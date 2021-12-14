2021 Metro Conference Holiday basketball tournament brackets

Bellevue West’s boys and Millard South’s girls are the top seeds for the 60th Metro Conference Holiday Tournament that starts Monday at home sites.

The top five boys seeds are Bellevue West, Millard North, Omaha Westside, Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Central. The top five in girls are Millard South, Central, Bellevue West, Gretna and Bellevue East.

Play-in games are Monday, and the 16-team bracket begins eliminations Tuesday.

Schools with boys and girls teams playing at home on Tuesday are Bellevue West, Central, Westside and Millard North.

The tournament concludes at Baxter Arena with quarterfinals Dec. 28, semifinals Dec. 29 and finals Dec. 31. The arena is in use on Dec. 30 with a UNO women’s basketball home game.

Schedule

Boys

Monday

» No. 17 Bellevue East at No. 16 Omaha Burke, 4:30 p.m.​

» No. 18 Omaha Bryan at No. 15 Omaha Northwest, 12:30 p.m.​

Tuesday, Dec. 21