, 23, 396, 17.2
Babbitt, Millard South, 26, 421, 16.1
Webb, Om. Central, 27, 416, 15.4
Kohl, Elkhorn South, 22, 318, 14.5
Hacker, Om. Marian, 18, 255, 14.2
Olsen, Millard South, 26, 364, 14.0
Lemon, Millard South, 26, 364, 14.0
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 23, 516, 23.4
Libal, Ashland-GW, 25, 513, 20.5
Treffer, Lexington, 22, 422, 19.2
Behrens, Om. Skutt, 24, 395, 15.8
Kuhl, Platteview, 22, 346, 15.7
Portwine, York, 25, 392, 15.7
Fischer, S. Sioux City, 25, 358, 14.3
Baughman, Blair, 18, 257, 14.3
Krause, Om. Skutt, 15, 199, 13.3
Murray, Elkhorn, 22, 287, 13.0
Newton, Crete, 25, 320, 12.8
Palmer, Elkhorn North, 23, 280, 12.2
Mba, Omaha Gross, 23, 276, 12.0
OMAHA-AREA
Cave, Weeping Water, 29, 620, 21.4
Hebenstreit, Mead, 23, 397, 17.3
Petrulis, OBT, 25, 425, 17.0
Jurgensmeier, Neumann, 26, 351, 13.5
Gubbels, Arlington, 23, 295, 12.8
REBOUNDS
CLASS A, G, REB., AVG
Markowski, Lin. Pius X, 25, 324, 13.0
Egan, Bellevue East, 24, 261, 10.9
Gray, Elkhorn South, 22, 229, 10.4
Purdy, North Platte, 22, 200, 9.1
Schonlau, Om. Westside, 20, 177, 8.9
Schaefer, Bellevue West, 22, 193, 8.8
Ryan, Papio, 23, 191, 8.3
Golden, Om. Northwest, 20, 151, 7.6
Jensen, Bellevue East, 24, 175, 7.3
Lopuyu, Om. Central, 19, 135, 7.1
CLASS B
Krause, Om. Skutt, 15, 176, 11.7
Scheierman, York, 25, 267, 10.7
Tokporo, Om. Mercy, 19, 195, 10.3
Mba, Om. Gross, 23, 215, 9.3
Todd, Gering, 24, 209, 8.7
Miller, Plattsmouth, 18, 154, 8.6
Pszanka, Gering, 23, 194, 8.4
J. Skradski, Om. Gross, 23, 183, 8.0
Johnson, Ralston, 18, 142, 7.9
Huss, Om. Duchesne, 22, 166, 7.5
OMAHA-AREA
Wilson, Om. Roncalli, 23, 223, 9.7
Jurgensmeier, Neumann, 26, 213, 8.2
Halbmaier, Mead, 23, 182, 7.9
Ackerman, Conestoga, 19, 148, 7.8
Steckler, Conestoga, 19, 127, 6.7
ASSISTS
CLASS A, G, AS., AVG.
Aschoff, Lin. Pius X, 25, 157, 6.3
Haneborg, North Platte, 22, 107, 4.9
Jones, Om. Central, 27, 117, 4.3
Wharton, Bell. West, 22, 81, 3.7
McCabe, Fremont, 27, 99, 3.7
Hanna, Om. Westside, 24, 82, 3.4
Campbell, Lin. East, 23, 78, 3.4
Keaton, Fremont, 27, 88, 3.3
Belt, Millard South, 17, 56, 3.3
Ryan, Papio, 23, 72, 3.1
CLASS B
Wiser, Holdrege, 21, 84, 4.0
Baughman, Blair, 18, 72, 4.0
Prince, Elkhorn North, 23, 85, 3.7
Mullen, Om. Duchesne, 20, 71, 3.6
Ramsey, Norris, 23, 81, 3.5
Culhane, Om. Gross, 23, 79, 3.4
Fischer, S. Sioux City, 25, 69, 2.8
Avila, Scottsbluff, 23, 62, 2.7
Hilgendorf, Hastings, 23, 54, 2.6
Burt, Om. Skutt, 24, 59, 2.5
OMAHA-AREA
Golladay, Wahoo, 23, 79, 3.4
Douglas, Neumann, 26, 88, 3.4
Wirges, Om. Christian, 20, 62, 3.1
Anderson, Ft. Calhoun, 24, 72, 3.0
Stoffel, Om. Roncalli, 24, 69, 2.9
FIELD-GOAL %
CLASS A, G, M.-Att., Pct.
Green, Om. Benson, 19, 68-110, .620
Markowski, Lin. Pius X, 25, 231-388, .600
Kessler, Millard North, 24, 83-140, .590
Lemon, Millard South, 26, 139-246, .565
Bryant, Fremont, 27, 89-161, .550
Pal, Om. Central, 27, 75-140, .540
Olsen, Millard South, 26, 125-235, .531
Peterson, Bell. West, 21, 105-199, .530
Kugler, Lincoln East, 23, 104-213, .490
Gray, Elkhorn South, 22, 80-164, .490
Babbitt, Millard South, 26, 148-304, .486
CLASS B
Krause, Om. Skutt, 15, 86-147, .585
Mitchell, Nebraska City, 18, 60-110, .550
Prince, Elkhorn North, 23, 196-362, .540
Mba, Om. Gross, 23, 119-234, .510
Nadgwick, Elkhorn North, 23, 63-129, .488
Baughman, Blair, 18, 88-214, .484
Ross, Blair, 18, 47-123, .484
Caspersen, GI Northwest, 24, 107-226, .470
Todd, Gering, 24, 59-126, .470
Sealey, Hastings, 22, 63-135, .470
Todd, Gering, 24, 59-126, .470
OMAHA-AREA
Jurgensmeier, Neumann, 26, 140-244, .625
Luben, Wahoo, 17, 54-109, .500
Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murd., 24, 54-110, .490
Watson, Conestoga, 19, 87-178, .490
Votta, Louisville, 26, 55-115, .480
3-Point %
CLASS A, G, M-Att., Pct.
Fitzgerald, Papio, 23, 45-105, .430
McCabe, Fremont, 27, 106-254, .420
Belt, Millard South, 26, 78-188, .414
Huntwork, Gretna, 19, 43-104, .410
Babbitt, Millard South, 26, 80-197, .406
Hoffman, Millard West, 22, 42-109, .390
Solomon, Papio South, 23, 28-74, .380
Wharton, Bellevue West, 22, 69-182, .380
Melcher, Bellevue West, 19, 28-74, .380
Kraft, Om. Westside, 24, 55-143, .380
Earth, Fremont, 25, 38-99, .380
CLASS B
McCabe, Om. Skutt, 24, 60-144, .417
Prince, Elkhorn North, 23, 43-107, .402
Strom, S. Sioux City, 25, 56-140, .400
Van Dyke, Om. Skutt, 24, 19-49, .388
Waters, Norris, 24, 32-85, .380
Collier, Norris, 25, 46-124, .370
Palmer, Elkhorn North, 23, 31-85, .365
Kottich, Om. Gross, 23, 32-89, .360
Treffer, Lexington, 22, 38-108, .350
Hoover, Nebraska City, 18, 34-97, .350
Long, Hastings, 23, 48-137, .350
Gansebom, Bennington, 18, 14-40, .350
OMAHA-AREA
Thiele, Neumann, 26, 54-169, .385
Quinn, Mead, 23, 20-55, .360
Frahm, Elm.-Murdock, 24, 20-59, .340
Heilig, Louisville, 25, 51-153, .330
Iversen, Wahoo 23, 31-98, .320
Hebenstreit, Mead 23, 50-157, .320
FREE-THROW %
CLASS A, G, M-Att, Pct.
Babbitt, Millard South, 26, 45-54, .830
McCabe, Fremont 27, 86-108, .800
Kallman, Gretna, 17, 73-94, .780
Hacker, Om. Marian, 18, 65-84, .770
Krause, Papio South, 23, 37-48, .770
Kohl, Elkhorn South, 22, 73-95, .770
Haneborg, North Platte, 22, 100-132, .760
Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 25, 118-158, .750
Hanna, Omaha Westside 24, 51-69, .740
Skoff, Bellevue East 23, 110-151, .730
Peterson, Lincoln east 23, 77-106, .730
CLASS B
Libal, Ashland-GW:25, 171-201, .850
Boyes, Bennington, 20, 37-45, .820
Treffer, Lexington, 22, 118-147, .800
Prince, Elkhorn North, 23, 81-107, .757
Baughman, Blair, 18, 50-68, .735
Winkler, Gering, 24, 82-112, .730
Knust, Aurora, 23, 60-82, .730
Portwine, York, 25, 91-127, .720
Avila, Scottsbluff, 23, 57-80, .710
White, Norris, 25, 73-105, .700
OMAHA-AREA
Gubbels, Arlington, 23, 81-115, .700
Heilig, Louisville, 25, 50-72, .690
Wilson, Om. Roncalli, 23, 56-82, .680
Thaden, Omaha BT, 25, 52-76, .680
Petrulis, Omaha BT, 25, 92-136, .680