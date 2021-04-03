 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020-21 Nebraska high school final girls basketball leaders
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

2020-21 Nebraska high school final girls basketball leaders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Elkhorn North defeated Norris 46-33 on Saturday in the Class B final of the girls state basketball tournament.

Check out the final high school girls basketball statistical leaders from the 2020-21 Nebraska season.

* * *

SCORING

CLASS A, G, PTS., AVG

McCabe, Fremont, 27, 636, 23.6

Markowski, Lin. Pius X, 25, 583, 23.3

Haneborg, North Platte, 22, 410, 18.6

Wharton, Bellevue West, 22, 405, 18.4

Harrison, Om. Marian, 18, 324, 18.0

Skoff, Bellevue East, 23, 396, 17.2

Babbitt, Millard South, 26, 421, 16.1

Webb, Om. Central, 27, 416, 15.4

Kohl, Elkhorn South, 22, 318, 14.5

Hacker, Om. Marian, 18, 255, 14.2

Olsen, Millard South, 26, 364, 14.0

Lemon, Millard South, 26, 364, 14.0

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North, 23, 516, 23.4

Libal, Ashland-GW, 25, 513, 20.5

Treffer, Lexington, 22, 422, 19.2

Behrens, Om. Skutt, 24, 395, 15.8

Kuhl, Platteview, 22, 346, 15.7

Portwine, York, 25, 392, 15.7

Fischer, S. Sioux City, 25, 358, 14.3

Baughman, Blair, 18, 257, 14.3

Krause, Om. Skutt, 15, 199, 13.3

Murray, Elkhorn, 22, 287, 13.0

Newton, Crete, 25, 320, 12.8

Palmer, Elkhorn North, 23, 280, 12.2

Mba, Omaha Gross, 23, 276, 12.0

OMAHA-AREA

Cave, Weeping Water, 29, 620, 21.4

Hebenstreit, Mead, 23, 397, 17.3

Petrulis, OBT, 25, 425, 17.0

Jurgensmeier, Neumann, 26, 351, 13.5

Gubbels, Arlington, 23, 295, 12.8

REBOUNDS

CLASS A, G, REB., AVG

Markowski, Lin. Pius X, 25, 324, 13.0

Egan, Bellevue East, 24, 261, 10.9

Gray, Elkhorn South, 22, 229, 10.4

Purdy, North Platte, 22, 200, 9.1

Schonlau, Om. Westside, 20, 177, 8.9

Schaefer, Bellevue West, 22, 193, 8.8

Ryan, Papio, 23, 191, 8.3

Golden, Om. Northwest, 20, 151, 7.6

Jensen, Bellevue East, 24, 175, 7.3

Lopuyu, Om. Central, 19, 135, 7.1

CLASS B

Krause, Om. Skutt, 15, 176, 11.7

Scheierman, York, 25, 267, 10.7

Tokporo, Om. Mercy, 19, 195, 10.3

Mba, Om. Gross, 23, 215, 9.3

Todd, Gering, 24, 209, 8.7

Miller, Plattsmouth, 18, 154, 8.6

Pszanka, Gering, 23, 194, 8.4

J. Skradski, Om. Gross, 23, 183, 8.0

Johnson, Ralston, 18, 142, 7.9

Huss, Om. Duchesne, 22, 166, 7.5

OMAHA-AREA

Wilson, Om. Roncalli, 23, 223, 9.7

Jurgensmeier, Neumann, 26, 213, 8.2

Halbmaier, Mead, 23, 182, 7.9

Ackerman, Conestoga, 19, 148, 7.8

Steckler, Conestoga, 19, 127, 6.7

ASSISTS

CLASS A, G, AS., AVG.

Aschoff, Lin. Pius X, 25, 157, 6.3

Haneborg, North Platte, 22, 107, 4.9

Jones, Om. Central, 27, 117, 4.3

Wharton, Bell. West, 22, 81, 3.7

McCabe, Fremont, 27, 99, 3.7

Hanna, Om. Westside, 24, 82, 3.4

Campbell, Lin. East, 23, 78, 3.4

Keaton, Fremont, 27, 88, 3.3

Belt, Millard South, 17, 56, 3.3

Ryan, Papio, 23, 72, 3.1

CLASS B

Wiser, Holdrege, 21, 84, 4.0

Baughman, Blair, 18, 72, 4.0

Prince, Elkhorn North, 23, 85, 3.7

Mullen, Om. Duchesne, 20, 71, 3.6

Ramsey, Norris, 23, 81, 3.5

Culhane, Om. Gross, 23, 79, 3.4

Fischer, S. Sioux City, 25, 69, 2.8

Avila, Scottsbluff, 23, 62, 2.7

Hilgendorf, Hastings, 23, 54, 2.6

Burt, Om. Skutt, 24, 59, 2.5

OMAHA-AREA

Golladay, Wahoo, 23, 79, 3.4

Douglas, Neumann, 26, 88, 3.4

Wirges, Om. Christian, 20, 62, 3.1

Anderson, Ft. Calhoun, 24, 72, 3.0

Stoffel, Om. Roncalli, 24, 69, 2.9

FIELD-GOAL %

CLASS A, G, M.-Att., Pct.

Green, Om. Benson, 19, 68-110, .620

Markowski, Lin. Pius X, 25, 231-388, .600

Kessler, Millard North, 24, 83-140, .590

Lemon, Millard South, 26, 139-246, .565

Bryant, Fremont, 27, 89-161, .550

Pal, Om. Central, 27, 75-140, .540

Olsen, Millard South, 26, 125-235, .531

Peterson, Bell. West, 21, 105-199, .530

Kugler, Lincoln East, 23, 104-213, .490

Gray, Elkhorn South, 22, 80-164, .490

Babbitt, Millard South, 26, 148-304, .486

CLASS B

Krause, Om. Skutt, 15, 86-147, .585

Mitchell, Nebraska City, 18, 60-110, .550

Prince, Elkhorn North, 23, 196-362, .540

Mba, Om. Gross, 23, 119-234, .510

Nadgwick, Elkhorn North, 23, 63-129, .488

Baughman, Blair, 18, 88-214, .484

Ross, Blair, 18, 47-123, .484

Caspersen, GI Northwest, 24, 107-226, .470

Todd, Gering, 24, 59-126, .470

Sealey, Hastings, 22, 63-135, .470

Todd, Gering, 24, 59-126, .470

OMAHA-AREA

Jurgensmeier, Neumann, 26, 140-244, .625

Luben, Wahoo, 17, 54-109, .500

Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murd., 24, 54-110, .490

Watson, Conestoga, 19, 87-178, .490

Votta, Louisville, 26, 55-115, .480

3-Point %

CLASS A, G, M-Att., Pct.

Fitzgerald, Papio, 23, 45-105, .430

McCabe, Fremont, 27, 106-254, .420

Belt, Millard South, 26, 78-188, .414

Huntwork, Gretna, 19, 43-104, .410

Babbitt, Millard South, 26, 80-197, .406

Hoffman, Millard West, 22, 42-109, .390

Solomon, Papio South, 23, 28-74, .380

Wharton, Bellevue West, 22, 69-182, .380

Melcher, Bellevue West, 19, 28-74, .380

Kraft, Om. Westside, 24, 55-143, .380

Earth, Fremont, 25, 38-99, .380

CLASS B

McCabe, Om. Skutt, 24, 60-144, .417

Prince, Elkhorn North, 23, 43-107, .402

Strom, S. Sioux City, 25, 56-140, .400

Van Dyke, Om. Skutt, 24, 19-49, .388

Waters, Norris, 24, 32-85, .380

Collier, Norris, 25, 46-124, .370

Palmer, Elkhorn North, 23, 31-85, .365

Kottich, Om. Gross, 23, 32-89, .360

Treffer, Lexington, 22, 38-108, .350

Hoover, Nebraska City, 18, 34-97, .350

Long, Hastings, 23, 48-137, .350

Gansebom, Bennington, 18, 14-40, .350

OMAHA-AREA

Thiele, Neumann, 26, 54-169, .385

Quinn, Mead, 23, 20-55, .360

Frahm, Elm.-Murdock, 24, 20-59, .340

Heilig, Louisville, 25, 51-153, .330

Iversen, Wahoo 23, 31-98, .320

Hebenstreit, Mead 23, 50-157, .320

FREE-THROW %

CLASS A, G, M-Att, Pct.

Babbitt, Millard South, 26, 45-54, .830

McCabe, Fremont 27, 86-108, .800

Kallman, Gretna, 17, 73-94, .780

Hacker, Om. Marian, 18, 65-84, .770

Krause, Papio South, 23, 37-48, .770

Kohl, Elkhorn South, 22, 73-95, .770

Haneborg, North Platte, 22, 100-132, .760

Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 25, 118-158, .750

Hanna, Omaha Westside 24, 51-69, .740

Skoff, Bellevue East 23, 110-151, .730

Peterson, Lincoln east 23, 77-106, .730

CLASS B

Libal, Ashland-GW:25, 171-201, .850

Boyes, Bennington, 20, 37-45, .820

Treffer, Lexington, 22, 118-147, .800

Prince, Elkhorn North, 23, 81-107, .757

Baughman, Blair, 18, 50-68, .735

Winkler, Gering, 24, 82-112, .730

Knust, Aurora, 23, 60-82, .730

Portwine, York, 25, 91-127, .720

Avila, Scottsbluff, 23, 57-80, .710

White, Norris, 25, 73-105, .700

OMAHA-AREA

Gubbels, Arlington, 23, 81-115, .700

Heilig, Louisville, 25, 50-72, .690

Wilson, Om. Roncalli, 23, 56-82, .680

Thaden, Omaha BT, 25, 52-76, .680

Petrulis, Omaha BT, 25, 92-136, .680

History of Nebraska prep basketball state championship covers

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert