2021 Metro Conference Holiday basketball tournament brackets

Bellevue West’s boys and Millard South’s girls are the top seeds for the 60th Metro Conference Holiday Tournament that starts Monday at home sites.
The top five boys seeds are Bellevue West, Millard North, Omaha Westside, Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Central. The top five in girls are Millard South, Central, Bellevue West, Gretna and Bellevue East.
Play-in games are Monday, and the 16-team bracket begins eliminations Tuesday.
Schools with boys and girls teams playing at home on Tuesday are Bellevue West, Central, Westside and Millard North.
The tournament concludes at Baxter Arena with quarterfinals Dec. 28, semifinals Dec. 29 and finals Dec. 31. The arena is in use on Dec. 30 with a UNO women’s basketball home game.
Schedule
Boys
Monday
» No. 17 Bellevue East at No. 16 Omaha Burke, 4:30 p.m.
» No. 18 Omaha Bryan at No. 15 Omaha Northwest, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
» Burke-BE winner at No. 1 Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m.
» No. 9 Gretna at No. 8 Omaha South, 5 p.m.
» No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South at No. 5 Omaha Central, 6:30 p.m.
» No. 13 Millard West at No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep, 6 p.m.
» No. 14 Omaha Benson at No. 3 Omaha Westside, 7:15 p.m.
» No. 11 Millard South at No. 6 Elkhorn South, 6 p.m.
» No. 10 Papillion-La Vista at No. 7 Omaha North, 6:30 p.m.
» Bryan-NW winner at No. Millard North, 6:45 p.m.
Girls
Monday
» No. 17 Omaha North at No. 16 Omaha South, 5 p.m.
» No. 18 Omaha Bryan at No. 15 Omaha Burke, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
» No. 1 Millard South vs. South-North winner, 5:30 p.m.
» No. 9 Papillion-La Vista at No. 8 Omaha Benson, 1 p.m.
» No. 12 Papillion-La Vista South at No. 5 Bellevue East, 5:30 p.m.
» No. 13 Elkhorn South at No. 4 Gretna, 5:30 p.m.
» No. 14 Omaha Northwest at No. 3 Bellevue West, 5:30 p.m.
» No. 11 Millard West at No. 6 Millard North, 5 p.m.
» No. 10 Omaha Marian at No. 7 Omaha Westside, 5:30 p.m.
» Burke-Bryan winner vs. No. 2 Omaha Central, 1 p.m.