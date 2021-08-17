 Skip to main content
2021 Nebraska high school football schedules
FOOTBALL

2021 Nebraska high school football schedules

These are the top 10 teams in Class B football entering the 2021 season, according to The World-Herald's Stu Pospisil.

Check out the 2021 Nebraska high school football schedules.

* * *

CLASS A

Bellevue East

A 27 at Omaha Benson

S 3 Bellevue West

S 10 Omaha South

S 16 at Omaha Northwest

S 24 at Gretna

O 1 Elkhorn South

O 8 at Lincoln SE

O 15 Papillion-LV

O 22 at Plattsmouth 

Bellevue West

A 26 Omaha Burke

S 3 at Bellevue East

S 10 Creighton Prep

S 16 Millard South

S 24 at Kearney

O 1 Omaha Northwest

O 8 at Millard West

O 15 at Columbus

O 22 Lincoln High

Columbus

A 27 at Omaha Central

S 2 at Norfolk

S 9 Lincoln North Star

S 17 Lincoln NE

S 24 at Lincoln High

O 1 Kearney

O 8 at Om. Northwest

O 15 Bellevue West

O 22 North Platte

Elkhorn South

A 27 Millard West

S 2 at Millard South

S 10 Omaha Central

S 16 at Lincoln SW

S 24 Papillion-LV

O 1 at Bellevue East

O 7 Gretna

O 15 at Kearney

O 22 at Lincoln SE

Fremont

A 27 at Lincoln NE

S 3 North Platte

S 10 Omaha Benson

S 17 at Grand Island

S 24 at Omaha South

S 30 Lincoln North Star

O 8 Millard South

O 15 at Omaha North

O 22 at Lincoln Pius X

Grand Island

A 27 at Kearney

S 3 at Lincoln Pius X

S 10 Lincoln SE

S 17 Fremont

S 24 at Om. Westside

O 1 Omaha Benson

O 8 Millard North

O 15 at Norfolk

O 22 at Omaha Bryan

Gretna

A 27 at Lincoln SW

S 3 Omaha Central

S 10 Papillion-LV South

S 17 at Lincoln Pius X

S 24 Bellevue East

O 1 Omaha Skutt

O 7 at Elkhorn South

O 14 Lincoln SE

O 22 at Papillion-LV

Kearney

A 27 Grand Island

S 3 at Omaha Burke

S 10 North Platte

S 17 at Millard West

S 24 Bellevue West

O 1 at Columbus

O 8 Lincoln High

O 15 Elkhorn South

O 22 at Om. Northwest

Lincoln East

A 26 Lincoln Pius X

S 3 at Papillion-LV South

S 10 at Norfolk

S 17 Millard North

S 23 at Lincoln SE

S 30 Millard West

O 8 at North Platte

O 15 Lincoln NE

O 22 at Creighton Prep

Lincoln High

A 27 at Lin. North Star

S 3 Omaha Bryan

S 10 Lincoln Pius X

S 17 at Omaha Central

S 24 Columbus

O 1 at Lincoln NE

O 8 at Kearney

O 15 Omaha Northwest

O 22 at Bellevue West

Lincoln North Star

A 20 at Hastings

A 27 Lincoln High

S 3 Lincoln NE

S 9 at Columbus

S 17 at North Platte

S 24 Lincoln Pius X

S 30 at Fremont

O 15 Millard South

O 21 at Omaha North

Lincoln Northeast

A 27 Fremont

S 3 at Lincoln North Star

S 10 Omaha Northwest

S 17 at Columbus

S 24 at North Platte

O 1 Lincoln High

O 8 Creighton Prep

O 15 at Lincoln East

O 22 Millard West

Lincoln Pius X

A 26 at Lincoln East

S 3 Grand Island

S 10 at Lincoln High

S 17 Gretna

S 24 at Lin. North Star

S 30 at Millard South

O 8 Omaha North

O 15 at Norris

O 22 Fremont

Lincoln Southeast

A 27 at Omaha North

S 3 Lincoln SW

S 10 at Grand Island

S 16 at Creighton Prep

S 23 Lincoln East

S 30 at Papillion-LV

O 8 Bellevue East

O 14 at Gretna

O 22 Elkhorn South

Lincoln Southwest

A 27 Gretna

S 3 at Lincoln SE

S 10 at Omaha North

S 16 Elkhorn South

S 24 at Papio-LV South

O 1 Omaha South

O 8 at Papillion-LV

O 15 at Omaha Burke

O 21 Omaha Central

Millard North

A 26 Millard South

S 3 at Millard West

S 9 Omaha Burke

S 17 at Lincoln East

S 24 Omaha Bryan

O 1 Omaha Westside

O 8 at Grand Island

O 15 at Omaha Benson

O 21 Norfolk

Millard South

A 26 at Millard North

S 2 Elkhorn South

S 10 Millard West

S 16 at Bellevue West

S 24 Omaha North

S 30 Lincoln Pius X

O 8 at Fremont

O 15 at Lin. North Star

O 22 Omaha Burke

Millard West

A 27 at Elkhorn South

S 3 Millard North

S 10 at Millard South

S 17 Kearney

S 23 Creighton Prep

S 30 at Lincoln East

O 8 Bellevue West

O 15 North Platte

O 22 at Lincoln NE

Norfolk

A 27 at Omaha South

S 2 Columbus

S 10 Lincoln East

S 17 at Papillion-LV

S 24 at Omaha Benson

O 1 Omaha Bryan

O 8 at Omaha Westside

O 15 Grand Island

O 21 at Millard North

North Platte

A 27 Aurora

S 3 at Fremont

S 10 at Kearney

S 17 Lincoln North Star

S 24 Lincoln NE

O 1 at Creighton Prep

O 8 Lincoln East

O 15 at Millard West

O 22 at Columbus

Omaha Benson

A 27 Bellevue East

S 3 at Omaha Northwest

S 10 at Fremont

S 17 Omaha South

S 24 Norfolk

O 1 at Grand Island

O 8 at Omaha Bryan

O 15 Millard North

O 22 Omaha Westside

Omaha Bryan

A 26 Omaha Northwest

S 3 at Lincoln High

S 10 Ralston

S 17 South Sioux City

S 24 at Millard North

O 1 at Norfolk

O 8 Omaha Benson

O 15 at Omaha Westside

O 22 Grand Island

Omaha Burke

A 26 at Bellevue West

S 3 Kearney

S 9 at Millard North

S 17 Omaha North

S 23 at Omaha Central

O 1 at Papio-LV South

O 8 Omaha South

O 15 Lincoln SW

O 22 at Millard South

Omaha Central

A 27 Columbus

S 3 at Gretna

S 10 at Elkhorn South

S 17 Lincoln High

S 23 Omaha Burke

O 1 at Omaha North

O 8 Papillion-LV South

O 15 at Omaha South

O 21 at Lincoln SW

Omaha Creighton Prep

A 27 Omaha Westside

S 2 Papillion-LV

S 10 at Bellevue West

S 16 Lincoln SE

S 23 at Millard West

O 1 North Platte

O 8 at Lincoln NE

O 15 at Papio-LV South

O 22 Lincoln East

Omaha North

A 27 Lincoln SE

S 3 at Omaha Westside

S 10 Lincoln SW

S 17 at Omaha Burke

S 24 at Millard South

O 1 Omaha Central

O 8 at Lincoln Pius X

O 15 Fremont

O 21 Lincoln North Star

Omaha Northwest

A 26 at Omaha Bryan

S 3 Omaha Benson

S 10 at Lincoln NE

S 16 Bellevue East

S 24 at South Sioux City

O 1 at Bellevue West

O 8 Columbus

O 15 at Lincoln High

O 22 Kearney

Omaha South

A 27 Norfolk

S 3 CB Jefferson

S 10 at Bellevue East

S 17 at Omaha Benson

S 24 Fremont

O 1 at Lincoln SW

O 8 at Omaha Burke

O 15 Omaha Central

O 22 Papillion-LV South

Omaha Westside

A 27 at Creighton Prep

S 3 Omaha North

S 10 at Papillion-LV

S 17 Papillion-LV South

S 24 Grand Island

O 1 at Millard North

O 8 Norfolk

O 15 Omaha Bryan

O 22 at Omaha Benson

Papillion-LV

A 27 at Papio-LV South

S 2 at Creighton Prep

S 10 Omaha Westside

S 17 Norfolk

S 24 at Elkhorn South

S 30 Lincoln SE

O 8 Lincoln SW

O 15 at Bellevue East

O 22 Gretna

Papillion-LV South

A 27 Papillion-LV

S 3 Lincoln East

S 10 at Gretna

S 17 at Om. Westside

S 24 Lincoln SW

O 1 Omaha Burke

O 8 at Omaha Central

O 15 Creighton Prep

O 22 at Omaha South

CLASS B

Alliance

A 27 at Mitchell

S 3 at York

S 10 Grand Island NW

S 17 at Hastings

S 24 Gering

O 1 at Scottsbluff

O 8 Chadron

O 15 Lexington

O 22 at McCook

Aurora

A 27 at North Platte

S 3 Bennington

S 10 at Scottsbluff

S 17 Omaha Gross

S 24 at York

O 1 McCook

O 8 Hastings

O 15 at Grand Island NW

O 22 Seward

Beatrice

A 27 Ralston

S 3 at Lexington

S 10 Blair

S 17 at Elkhorn North

S 24 Norris

O 1 at Waverly

O 8 at Seward

O 15 Plattsmouth

O 22 at Crete

Bennington

A 27 Grand Island NW

S 3 at Aurora

S 10 Norris

S 17 Omaha Skutt

S 24 at Blair

O 1 South Sioux City

O 8 at Elkhorn

O 15 at Omaha Roncalli

O 22 Omaha Gross

Blair

A 27 Plattsmouth

S 3 Elkhorn MM

S 10 at Beatrice

S 16 at Elkhorn

S 24 Bennington

O 1 at Omaha Roncalli

O 8 Omaha Gross

O 14 at Ralston

O 22 at South Sioux City

Crete

A 27 at York

S 3 McCook

S 10 at Seward

S 17 Lexington

S 24 at Plattsmouth

O 1 Omaha Gross

O 8 Norris

O 15 at Waverly

O 22 Beatrice

Elkhorn

A 27 at Norris

S 3 Omaha Roncalli

S 10 at Waverly

S 16 Blair

S 24 at Ralston

S 30 Elkhorn MM

O 8 Bennington

O 15 at Elkhorn North

O 22 Omaha Skutt

Elkhorn MM

A 27 Omaha Gross

S 3 at Blair

S 10 at Omaha Roncalli

S 17 Plattsmouth

S 24 Waverly

S 30 at Elkhorn

O 8 Elkhorn North

O 15 at Omaha Skutt

O 22 Ralston

Elkhorn North

A 26 Waverly

S 2 Norris

S 10 at Plattsmouth

S 17 Beatrice

S 24 at Omaha Skutt

O 1 Ralston

O 8 at Elkhorn MM

O 15 Elkhorn

O 22 at Omaha Roncalli

Gering

A 27 at Torrington,, Wyo.o.

S 3 at Grand Island NW

S 10 Hastings

S 17 at Chadron

S 24 at Alliance

O 1 Lexington

O 8 at McCook

O 15 Mitchell

O 22 Scottsbluff

Grand Island NW

A 27 at Bennington

S 3 Gering

S 10 at Alliance

S 17 at Waverly

S 24 Scottsbluff

O 1 Seward

O 8 at York

O 15 Aurora

O 22 at Hastings

Hastings

A 20 Lincoln North Star

A 27 at McCook

S 3 Scottsbluff

S 10 at Gering

S 17 Alliance

S 24 at Seward

O 1 York

O 8 at Aurora

O 22 Grand Island NW

Lexington

A 27 at Seward

S 3 Beatrice

S 10 at South Sioux City

S 17 at Crete

S 24 McCook

O 1 at Gering

O 8 Scottsbluff

O 15 at Alliance

O 22 York

McCook

A 27 Hastings

S 3 at Crete

S 10 York

S 17 Seward

S 24 at Lexington

O 1 at Aurora

O 8 Gering

O 15 at Scottsbluff

O 22 Alliance

Norris

A 27 Elkhorn

S 2 at Elkhorn North

S 10 at Bennington

S 17 Omaha Roncalli

S 24 at Beatrice

O 1 Plattsmouth

O 8 at Crete

O 15 Lincoln Pius X

O 22 Waverly

Omaha Gross

A 27 at Elkhorn MM

S 3 Seward

S 9 Omaha Skutt

S 17 at Aurora

S 24 Omaha Roncalli

O 1 at Crete

O 8 at Blair

O 15 South Sioux City

O 22 at Bennington

Omaha Roncalli

A 27 at Omaha Skutt

S 3 at Elkhorn

S 10 Elkhorn MM

S 17 at Norris

S 24 at Omaha Gross

O 1 Blair

O 8 at South Sioux City

O 15 Bennington

O 22 Elkhorn North

Omaha Skutt

A 27 Omaha Roncalli

S 3 Waverly

S 9 at Omaha Gross

S 17 at Bennington

S 24 Elkhorn North

O 1 at Gretna

O 8 at Ralston

O 15 Elkhorn MM

O 22 at Elkhorn

Plattsmouth

A 27 at Blair

S 3 at Ralston

S 10 Elkhorn North

S 17 at Elkhorn MM

S 24 Crete

O 1 at Norris

O 8 Waverly

O 15 at Beatrice

O 22 Bellevue East

Ralston

A 27 at Beatrice

S 3 Plattsmouth

S 10 at Omaha Bryan

S 17 at York

S 24 Elkhorn

O 1 at Elkhorn North

O 8 Omaha Skutt

O 14 Blair

O 22 at Elkhorn MM

Scottsbluff

A 27 Fort Morgan, Colo.

S 3 at Hastings

S 10 Aurora

S 17 Sterling, Colo.

S 24 at Grand Island NW

O 1 Alliance

O 8 at Lexington

O 15 McCook

O 22 at Gering

Seward

A 27 Lexington

S 3 at Omaha Gross

S 10 Crete

S 17 at McCook

S 24 Hastings

O 1 at Grand Island NW

O 8 Beatrice

O 15 York

O 22 at Aurora

South Sioux City

A 27 at Sioux City North

S 3 Sioux City West

S 10 Lexington

S 17 at Omaha Bryan

S 24 Omaha Northwest

O 1 at Bennington

O 8 Omaha Roncalli

O 15 at Omaha Gross

O 22 Blair

Waverly

A 26 at Elkhorn North

S 3 at Omaha Skutt

S 10 Elkhorn

S 17 Grand Island NW

S 24 at Elkhorn MM

O 1 Beatrice

O 8 at Plattsmouth

O 15 Crete

O 22 at Norris

York

A 27 Crete

S 3 Alliance

S 10 at McCook

S 17 Ralston

S 24 Aurora

O 1 at Hastings

O 8 Grand Island NW

O 15 at Seward

O 22 at Lexington

CLASS C-1

Adams Central

A 27 at Holdrege

S 3 Wahoo

S 10 at Minden

S 17 Cozad

S 24 at Wood River-Shel.

O 1 Central City

O 8 Kearney Catholic

O 15 at St. Paul

O 22 Fillmore Central

Arlington

A 27 West Point-Beemer

S 3 at North Bend

S 10 Ashland-Greenwood

S 17 at Pierce

S 24 at Logan View/SS

O 1 Omaha Concordia

O 8 at Fort Calhoun

O 15 Boys Town

O 22 Douglas County West

Ashland-Greenwood

A 27 at Auburn

S 3 Milford

S 10 at Arlington

S 17 Wayne

S 24 Raymond Central

O 1 at Malcolm

O 8 Wahoo

O 15 at Louisville

O 22 Platteview

Auburn

A 27 Ashland-Greenwood

S 3 at Fort Calhoun

S 10 Platteview

S 17 at DC West

S 24 at Lincoln Christian

O 1 Milford

O 8 at Nebraska City

O 15 Fairbury

O 22 at Falls City

Battle Creek

A 27 at Central City

S 3 Hartington CC

S 10 at West Point-Beemer

S 17 Columbus Scotus

S 24 at Wayne

O 1 Boone Central

O 8 at O’Neill

O 15 Pierce

O 22 at North Bend

Boone Central

A 26 at Norfolk Catholic

S 3 Minden

S 10 Douglas County West

S 17 at Central City

S 24 Pierce

O 1 at Battle Creek

O 8 Wayne

O 15 Columbus Scotus

O 21 at O’Neill

Boys Town

A 27 at Columbus LV

S 3 Platteview

S 10 at Wahoo

S 17 North Bend

S 24 at Fort Calhoun

O 1 Logan View/SS

O 8 Douglas County West

O 15 at Arlington

O 21 at Omaha Concordia

Broken Bow

A 27 Ogallala

S 3 at St. Paul

S 10 Gothenburg

S 17 Ord

S 24 at O’Neill

S 30 Kearney Catholic

O 8 at Holdrege

O 15 Cozad

O 22 at Minden

Central City

A 27 Battle Creek

S 3 at Ord

S 10 at O’Neill

S 17 Boone Central

S 24 Columbus Lakeview

O 1 at Adams Central

O 8 St. Paul

O 15 at Fillmore Central

O 22 Wood River-Shel.

Chadron

A 27 at Chase County

S 3 Gordon-Rushville

S 10 at Valentine

S 17 Gering

S 24 at Mitchell

O 1 Sidney

O 8 at Alliance

O 15 at Gothenburg

O 22 Ogallala

Columbus Lakeview

A 27 Boys Town

S 3 at Pierce

S 10 Wayne

S 17 Lincoln Christian

S 24 at Central City

O 1 at West Point-Beemer

O 8 North Bend

O 15 at Schuyler

O 22 Columbus Scotus

Columbus Scotus

A 27 Wahoo

S 3 at Omaha Concordia

S 10 DC Aquinas

S 17 at Battle Creek

S 24 West Point-Beemer

O 1 at North Bend

O 8 Schuyler

O 15 at Boone Central

O 22 at Columbus LV

Cozad

A 27 Gothenburg

S 3 at Wood River-Shel.

S 10 Sidney

S 17 at Adams Central

S 24 at Holdrege

O 1 Ogallala

O 8 Minden

O 15 at Broken Bow

O 22 Kearney Catholic

Douglas County West

A 27 Louisville

S 3 Schuyler

S 10 at Boone Central

S 17 Auburn

S 24 at Omaha Concordia

O 1 Fort Calhoun

O 8 at Boys Town

O 15 Logan View/SS

O 22 at Arlington

Fairbury

A 27 at Minden

S 3 Superior

S 10 at Sutton

S 17 Fillmore Central

S 24 at Falls City

O 1 at Nebraska City

O 8 Lincoln Christian

O 15 at Auburn

O 22 Milford

Falls City

A 27 at Platteview

S 3 at Raymond Central

S 10 Malcolm

S 17 at Louisville

S 24 Fairbury

O 1 Lincoln Christian

O 8 at Milford

O 15 Nebraska City

O 22 Auburn

Fillmore Central

A 27 Raymond Central

S 3 Syracuse

S 10 at Milford

S 17 at Fairbury

S 24 St. Paul

O 1 at Superior

O 8 at Wood River-Shel.

O 15 Central City

O 22 at Adams Central

Fort Calhoun

A 27 North Bend

S 3 Auburn

S 10 at Lincoln Christian

S 17 at Raymond Central

S 24 Boys Town

O 1 at DC West

O 8 Arlington

O 15 at Omaha Concordia

O 22 Logan View/SS

Gothenburg

A 27 at Cozad

S 3 Kearney Catholic

S 10 at Broken Bow

S 17 St. Paul

S 24 at Ogallala

O 1 Mitchell

O 8 at Sidney

O 15 Chadron

O 22 at Holdrege

Holdrege

A 27 Adams Central

S 3 at Ogallala

S 10 Wood River-Shel.

S 17 at Sidney

S 24 Cozad

O 1 at Minden

O 8 Broken Bow

O 15 at Kearney Catholic

O 22 Gothenburg

Kearney Catholic

A 27 Wood River-Shel.

S 3 at Gothenburg

S 10 at St. Paul

S 17 Ogallala

S 24 Minden

S 30 at Broken Bow

O 8 at Adams Central

O 15 Holdrege

O 22 at Cozad

Lincoln Christian

A 27 at Syracuse

S 3 Lincoln Lutheran

S 10 Fort Calhoun

S 17 at Columbus LV

S 24 Auburn

O 1 at Falls City

O 8 at Fairbury

O 15 Milford

O 22 at Nebraska City

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

A 27 at Wayne

S 3 David City

S 10 at BRLD

S 17 Schuyler

S 24 Arlington

O 1 at Boys Town

O 8 Omaha Concordia

O 15 at DC West

O 22 at Fort Calhoun

Louisville

A 27 at DC West

S 3 Nebraska City

S 10 at Syracuse

S 17 Falls City

S 24 Malcolm

O 1 at Wahoo

O 8 at Platteview

O 15 Ashland-Greenwood

O 22 at Raymond Central

Malcolm

A 27 at Milford

S 3 Yutan

S 10 at Falls City

S 17 Centennial

S 24 at Louisville

O 1 Ashland-Greenwood

O 8 at Raymond Central

O 15 Platteview

O 22 Wahoo

Milford

A 27 Malcolm

S 3 at Ashland-Greenwood

S 10 Fillmore Central

S 17 at Wahoo

S 24 Nebraska City

O 1 at Auburn

O 8 Falls City

O 15 at Lincoln Christian

O 22 at Fairbury

Minden

A 27 Fairbury

S 3 at Boone Central

S 10 Adams Central

S 17 at Hershey

S 24 at Kearney Catholic

O 1 Holdrege

O 8 at Cozad

O 15 at Wood River-Shel.

O 22 Broken Bow

Mitchell

A 27 Alliance

S 3 at Burns, Wyo.

S 10 Gordon-Rushville

S 17 at Chase County

S 24 Chadron

O 1 at Gothenburg

O 8 Ogallala

O 15 at Gering

O 22 at Sidney

Nebraska City

A 27 at Schuyler

S 3 at Louisville

S 10 Omaha Concordia

S 17 at Platteview

S 24 at Milford

O 1 Fairbury

O 8 Auburn

O 15 at Falls City

O 22 Lincoln Christian

North Bend

A 27 at Fort Calhoun

S 3 Arlington

S 10 Pierce

S 17 at Boys Town

S 24 at Schuyler

O 1 Columbus Scotus

O 8 at Columbus LV

O 15 West Point-Beemer

O 22 Battle Creek

Ogallala

A 27 at Broken Bow

S 3 Holdrege

S 10 Chase County

S 17 at Kearney Catholic

S 24 Gothenburg

O 1 at Cozad

O 8 at Mitchell

O 15 Sidney

O 22 at Chadron

Omaha Concordia

A 27 at Lincoln Lutheran

S 3 Columbus Scotus

S 10 at Nebraska City

S 17 at Fremont Bergan

S 24 Douglas County West

O 1 at Arlington

O 8 at Logan View/SS

O 15 Fort Calhoun

O 21 Boys Town

O’Neill

A 27 at Hartington CC

S 3 at Valentine

S 10 Central City

S 17 at West Point-Beemer

S 24 Broken Bow

O 1 at Pierce

O 8 Battle Creek

O 15 at Wayne

O 21 Boone Central

Pierce

A 27 St. Paul

S 3 Columbus Lakeview

S 10 at North Bend

S 17 Arlington

S 24 at Boone Central

O 1 O’Neill

O 8 at West Point-Beemer

O 15 at Battle Creek

O 22 Wayne

Platteview

A 27 Falls City

S 3 at Boys Town

S 10 at Auburn

S 17 Nebraska City

S 24 Wahoo

O 1 at Raymond Central

O 8 Louisville

O 15 at Malcolm

O 22 at Ashland-Greenwood

Raymond Central

A 27 at Fillmore Central

S 3 Falls City

S 10 at Schuyler

S 17 Fort Calhoun

S 24 at Ashland-Greenwood

O 1 Platteview

O 8 Malcolm

O 15 at Wahoo

O 22 Louisville

Schuyler

A 20 at Sandy Creek

A 27 Nebraska City

S 3 at DC West

S 10 Raymond Central

S 17 at Logan View/SS

S 24 North Bend

O 8 at Columbus Scotus

O 15 Columbus Lakeview

O 22 at West Point-Beemer

Sidney

A 27 at Bridgeport

S 3 Chase County

S 10 at Cozad

S 17 Holdrege

S 24 Yuma, Colo.

O 1 at Chadron

O 8 Gothenburg

O 15 at Ogallala

O 22 Mitchell

St. Paul

A 27 at Pierce

S 3 Broken Bow

S 10 Kearney Catholic

S 17 at Gothenburg

S 24 at Fillmore Central

O 1 Wood River-Shel.

O 8 at Central City

O 15 Adams Central

O 22 at Twin River

Wahoo

A 27 at Columbus Scotus

S 3 at Adams Central

S 10 Boys Town

S 17 Milford

S 24 at Platteview

O 1 Louisville

O 8 at Ashland-Greenwood

O 15 Raymond Central

O 22 at Malcolm

Wayne

A 27 Logan View/SS

S 3 West Point-Beemer

S 10 at Columbus LV

S 17 at Ashland-Greenwood

S 24 Battle Creek

O 1 Norfolk Catholic

O 8 at Boone Central

O 15 O’Neill

O 22 at Pierce

West Point-Beemer

A 27 at Arlington

S 3 at Wayne

S 10 Battle Creek

S 17 O’Neill

S 24 at Columbus Scotus

O 1 Columbus Lakeview

O 8 Pierce

O 15 at North Bend

O 22 Schuyler

Wood River-Shelton

A 27 at Kearney Catholic

S 3 Cozad

S 10 at Holdrege

S 17 at Doniphan-Trumbull

S 24 Adams Central

O 1 at St. Paul

O 8 Fillmore Central

O 15 Minden

O 22 at Central City

CLASS C-2

Bridgeport

A 27 Sidney

S 3 at Centura

S 10 Holyoke, Colo.

S 17 Gibbon

S 24 at North Platte SP

O 1 Gordon-Rushville

O 8 Valentine

O 15 at Chase County

O 22 at Hershey

BRLD

A 27 at Tekamah-Herman

S 3 Oakland-Craig

S 10 Logan View/SS

S 17 at Yutan

S 24 at Hartington CC

O 1 Ponca

O 7 at Norfolk Catholic

O 15 DC Aquinas

O 22 Crofton

Centennial

A 27 at Superior

S 3 at DC Aquinas

S 10 Grand Island CC

S 17 at Malcolm

S 24 Syracuse

O 1 at Wahoo Neumann

O 8 at Wilber-Clatonia

O 15 Lincoln Lutheran

O 22 Yutan

Centura

A 27 at Hershey

S 3 Bridgeport

S 10 at North Platte SP

S 17 Hastings St. Cecilia

S 24 at Twin River

O 1 at David City

O 8 Gibbon

O 15 at Ord

O 22 Grand Island CC

Chase County

A 27 Chadron

S 3 at Sidney

S 10 at Ogallala

S 17 Mitchell

S 24 at Valentine

O 1 North Platte SP

O 8 at Hershey

O 15 Bridgeport

O 22 Gordon-Rushville

Crofton

A 27 Valentine

S 3 Twin River

S 10 at Oakland-Craig

S 17 DC Aquinas

S 24 at Tekamah-Herman

O 1 Hartington CC

O 8 at Ponca

O 15 Norfolk Catholic

O 22 at BRLD

David City

A 27 at Twin River

S 3 at Logan View/SS

S 10 Sandy Creek

S 17 at Hartington CC

S 24 Fremont Bergan

O 1 Centura

O 8 at DC Aquinas

O 15 Tekamah-Herman

O 22 at Oakland-Craig

David City Aquinas

A 27 Wahoo Neumann

S 3 Centennial

S 10 at Columbus Scotus

S 17 at Crofton

S 23 Oakland-Craig

O 1 at Fremont Bergan

O 8 David City

O 15 at BRLD

O 22 at Tekamah-Herman

Doniphan-Trumbull

A 26 at North Platte SP

S 3 Gibbon

S 10 at Wahoo Neumann

S 17 Wood River-Shel.

S 24 at Ord

O 1 at Hastings SC

O 8 Sandy Creek

O 15 at Superior

O 22 Sutton

Fremont Bergan

A 27 Yutan

S 3 at Grand Island CC

S 9 Lincoln Lutheran

S 17 Omaha Concordia

S 24 at David City

O 1 DC Aquinas

O 8 at Tekamah-Herman

O 15 Oakland-Craig

O 22 at Ponca

Gibbon

A 27 Sandy Creek

S 3 at Doniphan-Trumbull

S 10 Hershey

S 17 at Bridgeport

S 24 at Grand Island CC

O 1 Twin River

O 8 at Centura

O 15 at Sutton

O 22 Ord

Gordon-Rushville

A 27 Ord

S 3 at Chadron

S 10 at Mitchell

S 17 Bennett County, S.D.

S 24 at Hershey

O 1 at Bridgeport

O 8 North Platte SP

O 15 Valentine

O 22 at Chase County

Grand Island Central Catholic

A 27 Sutton

S 3 Fremont Bergan

S 10 at Centennial

S 17 North Platte SP

S 24 Gibbon

O 1 at Ord

O 8 at Hastings SC

O 15 Twin River

O 22 at Centura

Hartington Cedar Catholic

A 27 O’Neill

S 3 at Battle Creek

S 10 at Tekamah-Herman

S 17 David City

S 24 BRLD

O 1 at Crofton

O 8 Oakland-Craig

O 15 Ponca

O 22 at Norfolk Catholic

Hastings St. Cecilia

A 27 at Wilber-Clatonia

S 3 North Platte SP

S 10 Twin River

S 17 at Centura

S 24 at Sutton

O 1 Doniphan-Trumbull

O 8 Grand Island CC

O 15 at Sandy Creek

O 22 Superior

Hershey

A 27 Centura

S 3 at Sandy Creek

S 10 at Gibbon

S 17 Minden

S 24 Gordon-Rushville

O 1 at Valentine

O 8 Chase County

O 15 at North Platte SP

O 22 Bridgeport

Lincoln Lutheran

A 27 Omaha Concordia

S 3 at Lincoln Christian

S 9 at Fremont Bergan

S 17 Sutton

S 24 Yutan

O 1 at Syracuse

O 8 Wahoo Neumann

O 15 at Centennial

O 22 at Wilber-Clatonia

Norfolk Catholic

A 26 Boone Central

S 3 Wahoo Neumann

S 10 at Ord

S 17 Oakland-Craig

S 24 at Ponca

O 1 at Wayne

O 7 BRLD

O 15 at Crofton

O 22 Hartington CC

North Platte SP

A 26 Doniphan-Trumbull

S 3 at Hastings SC

S 10 Centura

S 17 at Grand Island CC

S 24 Bridgeport

O 1 at Chase County

O 8 at Gordon-Rushville

O 15 Hershey

O 22 at Valentine

Oakland-Craig

A 27 Ponca

S 3 at BRLD

S 10 Crofton

S 17 at Norfolk Catholic

S 23 at DC Aquinas

O 1 Tekamah-Herman

O 8 at Hartington CC

O 15 at Fremont Bergan

O 22 David City

Ord

A 27 at Gordon-Rushville

S 3 Central City

S 10 Norfolk Catholic

S 17 at Broken Bow

S 24 Doniphan-Trumbull

O 1 Grand Island CC

O 8 at Twin River

O 15 Centura

O 22 at Gibbon

Ponca

A 27 at Oakland-Craig

S 3 Tekamah-Herman

S 10 at Yutan

S 17 at Twin River

S 24 Norfolk Catholic

O 1 at BRLD

O 8 Crofton

O 15 at Hartington CC

O 22 Fremont Bergan

Sandy Creek

A 20 Schuyler

A 27 at Gibbon

S 3 Hershey

S 10 at David City

S 17 Wilber-Clatonia

S 24 at Superior

O 1 Sutton

O 8 at Doniphan-Trumbull

O 15 Hastings St. Cecilia

Superior

A 27 Centennial

S 3 at Fairbury

S 10 Wilber-Clatonia

S 17 at Syracuse

S 24 Sandy Creek

O 1 Fillmore Central

O 8 at Sutton

O 15 Doniphan-Trumbull

O 22 at Hastings SC

Sutton

A 27 at Grand Island CC

S 3 at Wilber-Clatonia

S 10 Fairbury

S 17 at Lincoln Lutheran

S 24 Hastings St. Cecilia

O 1 at Sandy Creek

O 8 Superior

O 15 Gibbon

O 22 at Doniphan-Trumbull

Syracuse

A 27 Lincoln Christian

S 3 at Fillmore Central

S 10 Louisville

S 17 Superior

S 24 at Centennial

O 1 Lincoln Lutheran

O 8 at Yutan

O 15 Wilber-Clatonia

O 22 at Wahoo Neumann

Tekamah-Herman

A 27 BRLD

S 3 at Ponca

S 10 Hartington CC

S 17 at Wahoo Neumann

S 24 Crofton

O 1 at Oakland-Craig

O 8 Fremont Bergan

O 15 at David City

O 22 DC Aquinas

Twin River

A 27 David City

S 3 at Crofton

S 10 at Hastings SC

S 17 Ponca

S 24 Centura

O 1 at Gibbon

O 8 Ord

O 15 at Grand Island CC

O 22 St. Paul

Valentine

A 27 at Crofton

S 3 O’Neill

S 10 Chadron

S 24 Chase County

O 1 Hershey

O 8 at Bridgeport

O 15 at Gordon-Rushville

O 22 North Platte SP

Wahoo Neumann

A 27 at DC Aquinas

S 3 at Norfolk Catholic

S 10 Doniphan-Trumbull

S 17 Tekamah-Herman

S 24 at Wilber-Clatonia

O 1 Centennial

O 8 at Lincoln Lutheran

O 15 Yutan

O 22 Syracuse

Wilber-Clatonia

A 27 Hastings St. Cecilia

S 3 Sutton

S 10 at Superior

S 17 at Sandy Creek

S 24 Wahoo Neumann

O 1 at Yutan

O 8 Centennial

O 15 at Syracuse

O 22 Lincoln Lutheran

Yutan

A 27 at Fremont Bergan

S 3 at Malcolm

S 10 Ponca

S 17 BRLD

S 24 at Lincoln Lutheran

O 1 Wilber-Clatonia

O 8 Syracuse

O 15 at Wahoo Neumann

O 22 at Centennial

EIGHT MAN-1

Ainsworth

A 27 Plainview

S 3 at Burwell

S 10 at Arcadia-Loup City

S 17 Anselmo-Merna

S 24 West Holt

O 1 at Neligh-Oakdale

O 8 North Central

O 14 at Summerland

Alma

A 27 Amherst

S 3 at Medicine Valley

S 10 Hitchcock County

S 17 at Bertrand

S 24 Southern Valley

O 1 at Arapahoe

O 8 Elm Creek

O 15 at Perkins County

Amherst

A 27 at Alma

S 3 at Cambridge

S 10 Elm Creek

S 17 at Arcadia-Loup City

S 24 Anselmo-Merna

O 1 EMF

O 8 at Ravenna

O 14 Burwell

Anselmo-Merna

A 27 at Ansley-Litchfield

S 3 Hemingford

S 10 South Loup

S 17 at Ainsworth

S 24 at Amherst

S 30 Ravenna

O 8 at Burwell

O 15 Arcadia-Loup City

Arapahoe

A 27 at Hi-Line

S 3 Lawrence-Nelson

S 10 at Blue Hill

S 17 Cambridge

S 24 at Elm Creek

O 1 Alma

O 8 at Bertrand

O 14 Southern Valley

Arcadia-Loup City

A 27 at Elm Creek

S 3 at Nebraska Christian

S 10 Ainsworth

S 17 Amherst

S 23 at Ravenna

O 1 Burwell

O 8 Shelby-Rising City

O 15 at Anselmo-Merna

Bayard

A 27 at Morrill

S 3 Hitchcock County

S 10 Leyton

S 17 at Perkins County

S 24 at Garden County

O 1 Kimball

O 7 at Hemingford

O 15 Sutherland

Bertrand

A 27 at Overton

S 3 DC-Stratton

S 10 at Ravenna

S 17 Alma

S 24 Hi-Line

O 1 at Southern Valley

O 8 Arapahoe

O 15 at Elm Creek

Burwell

A 27 West Holt

S 3 Ainsworth

S 10 at Neligh-Oakdale

S 17 Ravenna

S 24 at North Central

O 1 at Arcadia-Loup City

O 8 Anselmo-Merna

O 14 at Amherst

Cambridge

A 27 Sutherland

S 3 Amherst

S 10 at Southern Valley

S 17 at Arapahoe

S 24 Hitchcock County

O 1 at Maxwell

O 8 Hi-Line

O 14 at DC-Stratton

Cedar Bluffs

A 27 Emerson-Hubbard

S 3 at Winside

S 10 at Nebraska Lutheran

S 17 Brownell Talbot

S 24 at Weeping Water

O 1 Conestoga

O 8 Mead

O 14 at Elmwood-Murdock

Clarkson/Leigh

A 27 at Cross County

S 3 Elmwood-Murdock

S 10 at East Butler

S 17 Stanton

S 24 at West Point GACC

O 1 Madison

O 8 at Wisner-Pilger

O 15 Howells-Dodge

Conestoga

A 27 EMF

S 3 Freeman

S 10 at Palmyra

S 17 Weeping Water

S 24 at NC Lourdes

O 1 at Cedar Bluffs

O 8 Elmwood-Murdock

O 15 at Brownell Talbot

Cross County

A 20 Blue Hill

A 27 Clarkson/Leigh

S 3 at Thayer Central

S 10 at Howells-Dodge

S 17 Nebraska Christian

O 1 at Shelby-Rising City

O 8 East Butler

O 15 at Humphrey/LHF

Dundy County-Stratton

A 26 at Julesburg, Colo.

S 3 at Bertrand

S 10 Perkins County

S 17 at Hitchcock County

S 24 Maxwell

O 1 at Hi-Line

O 7 Southern Valley

O 14 Cambridge

East Butler

A 27 Howells-Dodge

S 3 at EMF

S 10 Clarkson/Leigh

S 17 at Elmwood-Murdock

S 24 at Humphrey/LHF

O 1 Nebraska Christian

O 8 at Cross County

O 14 Shelby-Rising City

Elkhorn Valley

A 27 at Summerland

S 3 North Central

S 10 at Wisner-Pilger

S 17 Laurel-CC

S 24 at Norfolk Luth. NE

S 30 Wakefield

O 8 Hartington-Newcastle

O 15 at Plainview

Elm Creek

A 27 Arcadia-Loup City

S 3 Hi-Line

S 10 at Amherst

S 17 at Southern Valley

S 24 Arapahoe

O 1 at Sutherland

O 8 at Alma

O 15 Bertrand

Elmwood-Murdock

A 27 at Mead

S 3 at Clarkson/Leigh

S 10 Tri County

S 17 East Butler

S 24 at Brownell Talbot

O 1 Weeping Water

O 8 at Conestoga

O 14 Cedar Bluffs

EMF

A 27 at Conestoga

S 3 East Butler

S 10 Shelby-Rising City

S 17 at Tri County

S 24 Thayer Central

O 1 at Amherst

O 8 at Heartland

O 15 Southern

Freeman

A 27 Weeping Water

S 3 at Conestoga

S 10 Southern

S 17 HTRS

S 24 at Palmyra

O 1 NC Lourdes

O 8 at Tri County

O 14 at Johnson County

Hartington-Newcastle

A 27 Randolph

S 3 at Humphrey/LHF

S 10 West Holt

S 17 at Plainview

S 24 at Laurel-CC

O 1 Norfolk Lutheran NE

O 8 at Elkhorn Valley

O 15 Wakefield

Heartland

A 27 at Giltner

S 3 at Madison

S 10 Nebraska Christian

S 17 at Southern

S 24 Tri County

O 1 at Thayer Central

O 8 EMF

O 15 Ravenna

Hemingford

A 27 Garden County

S 3 at Anselmo-Merna

S 10 Maxwell

S 17 at Morrill

S 24 Sutherland

O 1 at Perkins County

O 7 Bayard

O 15 at Kimball

Hi-Line

A 27 Arapahoe

S 3 at Elm Creek

S 10 Sutherland

S 17 at Maxwell

S 24 at Bertrand

O 1 DC-Stratton

O 8 at Cambridge

O 15 Hitchcock County

Hitchcock County

A 27 Kimball

S 3 at Bayard

S 10 at Alma

S 17 DC-Stratton

S 24 at Cambridge

O 1 Leyton

O 7 Maxwell

O 15 at Hi-Line

Howells-Dodge

A 27 at East Butler

S 3 at Shelby-Rising City

S 10 Cross County

S 17 Wisner-Pilger

S 24 at Madison

O 1 Stanton

O 8 West Point GACC

O 15 at Clarkson/Leigh

HTRS

A 27 Southern

S 3 Diller-Odell

S 10 at Thayer Central

S 17 at Freeman

S 24 Johnson County

O 1 at Falls City SH

O 8 at Palmyra

O 14 NC Lourdes

Humphrey/

Lindsay Holy Family

A 27 at Neligh-Oakdale

S 3 Hartington-Newcastle

S 10 North Central

S 17 at Shelby-Rising City

S 24 East Butler

O 1 at Brownell Talbot

O 8 at Nebraska Christian

O 15 Cross County

Johnson County

A 27 Tri County

S 3 at Southern

S 10 at Weeping Water

S 17 Thayer Central

S 24 at HTRS

O 1 Palmyra

O 8 at NC Lourdes

O 14 Freeman

Kimball

A 27 at Hitchcock County

S 3 at Leyton

S 10 Morrill

S 17 at Sutherland

S 24 Perkins County

O 1 at Bayard

O 8 Hyannis

O 15 Hemingford

Laurel-Concord-

Coleridge

A 20 Homer

A 27 at Wisner-Pilger

S 3 Stanton

S 17 at Elkhorn Valley

S 24 Hartington-Newcastle

O 1 at Plainview

O 8 at Wakefield

O 15 Norfolk Lutheran NE

Madison

A 27 at Norfolk Luth. NE

S 3 Heartland

S 10 Niobrara/Verdigre

S 17 at West Point GACC

S 24 Howells-Dodge

O 1 at Clarkson/Leigh

O 8 at Stanton

O 14 Wisner-Pilger

Maxwell

A 27 at Perkins County

S 3 Brady

S 10 at Hemingford

S 17 Hi-Line

S 24 at DC-Stratton

O 1 Cambridge

O 7 at Hitchcock County

O 14 Mullen

Nebraska Christian

A 27 at Palmer

S 3 Arcadia-Loup City

S 10 at Heartland

S 17 at Cross County

S 24 Shelby-Rising City

O 1 at East Butler

O 8 Humphrey/LHF

O 15 Neligh-Oakdale

Nebraska City

Lourdes

A 27 at Falls City SH

S 3 West Point GACC

S 10 at Johnson-Brock

S 17 Palmyra

S 24 Conestoga

O 1 at Freeman

O 8 Johnson County

O 14 at HTRS

Neligh-Oakdale

A 27 Humphrey/LHF

S 3 at Plainview

S 10 Burwell

S 17 at North Central

S 23 Summerland

O 1 Ainsworth

O 8 at West Holt

O 15 at Nebraska Christian

Norfolk Lutheran NE

A 27 Madison

S 3 at West Holt

S 9 West Point GACC

S 17 at Wakefield

S 24 Elkhorn Valley

O 1 at Hartington-New.

O 8 Plainview

O 15 at Laurel-CC

North Central

A 27 Twin Loup

S 3 at Elkhorn Valley

S 10 at Humphrey/LHF

S 17 Neligh-Oakdale

S 24 Burwell

O 1 at Summerland

O 8 at Ainsworth

O 14 West Holt

Omaha Brownell Talbot

A 27 at Stanton

S 3 at Palmyra

S 10 Omaha Christian

S 17 at Cedar Bluffs

S 24 Elmwood-Murdock

O 1 Humphrey/LHF

O 8 at Weeping Water

O 15 Conestoga

Palmyra

A 27 at Omaha Christian

S 3 Om. Brownell Talbot

S 10 Conestoga

S 17 at NC Lourdes

S 24 Freeman

O 1 at Johnson County

O 8 HTRS

O 14 at Weeping Water

Perkins County

A 27 Maxwell

S 3 at Maywood-HC

S 10 at DC-Stratton

S 17 Bayard

S 24 at Kimball

O 1 Hemingford

O 8 at Sutherland

O 15 Alma

Plainview

A 27 at Ainsworth

S 3 Neligh-Oakdale

S 10 at Creighton

S 17 Hartington-Newcastle

S 24 at Wakefield

O 1 Laurel-CC

O 8 at Norfolk Luth. NE

O 15 Elkhorn Valley

Ravenna

A 27 at Southern Valley

S 2 Ansley-Litchfield

S 10 Bertrand

S 17 at Burwell

S 23 Arcadia-Loup City

S 30 at Anselmo-Merna

O 8 Amherst

O 15 at Heartland

Shelby-Rising City

A 27 Thayer Central

S 3 Howells-Dodge

S 10 at EMF

S 17 Humphrey/LHF

S 24 at Nebraska Christian

O 1 Cross County

O 8 at Arcadia-Loup City

O 14 at East Butler

Southern

A 27 at HTRS

S 3 Johnson County

S 10 at Freeman

S 17 Heartland

S 24 Diller-Odell

O 1 at Tri County

O 8 Thayer Central

O 15 at EMF

Southern Valley

A 27 Ravenna

S 3 at Blue Hill

S 10 Cambridge

S 17 Elm Creek

S 24 at Alma

O 1 Bertrand

O 7 at DC-Stratton

O 14 at Arapahoe

Stanton

A 27 Om. Brownell Talbot

S 3 at Laurel-CC

S 10 Wakefield

S 17 at Clarkson/Leigh

S 24 Wisner-Pilger

O 1 at Howells-Dodge

O 8 Madison

O 15 at West Point GACC

Summerland

A 27 Elkhorn Valley

S 3 at O’Neill SM

S 10 CWC

S 17 at West Holt

S 23 at Neligh-Oakdale

O 1 North Central

O 8 at Creighton

O 14 Ainsworth

Sutherland

A 27 at Cambridge

S 3 Garden County

S 10 at Hi-Line

S 17 Kimball

S 24 at Hemingford

O 1 Elm Creek

O 8 Perkins County

O 15 at Bayard

Thayer Central

A 27 at Shelby-Rising City

S 3 Cross County

S 10 HTRS

S 17 at Johnson County

S 24 at EMF

O 1 Heartland

O 8 at Southern

O 15 Tri County

Tri County

A 27 at Johnson County

S 3 Weeping Water

S 10 at Elmwood-Murdock

S 17 EMF

S 24 at Heartland

O 1 Southern

O 8 Freeman

O 15 at Thayer Central

Wakefield

A 27 at West Point GACC

S 3 Wisner-Pilger

S 10 at Stanton

S 17 Norfolk Lutheran NE

S 24 Plainview

S 30 at Elkhorn Valley

O 8 Laurel-CC

O 15 at Hartington-New.

Weeping Water

A 27 at Freeman

S 3 at Tri County

S 10 Johnson County

S 17 at Conestoga

S 24 Cedar Bluffs

O 1 at Elmwood-Murdock

O 8 Om. Brownell Talbot

O 14 Palmyra

West Holt

A 27 at Burwell

S 3 Norfolk Lutheran NE

S 10 at Hartington-New.

S 17 Summerland

S 24 at Ainsworth

O 1 Boyd County

O 8 Neligh-Oakdale

O 14 at North Central

West Point GACC

A 27 Wakefield

S 3 at NC Lourdes

S 9 at Norfolk Luth. NE

S 17 Madison

S 24 Clarkson/Leigh

O 1 at Wisner-Pilger

O 8 at Howells-Dodge

O 15 Stanton

Wisner-Pilger

A 27 Laurel-CC

S 3 at Wakefield

S 10 Elkhorn Valley

S 17 at Howells-Dodge

S 24 at Stanton

O 1 West Point GACC

O 8 Clarkson/Leigh

O 14 at Madison

EIGHT MAN-2

Allen

A 27 at Osmond

S 3 Mead

S 10 Bloomfield

S 17 at Homer

S 24 Pender

O 1 at Wynot

O 8 at Walthill

O 15 Emerson-Hubbard

Ansley-Litchfield

A 27 Anselmo-Merna

S 2 at Ravenna

S 10 at Axtell

S 17 Pleasanton

S 24 at Twin Loup

O 1 Sandhills/Thedford

O 8 at South Loup

O 15 Sandhills Valley

Axtell

A 27 Kenesaw

S 3 at Pleasanton

S 10 Ansley-Litchfield

S 17 at Medicine Valley

S 24 Brady

O 1 at Loomis

O 7 at Maywood-HC

O 15 Overton

BDS

A 27 at Diller-Odell

S 3 Johnson-Brock

S 10 Falls City SH

S 17 at High Plains

S 24 at Blue Hill

O 1 Kenesaw

O 8 at Giltner

O 15 Lawrence-Nelson

Bloomfield

A 26 Homer

S 3, Wynot

S 10 at Allen

S 17 at Pender

S 24 Boyd County

O 1 at Niobrara/Verdigre

O 8 O’Neill SM

O 15 at Creighton

Blue Hill

A 20 at Cross County

A 27 at Loomis

S 3 Southern Valley

S 10 Arapahoe

S 17 at Lawrence-Nelson

S 24 BDS

O 8 at Kenesaw

O 15 Giltner

Boyd County

A 27 CWC

S 3 Elgin/Pope John

S 10 at Wausa

S 17 Creighton

S 24 at Bloomfield

O 1 at West Holt

O 8 Niobrara/Verdigre

O 15 at O’Neill SM

Brady

A 27 Pleasanton

S 3 at Maxwell

S 9 at Garden County

S 17 Maywood-HC

S 24 at Axtell

O 1 Medicine Valley

O 8 at Overton

O 14 Loomis

Central Valley

A 27 at Fullerton

S 3 Palmer

S 10 at Twin Loup

S 17 Riverside

S 24 at Elgin/Pope John

O 1 CWC

O 15 at Humphrey SF

Creighton

A 27 at Pender

S 3 Walthill

S 10 Plainview

S 17 at Boyd County

S 24 Niobrara/Verdigre

O 1 at O’Neill SM

O 8 Summerland

O 15 Bloomfield

CWC

A 27 at Boyd County

S 3 Fullerton

S 10 at Summerland

S 17 Elgin/Pope John

S 24 O’Neill SM

O 1 at Central Valley

O 7 Humphrey St. Francis

O 15 at Riverside

Diller-Odell

A 27 BDS

S 3 at HTRS

S 10 Lawrence-Nelson

S 17 at Omaha Christian

S 24 at Southern

O 1 Mead

O 8 at Johnson-Brock

O 14 Falls City SH

Elgin/Pope John

A 27 O’Neill SM

S 3 at Boyd County

S 10 High Plains

S 17 at CWC

S 24 Central Valley

O 1 at Humphrey SF

O 8 Riverside

O 15 at Osmond

Emerson-Hubbard

A 27 at Cedar Bluffs

S 3 Humphrey St. Francis

S 10 at Randolph

S 17 Walthill

S 24 Winside

O 1 at Homer

O 8 Pender

O 15 at Allen

Falls City SH

A 27 NC Lourdes

S 3 at Nebraska Lutheran

S 10 at BDS

S 17 Mead

S 24 at Johnson-Brock

O 1 HTRS

O 8 Omaha Christian

O 14 at Diller-Odell

Fullerton

A 27 Central Valley

S 3 at CWC

S 10 at Kenesaw

S 17 Osceola

S 24 at High Plains

O 1 Riverside

O 8 Palmer

O 15 at Nebraska Lutheran

Garden County

A 27 at Hemingford

S 3 at Sutherland

S 9 Brady

S 17 at Mullen

S 24 Bayard

O 1 Hyannis

O 7 at Morrill

O 14 Leyton

Giltner

A 27 Heartland

S 3 at Riverside

S 10 at Loomis

S 17 Kenesaw

S 24 Nebraska Lutheran

O 1 at Lawrence-Nelson

O 8 BDS

O 15 at Blue Hill

High Plains

A 27 at Lawrence-Nelson

S 3 Omaha Christian

S 10 at Elgin/Pope John

S 17 BDS

S 24 Fullerton

O 1 at Palmer

O 8 Nebraska Lutheran

O 15 at Osceola

Homer

A 20 at Laurel-CC

A 26 at Bloomfield

S 10, Wynot

S 17 Allen

S 24 at Walthill

O 1 Emerson-Hubbard

O 8 Randolph

O 14 at Pender

Humphrey St. Francis

A 27 at Wynot

S 3 at Emerson-Hubbard

S 10 Palmer

S 17 Wausa

S 24 at Riverside

O 1 Elgin/Pope John

O 7 at CWC

O 15 Central Valley

Hyannis

A 26 Sandhills Valley

S 3 at South Loup

S 10 Sandhills/Thedford

S 17 at Leyton

S 24 Mullen

O 1 at Garden County

O 8 at Kimball

O 15 Morrill

Johnson-Brock

A 27 Nebraska Lutheran

S 3 at BDS

S 10 NC Lourdes

S 17 at Doniphan, Kan.

S 24 Falls City SH

O 1 at Omaha Christian

O 8 Diller-Odell

O 15 at Mead

Kenesaw

A 27 at Axtell

S 3 Loomis

S 10 Fullerton

S 17 at Giltner

S 24 Lawrence-Nelson

O 1 at BDS

O 8 Blue Hill

O 15 at Palmer

Lawrence-Nelson

A 27 High Plains

S 3 at Arapahoe

S 10 at Diller-Odell

S 17 Blue Hill

S 24 at Kenesaw

O 1 Giltner

O 8 Osceola

O 15 at BDS

Leyton

A 27 Maywood-HC

S 3 Kimball

S 10 at Bayard

S 17 Hyannis

S 23 at Morrill

O 1 at Hitchcock County

O 8 Mullen

O 14 at Garden County

Loomis

A 27 Blue Hill

S 3 at Kenesaw

S 10 Giltner

S 17 at Overton

S 24 at Maywood-HC

O 1 Axtell

O 8 Medicine Valley

O 14 at Brady

Maywood-Hayes Center

A 27 at Leyton

S 3 Perkins County

S 9 Mullen

S 17 at Brady

S 24 Loomis

O 1 at Overton

O 7 Axtell

O 15 at Medicine Valley

Mead

A 27 Elmwood-Murdock

S 3 at Allen

S 10 Osceola

S 17 at Falls City SH

S 24 Omaha Christian

O 1 at Diller-Odell

O 8 at Cedar Bluffs

O 15 Johnson-Brock

Medicine Valley

A 27 at South Loup

S 3 Alma

S 9 at Sandhills Valley

S 17 Axtell

S 23 Overton

O 1 at Brady

O 8 at Loomis

O 15 Maywood-HC

Morrill

A 27 Bayard

S 3 at Sandhills/Thedford

S 10 at Kimball

S 17 Hemingford

S 23 Leyton

O 1 at Mullen

O 7 Garden County

O 15 at Hyannis

Mullen

A 27 Sandhills/Thedford

S 3 Twin Loup

S 9 at Maywood-HC

S 17 Garden County

S 24 at Hyannis

O 1 Morrill

O 8 at Leyton

O 14 at Maxwell

Nebraska Lutheran

A 27 at Johnson-Brock

S 3 Falls City SH

S 10 Cedar Bluffs

S 17 at Palmer

S 24 at Giltner

O 1 Osceola

O 8 at High Plains

O 15 Fullerton

Niobrara/Verdigre

A 27 at Wausa

S 3 Osmond

S 10 at Madison

S 17 O’Neill SM

S 24 at Creighton

O 1 Bloomfield

O 8 at Boyd County

O’Neill St. Mary’s

A 27 at Elgin/Pope John

S 3 Summerland

S 9 Walthill

S 17 at Niobrara/Verdigre

S 24 at CWC

O 1 Creighton

O 8 at Bloomfield

O 15 Boyd County

Omaha Christian

A 27 Palmyra

S 3 at High Plains

S 10 at Brownell Talbot

S 17 Diller-Odell

S 24 at Mead

O 1 Johnson-Brock

O 8 at Falls City SH

O 15 Walthill

Osceola

A 27 Riverside

S 3 Wausa

S 10 at Mead

S 17 at Fullerton

S 24 Palmer

O 1 at Nebraska Lutheran

O 8 at Lawrence-Nelson

O 15 High Plains

Osmond

A 27 Allen

S 3 at Niobrara/Verdigre

S 10 at Riverside

S 17 Winside

S 24 at Randolph

O 1 Wausa

O 8 at Wynot

O 15 Elgin/Pope John

Overton

A 27 Bertrand

S 3 at Sandhills Valley

S 10 at Pleasanton

S 17 Loomis

S 23 at Medicine Valley

O 1 Maywood-HC

O 8 Brady

O 15 at Axtell

Palmer

A 27 Nebraska Christian

S 3 at Central Valley

S 10 at Humphrey SF

S 17 Nebraska Lutheran

S 24 at Osceola

O 1 High Plains

O 8 at Fullerton

O 15 Kenesaw

Pender

A 27 Creighton

S 2 at Randolph

S 9 at Winside

S 17 Bloomfield

S 24 at Allen

O 1 Walthill

O 8 at Emerson-Hubbard

O 14 Homer

Pleasanton

A 27 at Brady

S 3 Axtell

S 10 Overton

S 17 at Ansley-Litchfield

S 23 at Sandhills Valley

O 1 South Loup

O 8 Twin Loup

O 14 at Sandhills/Thedford

Randolph

A 27 at Hartington-New.

S 2 Pender

S 10 Emerson-Hubbard

S 17 at Wynot

S 24 Osmond

S 30 at Winside

O 8 at Homer

O 15 Wausa

Riverside

A 27 at Osceola

S 3 Giltner

S 10 Osmond

S 17 at Central Valley

S 24 Humphrey St. Francis

O 1 at Fullerton

O 8 at Elgin/Pope John

O 15 CWC

Sandhills Valley

A 26 at Hyannis

S 3 Overton

S 9 Medicine Valley

S 17 at South Loup

S 23 Pleasanton

O 1 at Twin Loup

O 8 Sandhills/Thedford

O 15 at Ansley-Litchfield

Sandhills/Thedford

A 27 at Mullen

S 3 Morrill

S 10 at Hyannis

S 16 Twin Loup

S 24 South Loup

O 1 at Ansley-Litchfield

O 8 at Sandhills Valley

O 14 Pleasanton

South Loup

A 27 Medicine Valley

S 3 Hyannis

S 10 at Anselmo-Merna

S 17 Sandhills Valley

S 24 at Sandhills/Thedford

O 1 at Pleasanton

O 8 Ansley-Litchfield

O 15 at Twin Loup

Twin Loup

A 27 at North Central

S 3 at Mullen

S 10 Central Valley

S 16 at Sandhills/Thedford

S 24 Ansley-Litchfield

O 1 Sandhills Valley

O 8 at Pleasanton

O 15 South Loup

Walthill

A 27 Winside

S 3 at Creighton

S 9 at O’Neill SM

S 17 at Emerson-Hubbard

S 24 Homer

O 1 at Pender

O 8 Allen

O 15 at Omaha Christian

Wausa

A 27 Niobrara/Verdigre

S 3 at Osceola

S 10 Boyd County

S 17 at Humphrey St. Francis

S 24, Wynot

O 1 at Osmond

O 8 Winside

O 15 at Randolph

Winside

A 27 at Walthill

S 3 Cedar Bluffs

S 9 Pender

S 17 at Osmond

S 24 at Emerson-Hubbard

S 30 Randolph

O 8 at Wausa

O 15, Wynot

Wynot

A 27 Humphrey St. Francis

S 3 at Bloomfield

S 10 at Homer

S 17 Randolph

S 24 at Wausa

O 1 Allen

O 8 Osmond

O 15 at Winside

SIX MAN

Arthur County

A 27 at Sumner-EM

S 3 Cody-Kilgore

S 10 Hay Springs

S 17 at Paxton

S 24 Potter-Dix

S 30 at Banner County

O 8 Creek Valley

O 22 at South Platte

Banner County

S 3 at Minatare

S 10 Crawford

S 17 Wauneta-Palisade

S 24 at Creek Valley

S 30 Arthur County

O 7 at South Platte

O 15 Potter-Dix

O 22 at Sioux County

Cody-Kilgore

A 27 at Paxton

S 3 at Arthur County

S 10 Santee

S 17 Stuart

S 24 at Sioux County

O 8 Minatare

O 15 at Crawford

O 22 Hay Springs

Crawford

A 26 Edgemont, S.D.

S 10 at Banner County

S 17 Potter-Dix

S 24 at South Platte

S 30 at Hay Springs

O 8 Sioux County

O 15 Cody-Kilgore

O 22 at Minatare

Creek Valley

A 27 at Hay Springs

S 3 Paxton

S 10 at Sioux County

S 16 Minatare

S 24 Banner County

O 8 at Arthur County

O 14 South Platte

O 22 at Potter-Dix

Deshler

A 27 at Red Cloud

S 9 Franklin

S 17 at Spalding Academy

S 23 Sterling

O 1 at Pawnee City

O 7 Lewiston

O 15 at Meridian

O 22 Wilcox-Hildreth

Dorchester

A 27 Meridian

S 3 at Pawnee City

S 10 Lewiston

S 24 at Hampton

O 1 at Sterling

O 8 Grand Island HL

O 15 at Lincoln Parkview

O 22 McCool Junction

Elba

S 3 Sterling

S 17 at Franklin

S 24 at Stuart

O 1 Spalding Academy

O 8 Harvard

O 14 at Santee

O 22 St. Edward

Franklin

S 3 Wauneta-Palisade

S 9 at Deshler

S 17 Elba

S 24 Wilcox-Hildreth

O 1 at Southwest

O 8 at Red Cloud

O 15 Silver Lake

O 22 at Harvard

Grand Island

Heartland Lutheran

S 3 at Santee

S 17 Lewiston

S 24 at McCool Junction

O 1 Hampton

O 8 at Dorchester

O 15 at Stuart

O 22 Lincoln Parkview

Hampton

A 27 Sterling

S 3 at St. Edward

S 10 Stuart

S 24 Dorchester

O 1 at Grand Island HL

O 8 Lincoln Parkview

O 15 at McCool Junction

O 21 at Santee

Harvard

A 27 Spalding Academy

S 3 at McCool Junction

S 10 St. Edward

S 24 at Red Cloud

O 1 Silver Lake

O 8 at Elba

O 15 at Wilcox-Hildreth

O 22 Franklin

Hay Springs

A 27 Creek Valley

S 10 at Arthur County

S 17 South Platte

S 24 at Minatare

S 30 Crawford

O 8 at Potter-Dix

O 14 Sioux County

O 22 at Cody-Kilgore

Lincoln Parkview

A 27 St. Edward

S 10 at Sterling

S 17 Pawnee City

S 24 at Lewiston

O 1 McCool Junction

O 8 at Hampton

O 15 Dorchester

O 22 at Grand Island HL

Lewiston

S 3 Red Cloud

S 10 at Dorchester

S 17 at Grand Island HL

S 24 Lincoln Parkview

O 1 Meridian

O 7 at Deshler

O 15 Sterling

O 21 at Pawnee City

McCool Junction

A 27 Santee

S 3 Harvard

S 10 at Pawnee City

S 24 Grand Island HL

O 1 at Lincoln Parkview

O 8 at Meridian

O 15 Hampton

O 22 at Dorchester

Meridian

A 27 at Dorchester

S 10 Wilcox-Hildreth

S 17 at St. Edward

S 23 Pawnee City

O 1 at Lewiston

O 8 McCool Junction

O 15 Deshler

O 22 at Sterling

Minatare

S 3 Banner County

S 10 at Wallace

S 16 at Creek Valley

S 24 Hay Springs

O 1 at Sioux County

O 8 at Cody-Kilgore

O 15 Paxton

O 22 Crawford

Pawnee City

S 3 Dorchester

S 10 McCool Junction

S 17 at Lincoln Parkview

S 23 at Meridian

O 1 Deshler

O 8 at Sterling

O 14 at Red Cloud

O 21 Lewiston

Paxton

A 27 Cody-Kilgore

S 3 at Creek Valley

S 17 Arthur County

S 24 at Wallace

O 1 at Wauneta-Pali.

O 8 Southwest

O 15 at Minatare

O 21 Sumner-EM

Potter-Dix

A 27 at Wallace

S 3 Sioux County

S 17 at Crawford

S 24 at Arthur County

O 1 South Platte

O 8 Hay Springs

O 15 at Banner County

O 22 Creek Valley

Red Cloud

A 27 Deshler

S 3 at Lewiston

S 10 at Southwest

S 24 Harvard

O 1 at Wilcox-Hildreth

O 8 Franklin

O 14 Pawnee City

O 22 at Silver Lake

Santee

A 27 at McCool Junction

S 3 Grand Island HL

S 10 at Cody-Kilgore

S 24 at St. Edward

O 1 Stuart

O 8 at Spalding Acad.

O 14 Elba

O 21 Hampton

Silver Lake

A 27 at Wauneta-Pali.

S 3 Spalding Academy

S 17 Southwest

S 24 at Sumner-EM

O 1 at Harvard

O 8 Wilcox-Hildreth

O 15 at Franklin

O 22 Red Cloud

Sioux County

S 3 at Potter-Dix

S 10 Creek Valley

S 17 Guernsey, Wyo.

S 24 Cody-Kilgore

O 1 Minatare

O 8 at Crawford

O 14 at Hay Springs

O 22 Banner County

South Platte

S 3 Wallace

S 10 at Wauneta-Palisade

S 17 at Hay Springs

S 24 Crawford

O 1 at Potter-Dix

O 7 Banner County

O 14 at Creek Valley

O 22 Arthur County

Southwest

A 27 at Wilcox-Hildreth

S 10 Red Cloud

S 17 at Silver Lake

S 24 Wauneta-Palisade

O 1 Franklin

O 8 at Paxton

O 15 at Sumner-EM

O 22 Wallace

Spalding Academy

A 27 at Harvard

S 3 at Silver Lake

S 9 Sumner-EM

S 17 Deshler

O 1 at Elba

O 8 Santee

O 15 at St. Edward

O 22 Stuart

St. Edward

A 27 at Lincoln Parkview

S 3 Hampton

S 10 at Harvard

S 17 Meridian

S 24 Santee

O 8 at Stuart

O 15 Spalding Academy

O 22 at Elba

Sterling

A 27 at Hampton

S 3 at Elba

S 10 Lincoln Parkview

S 23 at Deshler

O 1 Dorchester

O 8 Pawnee City

O 15 at Lewiston

O 22 Meridian

Stuart

S 2 Sumner-EM

S 10 at Hampton

S 17 at Cody-Kilgore

S 24 Elba

O 1 at Santee

O 8 St. Edward

O 15 Grand Island HL

O 22 at Spalding Acad.

Sumner-EM

A 27 Arthur County

S 2 at Stuart

S 9 at Spalding Academy

S 24 Silver Lake

O 1 Wallace

O 8 at Wauneta-Palisade

O 15 Southwest

O 21 at Paxton

Wallace

A 27 Potter-Dix

S 3 at South Platte

S 10 Minatare

S 17 at Wilcox-Hildreth

S 24 Paxton

O 1 at Sumner-EM

O 15 Wauneta-Palisade

O 22 at Southwest

Wauneta-Palisade

A 27 Silver Lake

S 3 at Franklin

S 10 South Platte

S 17 at Banner County

S 24 at Southwest

O 1 Paxton

O 8 Sumner-EM

O 15 at Wallace

Wilcox-Hildreth

A 27 Southwest

S 10 at Meridian

S 17 Wallace

S 24 at Franklin

O 1 Red Cloud

O 8 at Silver Lake

O 15 Harvard

O 22 at Deshler

