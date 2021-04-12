2021 Metro Conference baseball tournament schedule

The Metro Conference baseball tournament will be played Wednesday through Saturday, with the final scheduled for UNO’s Tal Anderson Field.

After a play-in game Wednesday, the first and second rounds will be played Thursday. The semifinals will be Friday at Elkhorn South and the final Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Mavericks’ new field.

Top-ranked Millard South (15-1) is the overall No. 1 seed in the tourney.

The schedule (with seeds)

Wednesday

At Omaha Bryan: No. 17 Omaha North vs. No. 16 Omaha Bryan, 5 p.m.

Thursday

At Millard South: North-Bryan winner vs. No. 1 Millard South, 1 p.m.; No. 8 Millard West vs. No. 9 Gretna, 3:30; winners play at 6.

At Millard North: No. 13 Bellevue East vs. No. 4 Millard North, 1 p.m.; No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South vs. No. 12 Elkhorn South, 3:30; winners play at 6.

At Omaha Westside: No. 14 Omaha Burke vs. No. 3 Omaha Westside, 1 p.m.; No. 6 Papillion-La Vista vs. No. 11 Omaha South, 3:30; winners play at 6.