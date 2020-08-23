A complete class-by-class listing of the 2020 Nebraska high school football district assignments.
Class A
District 1: Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast, Millard West, North Platte, Omaha Creighton Prep
District 2: Fremont, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Millard South, Omaha North
District 3: Lincoln Southwest, Papillion-La Vista South
District 4: Bellevue West, Columbus, Kearney, Lincoln High
District 5: Bellevue East, Elkhorn South, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast, Papillion-La Vista
District 6: Grand Island, Millard North, Norfolk, Omaha Westside
Class B
District 1: Bennington, Blair, Omaha Gross, Omaha Roncalli, South Sioux City (I)
District 2: Elkhorn, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Elkhorn North, Omaha Skutt, Ralston
District 3: Beatrice, Crete, Norris, Plattsmouth, Waverly
District 4: Aurora, Grand Island Northwest, Hastings, Seward, York
District 5: Alliance, Gering, Lexington, McCook, Scottsbluff
Class C-1
District 1: Auburn, Fairbury, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Milford, Nebraska City (I)
District 2: Ashland-Greenwood, Louisville, Malcolm, Platteview, Raymond Central, Wahoo
District 3: Arlington, Boys Town, Douglas County West, Fort Calhoun, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Omaha Concordia
District 4: Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, North Bend, Schuyler (I), West Point-Beemer
District 5: Battle Creek, Boone Central, O’Neill, Pierce, Wayne
District 6: Adams Central, Central City, Fillmore Central, St. Paul, Wood River-Shelton
District 7: Broken Bow, Cozad, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Minden
District 8: Chadron, Gothenburg, Mitchell, Ogallala, Sidney
Class C-2
District 1: Centennial, Lincoln Lutheran, Syracuse, Wahoo Neumann, Wilber-Clatonia, Yutan
District 2: David City, David City Aquinas, Fremont Bergan, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman
District 3: BRLD, Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca
District 4: Doniphan-Trumbull, Hastings St. Cecilia, Sandy Creek, Superior, Sutton
District 5: Centura, Gibbon (I), Grand Island Central Catholic, Ord, Twin River
District 6: Bridgeport, Chase County, Gordon-Rushville (I), Hershey, North Platte St. Patrick’s, Valentine (I)
Eight Man-1
District 1: Cedar Bluffs, Conestoga (I), Elmwood- Murdock, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Weeping Water
District 2: Freeman, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Nebraska City Lourdes, Palmyra (I)
District 3: EMF, Heartland, Southern, Thayer Central, Tri County
District 4: Cross County, East Butler, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Nebraska Christian, Shelby-Rising City
District 5: Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge, Madison (I), Stanton, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Wisner-Pilger
District 6: Elkhorn Valley, Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Norfolk Lutheran, Plainview, Wakefield (I)
District 7: Ainsworth, Neligh-Oakdale, North Central, Summerland, West Holt
District 8: Amherst, Anselmo-Merna, Arcadia-Loup City, Burwell, Ravenna (I)
District 9: Alma, Arapahoe, Bertrand, Elm Creek, Southern Valley
District 10: Cambridge, Dundy County Stratton, Hi-Line, Hitchcock County, Maxwell
District 11: Bayard, Hemingford, Kimball, Perkins County, Sutherland
Eight Man-2
District 1: Diller-Odell, Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Mead, Omaha Christian
District 2: Allen, Emerson-Hubbard, Homer, Pender, Walthill
District 3: Osmond, Randolph, Wausa, Winside, Wynot
District 4: Bloomfield, Boyd County, Creighton, Niobrara/Verdigre, O’Neill St. Mary’s
District 5: Central Valley, CWC, Elgin/Pope John, Humphrey St. Francis, Riverside
District 6: Fullerton, High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran, Osceola, Palmer
District 7: BDS, Blue Hill, Giltner, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson
District 8: Axtell, Brady, Loomis, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Overton
District 9: Ansley-Litchfield, Pleasanton, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup, Twin Loup
District 10: Garden County, Hyannis, Leyton, Morrill, Mullen
Six Man
District 1: Deshler, Lewiston, Meridian, Pawnee City, Sterling
District 2: Dorchester, Hampton, Heartland Lutheran, Lincoln Parkview, McCool Junction
District 3: Elba, Santee, Spalding Academy, St. Edward, Stuart
District 4: Franklin (I), Harvard (I), Red Cloud, Silver Lake, Wilcox-Hildreth
District 5: Paxton, Southwest, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade
District 6: Arthur County, Banner County, Creek Valley, Potter-Dix, South Platte
District 7: Cody-Kilgore, Crawford, Hay Springs, Minatare, Sioux County
(I) — Ineligible for playoffs
