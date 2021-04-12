 Skip to main content
2021 Metro Conference baseball tournament schedule
2021 Metro Conference baseball tournament schedule

The Metro Conference baseball tournament will be played Wednesday through Saturday, with the final scheduled for UNO’s Tal Anderson Field.

After a play-in game Wednesday, the first and second rounds will be played Thursday. The semifinals will be Friday at Elkhorn South and the final Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Mavericks’ new field.

Top-ranked Millard South (15-1) is the overall No. 1 seed in the tourney.

The schedule (with seeds)

Wednesday

At Omaha Bryan: No. 17 Omaha North vs. No. 16 Omaha Bryan, 5 p.m.

Thursday

At Millard South: North-Bryan winner vs. No. 1 Millard South, 1 p.m.; No. 8 Millard West vs. No. 9 Gretna, 3:30; winners play at 6.

At Millard North: No. 13 Bellevue East vs. No. 4 Millard North, 1 p.m.; No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South vs. No. 12 Elkhorn South, 3:30; winners play at 6.

At Omaha Westside: No. 14 Omaha Burke vs. No. 3 Omaha Westside, 1 p.m.; No. 6 Papillion-La Vista vs. No. 11 Omaha South, 3:30; winners play at 6.

At Bellevue West: No. 15 Omaha Northwest vs. No. 2 Bellevue West, 1 p.m.; No. 7 Omaha Creighton Prep vs. No. 10 Omaha Central, 3:30; winners play at 6.

Friday

At Elkhorn South: Semifinals at 4 and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

At UNO: Final, 6 p.m.

