Check out the 2021 Nebraska high school football schedules.
* * *
CLASS A
Bellevue East
A 27 at Omaha Benson
S 3 Bellevue West
S 10 Omaha South
S 16 at Omaha Northwest
S 24 at Gretna
O 1 Elkhorn South
O 8 at Lincoln SE
O 15 Papillion-LV
O 22 at Plattsmouth
Bellevue West
A 26 Omaha Burke
S 3 at Bellevue East
S 10 Creighton Prep
S 16 Millard South
S 24 at Kearney
O 1 Omaha Northwest
O 8 at Millard West
O 15 at Columbus
O 22 Lincoln High
Columbus
A 27 at Omaha Central
S 2 at Norfolk
S 9 Lincoln North Star
S 17 Lincoln NE
S 24 at Lincoln High
O 1 Kearney
O 8 at Om. Northwest
O 15 Bellevue West
O 22 North Platte
Elkhorn South
A 27 Millard West
S 2 at Millard South
S 10 Omaha Central
S 16 at Lincoln SW
S 24 Papillion-LV
O 1 at Bellevue East
O 7 Gretna
O 15 at Kearney
O 22 at Lincoln SE
Fremont
A 27 at Lincoln NE
S 3 North Platte
S 10 Omaha Benson
S 17 at Grand Island
S 24 at Omaha South
S 30 Lincoln North Star
O 8 Millard South
O 15 at Omaha North
O 22 at Lincoln Pius X
Grand Island
A 27 at Kearney
S 3 at Lincoln Pius X
S 10 Lincoln SE
S 17 Fremont
S 24 at Om. Westside
O 1 Omaha Benson
O 8 Millard North
O 15 at Norfolk
O 22 at Omaha Bryan
Gretna
A 27 at Lincoln SW
S 3 Omaha Central
S 10 Papillion-LV South
S 17 at Lincoln Pius X
S 24 Bellevue East
O 1 Omaha Skutt
O 7 at Elkhorn South
O 14 Lincoln SE
O 22 at Papillion-LV
Kearney
A 27 Grand Island
S 3 at Omaha Burke
S 10 North Platte
S 17 at Millard West
S 24 Bellevue West
O 1 at Columbus
O 8 Lincoln High
O 15 Elkhorn South
O 22 at Om. Northwest
Lincoln East
A 26 Lincoln Pius X
S 3 at Papillion-LV South
S 10 at Norfolk
S 17 Millard North
S 23 at Lincoln SE
S 30 Millard West
O 8 at North Platte
O 15 Lincoln NE
O 22 at Creighton Prep
Lincoln High
A 27 at Lin. North Star
S 3 Omaha Bryan
S 10 Lincoln Pius X
S 17 at Omaha Central
S 24 Columbus
O 1 at Lincoln NE
O 8 at Kearney
O 15 Omaha Northwest
O 22 at Bellevue West
Lincoln North Star
A 20 at Hastings
A 27 Lincoln High
S 3 Lincoln NE
S 9 at Columbus
S 17 at North Platte
S 24 Lincoln Pius X
S 30 at Fremont
O 15 Millard South
O 21 at Omaha North
Lincoln Northeast
A 27 Fremont
S 3 at Lincoln North Star
S 10 Omaha Northwest
S 17 at Columbus
S 24 at North Platte
O 1 Lincoln High
O 8 Creighton Prep
O 15 at Lincoln East
O 22 Millard West
Lincoln Pius X
A 26 at Lincoln East
S 3 Grand Island
S 10 at Lincoln High
S 17 Gretna
S 24 at Lin. North Star
S 30 at Millard South
O 8 Omaha North
O 15 at Norris
O 22 Fremont
Lincoln Southeast
A 27 at Omaha North
S 3 Lincoln SW
S 10 at Grand Island
S 16 at Creighton Prep
S 23 Lincoln East
S 30 at Papillion-LV
O 8 Bellevue East
O 14 at Gretna
O 22 Elkhorn South
Lincoln Southwest
A 27 Gretna
S 3 at Lincoln SE
S 10 at Omaha North
S 16 Elkhorn South
S 24 at Papio-LV South
O 1 Omaha South
O 8 at Papillion-LV
O 15 at Omaha Burke
O 21 Omaha Central
Millard North
A 26 Millard South
S 3 at Millard West
S 9 Omaha Burke
S 17 at Lincoln East
S 24 Omaha Bryan
O 1 Omaha Westside
O 8 at Grand Island
O 15 at Omaha Benson
O 21 Norfolk
Millard South
A 26 at Millard North
S 2 Elkhorn South
S 10 Millard West
S 16 at Bellevue West
S 24 Omaha North
S 30 Lincoln Pius X
O 8 at Fremont
O 15 at Lin. North Star
O 22 Omaha Burke
Millard West
A 27 at Elkhorn South
S 3 Millard North
S 10 at Millard South
S 17 Kearney
S 23 Creighton Prep
S 30 at Lincoln East
O 8 Bellevue West
O 15 North Platte
O 22 at Lincoln NE
Norfolk
A 27 at Omaha South
S 2 Columbus
S 10 Lincoln East
S 17 at Papillion-LV
S 24 at Omaha Benson
O 1 Omaha Bryan
O 8 at Omaha Westside
O 15 Grand Island
O 21 at Millard North
North Platte
A 27 Aurora
S 3 at Fremont
S 10 at Kearney
S 17 Lincoln North Star
S 24 Lincoln NE
O 1 at Creighton Prep
O 8 Lincoln East
O 15 at Millard West
O 22 at Columbus
Omaha Benson
A 27 Bellevue East
S 3 at Omaha Northwest
S 10 at Fremont
S 17 Omaha South
S 24 Norfolk
O 1 at Grand Island
O 8 at Omaha Bryan
O 15 Millard North
O 22 Omaha Westside
Omaha Bryan
A 26 Omaha Northwest
S 3 at Lincoln High
S 10 Ralston
S 17 South Sioux City
S 24 at Millard North
O 1 at Norfolk
O 8 Omaha Benson
O 15 at Omaha Westside
O 22 Grand Island
Omaha Burke
A 26 at Bellevue West
S 3 Kearney
S 9 at Millard North
S 17 Omaha North
S 23 at Omaha Central
O 1 at Papio-LV South
O 8 Omaha South
O 15 Lincoln SW
O 22 at Millard South
Omaha Central
A 27 Columbus
S 3 at Gretna
S 10 at Elkhorn South
S 17 Lincoln High
S 23 Omaha Burke
O 1 at Omaha North
O 8 Papillion-LV South
O 15 at Omaha South
O 21 at Lincoln SW
Omaha Creighton Prep
A 27 Omaha Westside
S 2 Papillion-LV
S 10 at Bellevue West
S 16 Lincoln SE
S 23 at Millard West
O 1 North Platte
O 8 at Lincoln NE
O 15 at Papio-LV South
O 22 Lincoln East
Omaha North
A 27 Lincoln SE
S 3 at Omaha Westside
S 10 Lincoln SW
S 17 at Omaha Burke
S 24 at Millard South
O 1 Omaha Central
O 8 at Lincoln Pius X
O 15 Fremont
O 21 Lincoln North Star
Omaha Northwest
A 26 at Omaha Bryan
S 3 Omaha Benson
S 10 at Lincoln NE
S 16 Bellevue East
S 24 at South Sioux City
O 1 at Bellevue West
O 8 Columbus
O 15 at Lincoln High
O 22 Kearney
Omaha South
A 27 Norfolk
S 3 CB Jefferson
S 10 at Bellevue East
S 17 at Omaha Benson
S 24 Fremont
O 1 at Lincoln SW
O 8 at Omaha Burke
O 15 Omaha Central
O 22 Papillion-LV South
Omaha Westside
A 27 at Creighton Prep
S 3 Omaha North
S 10 at Papillion-LV
S 17 Papillion-LV South
S 24 Grand Island
O 1 at Millard North
O 8 Norfolk
O 15 Omaha Bryan
O 22 at Omaha Benson
Papillion-LV
A 27 at Papio-LV South
S 2 at Creighton Prep
S 10 Omaha Westside
S 17 Norfolk
S 24 at Elkhorn South
S 30 Lincoln SE
O 8 Lincoln SW
O 15 at Bellevue East
O 22 Gretna
Papillion-LV South
A 27 Papillion-LV
S 3 Lincoln East
S 10 at Gretna
S 17 at Om. Westside
S 24 Lincoln SW
O 1 Omaha Burke
O 8 at Omaha Central
O 15 Creighton Prep
O 22 at Omaha South
CLASS B
Alliance
A 27 at Mitchell
S 3 at York
S 10 Grand Island NW
S 17 at Hastings
S 24 Gering
O 1 at Scottsbluff
O 8 Chadron
O 15 Lexington
O 22 at McCook
Aurora
A 27 at North Platte
S 3 Bennington
S 10 at Scottsbluff
S 17 Omaha Gross
S 24 at York
O 1 McCook
O 8 Hastings
O 15 at Grand Island NW
O 22 Seward
Beatrice
A 27 Ralston
S 3 at Lexington
S 10 Blair
S 17 at Elkhorn North
S 24 Norris
O 1 at Waverly
O 8 at Seward
O 15 Plattsmouth
O 22 at Crete
Bennington
A 27 Grand Island NW
S 3 at Aurora
S 10 Norris
S 17 Omaha Skutt
S 24 at Blair
O 1 South Sioux City
O 8 at Elkhorn
O 15 at Omaha Roncalli
O 22 Omaha Gross
Blair
A 27 Plattsmouth
S 3 Elkhorn MM
S 10 at Beatrice
S 16 at Elkhorn
S 24 Bennington
O 1 at Omaha Roncalli
O 8 Omaha Gross
O 14 at Ralston
O 22 at South Sioux City
Crete
A 27 at York
S 3 McCook
S 10 at Seward
S 17 Lexington
S 24 at Plattsmouth
O 1 Omaha Gross
O 8 Norris
O 15 at Waverly
O 22 Beatrice
Elkhorn
A 27 at Norris
S 3 Omaha Roncalli
S 10 at Waverly
S 16 Blair
S 24 at Ralston
S 30 Elkhorn MM
O 8 Bennington
O 15 at Elkhorn North
O 22 Omaha Skutt
Elkhorn MM
A 27 Omaha Gross
S 3 at Blair
S 10 at Omaha Roncalli
S 17 Plattsmouth
S 24 Waverly
S 30 at Elkhorn
O 8 Elkhorn North
O 15 at Omaha Skutt
O 22 Ralston
Elkhorn North
A 26 Waverly
S 2 Norris
S 10 at Plattsmouth
S 17 Beatrice
S 24 at Omaha Skutt
O 1 Ralston
O 8 at Elkhorn MM
O 15 Elkhorn
O 22 at Omaha Roncalli
Gering
A 27 at Torrington,, Wyo.o.
S 3 at Grand Island NW
S 10 Hastings
S 17 at Chadron
S 24 at Alliance
O 1 Lexington
O 8 at McCook
O 15 Mitchell
O 22 Scottsbluff
Grand Island NW
A 27 at Bennington
S 3 Gering
S 10 at Alliance
S 17 at Waverly
S 24 Scottsbluff
O 1 Seward
O 8 at York
O 15 Aurora
O 22 at Hastings
Hastings
A 20 Lincoln North Star
A 27 at McCook
S 3 Scottsbluff
S 10 at Gering
S 17 Alliance
S 24 at Seward
O 1 York
O 8 at Aurora
O 22 Grand Island NW
Lexington
A 27 at Seward
S 3 Beatrice
S 10 at South Sioux City
S 17 at Crete
S 24 McCook
O 1 at Gering
O 8 Scottsbluff
O 15 at Alliance
O 22 York
McCook
A 27 Hastings
S 3 at Crete
S 10 York
S 17 Seward
S 24 at Lexington
O 1 at Aurora
O 8 Gering
O 15 at Scottsbluff
O 22 Alliance
Norris
A 27 Elkhorn
S 2 at Elkhorn North
S 10 at Bennington
S 17 Omaha Roncalli
S 24 at Beatrice
O 1 Plattsmouth
O 8 at Crete
O 15 Lincoln Pius X
O 22 Waverly
Omaha Gross
A 27 at Elkhorn MM
S 3 Seward
S 9 Omaha Skutt
S 17 at Aurora
S 24 Omaha Roncalli
O 1 at Crete
O 8 at Blair
O 15 South Sioux City
O 22 at Bennington
Omaha Roncalli
A 27 at Omaha Skutt
S 3 at Elkhorn
S 10 Elkhorn MM
S 17 at Norris
S 24 at Omaha Gross
O 1 Blair
O 8 at South Sioux City
O 15 Bennington
O 22 Elkhorn North
Omaha Skutt
A 27 Omaha Roncalli
S 3 Waverly
S 9 at Omaha Gross
S 17 at Bennington
S 24 Elkhorn North
O 1 at Gretna
O 8 at Ralston
O 15 Elkhorn MM
O 22 at Elkhorn
Plattsmouth
A 27 at Blair
S 3 at Ralston
S 10 Elkhorn North
S 17 at Elkhorn MM
S 24 Crete
O 1 at Norris
O 8 Waverly
O 15 at Beatrice
O 22 Bellevue East
Ralston
A 27 at Beatrice
S 3 Plattsmouth
S 10 at Omaha Bryan
S 17 at York
S 24 Elkhorn
O 1 at Elkhorn North
O 8 Omaha Skutt
O 14 Blair
O 22 at Elkhorn MM
Scottsbluff
A 27 Fort Morgan, Colo.
S 3 at Hastings
S 10 Aurora
S 17 Sterling, Colo.
S 24 at Grand Island NW
O 1 Alliance
O 8 at Lexington
O 15 McCook
O 22 at Gering
Seward
A 27 Lexington
S 3 at Omaha Gross
S 10 Crete
S 17 at McCook
S 24 Hastings
O 1 at Grand Island NW
O 8 Beatrice
O 15 York
O 22 at Aurora
South Sioux City
A 27 at Sioux City North
S 3 Sioux City West
S 10 Lexington
S 17 at Omaha Bryan
S 24 Omaha Northwest
O 1 at Bennington
O 8 Omaha Roncalli
O 15 at Omaha Gross
O 22 Blair
Waverly
A 26 at Elkhorn North
S 3 at Omaha Skutt
S 10 Elkhorn
S 17 Grand Island NW
S 24 at Elkhorn MM
O 1 Beatrice
O 8 at Plattsmouth
O 15 Crete
O 22 at Norris
York
A 27 Crete
S 3 Alliance
S 10 at McCook
S 17 Ralston
S 24 Aurora
O 1 at Hastings
O 8 Grand Island NW
O 15 at Seward
O 22 at Lexington
CLASS C-1
Adams Central
A 27 at Holdrege
S 3 Wahoo
S 10 at Minden
S 17 Cozad
S 24 at Wood River-Shel.
O 1 Central City
O 8 Kearney Catholic
O 15 at St. Paul
O 22 Fillmore Central
Arlington
A 27 West Point-Beemer
S 3 at North Bend
S 10 Ashland-Greenwood
S 17 at Pierce
S 24 at Logan View/SS
O 1 Omaha Concordia
O 8 at Fort Calhoun
O 15 Boys Town
O 22 Douglas County West
Ashland-Greenwood
A 27 at Auburn
S 3 Milford
S 10 at Arlington
S 17 Wayne
S 24 Raymond Central
O 1 at Malcolm
O 8 Wahoo
O 15 at Louisville
O 22 Platteview
Auburn
A 27 Ashland-Greenwood
S 3 at Fort Calhoun
S 10 Platteview
S 17 at DC West
S 24 at Lincoln Christian
O 1 Milford
O 8 at Nebraska City
O 15 Fairbury
O 22 at Falls City
Battle Creek
A 27 at Central City
S 3 Hartington CC
S 10 at West Point-Beemer
S 17 Columbus Scotus
S 24 at Wayne
O 1 Boone Central
O 8 at O’Neill
O 15 Pierce
O 22 at North Bend
Boone Central
A 26 at Norfolk Catholic
S 3 Minden
S 10 Douglas County West
S 17 at Central City
S 24 Pierce
O 1 at Battle Creek
O 8 Wayne
O 15 Columbus Scotus
O 21 at O’Neill
Boys Town
A 27 at Columbus LV
S 3 Platteview
S 10 at Wahoo
S 17 North Bend
S 24 at Fort Calhoun
O 1 Logan View/SS
O 8 Douglas County West
O 15 at Arlington
O 21 at Omaha Concordia
Broken Bow
A 27 Ogallala
S 3 at St. Paul
S 10 Gothenburg
S 17 Ord
S 24 at O’Neill
S 30 Kearney Catholic
O 8 at Holdrege
O 15 Cozad
O 22 at Minden
Central City
A 27 Battle Creek
S 3 at Ord
S 10 at O’Neill
S 17 Boone Central
S 24 Columbus Lakeview
O 1 at Adams Central
O 8 St. Paul
O 15 at Fillmore Central
O 22 Wood River-Shel.
Chadron
A 27 at Chase County
S 3 Gordon-Rushville
S 10 at Valentine
S 17 Gering
S 24 at Mitchell
O 1 Sidney
O 8 at Alliance
O 15 at Gothenburg
O 22 Ogallala
Columbus Lakeview
A 27 Boys Town
S 3 at Pierce
S 10 Wayne
S 17 Lincoln Christian
S 24 at Central City
O 1 at West Point-Beemer
O 8 North Bend
O 15 at Schuyler
O 22 Columbus Scotus
Columbus Scotus
A 27 Wahoo
S 3 at Omaha Concordia
S 10 DC Aquinas
S 17 at Battle Creek
S 24 West Point-Beemer
O 1 at North Bend
O 8 Schuyler
O 15 at Boone Central
O 22 at Columbus LV
Cozad
A 27 Gothenburg
S 3 at Wood River-Shel.
S 10 Sidney
S 17 at Adams Central
S 24 at Holdrege
O 1 Ogallala
O 8 Minden
O 15 at Broken Bow
O 22 Kearney Catholic
Douglas County West
A 27 Louisville
S 3 Schuyler
S 10 at Boone Central
S 17 Auburn
S 24 at Omaha Concordia
O 1 Fort Calhoun
O 8 at Boys Town
O 15 Logan View/SS
O 22 at Arlington
Fairbury
A 27 at Minden
S 3 Superior
S 10 at Sutton
S 17 Fillmore Central
S 24 at Falls City
O 1 at Nebraska City
O 8 Lincoln Christian
O 15 at Auburn
O 22 Milford
Falls City
A 27 at Platteview
S 3 at Raymond Central
S 10 Malcolm
S 17 at Louisville
S 24 Fairbury
O 1 Lincoln Christian
O 8 at Milford
O 15 Nebraska City
O 22 Auburn
Fillmore Central
A 27 Raymond Central
S 3 Syracuse
S 10 at Milford
S 17 at Fairbury
S 24 St. Paul
O 1 at Superior
O 8 at Wood River-Shel.
O 15 Central City
O 22 at Adams Central
Fort Calhoun
A 27 North Bend
S 3 Auburn
S 10 at Lincoln Christian
S 17 at Raymond Central
S 24 Boys Town
O 1 at DC West
O 8 Arlington
O 15 at Omaha Concordia
O 22 Logan View/SS
Gothenburg
A 27 at Cozad
S 3 Kearney Catholic
S 10 at Broken Bow
S 17 St. Paul
S 24 at Ogallala
O 1 Mitchell
O 8 at Sidney
O 15 Chadron
O 22 at Holdrege
Holdrege
A 27 Adams Central
S 3 at Ogallala
S 10 Wood River-Shel.
S 17 at Sidney
S 24 Cozad
O 1 at Minden
O 8 Broken Bow
O 15 at Kearney Catholic
O 22 Gothenburg
Kearney Catholic
A 27 Wood River-Shel.
S 3 at Gothenburg
S 10 at St. Paul
S 17 Ogallala
S 24 Minden
S 30 at Broken Bow
O 8 at Adams Central
O 15 Holdrege
O 22 at Cozad
Lincoln Christian
A 27 at Syracuse
S 3 Lincoln Lutheran
S 10 Fort Calhoun
S 17 at Columbus LV
S 24 Auburn
O 1 at Falls City
O 8 at Fairbury
O 15 Milford
O 22 at Nebraska City
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
A 27 at Wayne
S 3 David City
S 10 at BRLD
S 17 Schuyler
S 24 Arlington
O 1 at Boys Town
O 8 Omaha Concordia
O 15 at DC West
O 22 at Fort Calhoun
Louisville
A 27 at DC West
S 3 Nebraska City
S 10 at Syracuse
S 17 Falls City
S 24 Malcolm
O 1 at Wahoo
O 8 at Platteview
O 15 Ashland-Greenwood
O 22 at Raymond Central
Malcolm
A 27 at Milford
S 3 Yutan
S 10 at Falls City
S 17 Centennial
S 24 at Louisville
O 1 Ashland-Greenwood
O 8 at Raymond Central
O 15 Platteview
O 22 Wahoo
Milford
A 27 Malcolm
S 3 at Ashland-Greenwood
S 10 Fillmore Central
S 17 at Wahoo
S 24 Nebraska City
O 1 at Auburn
O 8 Falls City
O 15 at Lincoln Christian
O 22 at Fairbury
Minden
A 27 Fairbury
S 3 at Boone Central
S 10 Adams Central
S 17 at Hershey
S 24 at Kearney Catholic
O 1 Holdrege
O 8 at Cozad
O 15 at Wood River-Shel.
O 22 Broken Bow
Mitchell
A 27 Alliance
S 3 at Burns, Wyo.
S 10 Gordon-Rushville
S 17 at Chase County
S 24 Chadron
O 1 at Gothenburg
O 8 Ogallala
O 15 at Gering
O 22 at Sidney
Nebraska City
A 27 at Schuyler
S 3 at Louisville
S 10 Omaha Concordia
S 17 at Platteview
S 24 at Milford
O 1 Fairbury
O 8 Auburn
O 15 at Falls City
O 22 Lincoln Christian
North Bend
A 27 at Fort Calhoun
S 3 Arlington
S 10 Pierce
S 17 at Boys Town
S 24 at Schuyler
O 1 Columbus Scotus
O 8 at Columbus LV
O 15 West Point-Beemer
O 22 Battle Creek
Ogallala
A 27 at Broken Bow
S 3 Holdrege
S 10 Chase County
S 17 at Kearney Catholic
S 24 Gothenburg
O 1 at Cozad
O 8 at Mitchell
O 15 Sidney
O 22 at Chadron
Omaha Concordia
A 27 at Lincoln Lutheran
S 3 Columbus Scotus
S 10 at Nebraska City
S 17 at Fremont Bergan
S 24 Douglas County West
O 1 at Arlington
O 8 at Logan View/SS
O 15 Fort Calhoun
O 21 Boys Town
O’Neill
A 27 at Hartington CC
S 3 at Valentine
S 10 Central City
S 17 at West Point-Beemer
S 24 Broken Bow
O 1 at Pierce
O 8 Battle Creek
O 15 at Wayne
O 21 Boone Central
Pierce
A 27 St. Paul
S 3 Columbus Lakeview
S 10 at North Bend
S 17 Arlington
S 24 at Boone Central
O 1 O’Neill
O 8 at West Point-Beemer
O 15 at Battle Creek
O 22 Wayne
Platteview
A 27 Falls City
S 3 at Boys Town
S 10 at Auburn
S 17 Nebraska City
S 24 Wahoo
O 1 at Raymond Central
O 8 Louisville
O 15 at Malcolm
O 22 at Ashland-Greenwood
Raymond Central
A 27 at Fillmore Central
S 3 Falls City
S 10 at Schuyler
S 17 Fort Calhoun
S 24 at Ashland-Greenwood
O 1 Platteview
O 8 Malcolm
O 15 at Wahoo
O 22 Louisville
Schuyler
A 20 at Sandy Creek
A 27 Nebraska City
S 3 at DC West
S 10 Raymond Central
S 17 at Logan View/SS
S 24 North Bend
O 8 at Columbus Scotus
O 15 Columbus Lakeview
O 22 at West Point-Beemer
Sidney
A 27 at Bridgeport
S 3 Chase County
S 10 at Cozad
S 17 Holdrege
S 24 Yuma, Colo.
O 1 at Chadron
O 8 Gothenburg
O 15 at Ogallala
O 22 Mitchell
St. Paul
A 27 at Pierce
S 3 Broken Bow
S 10 Kearney Catholic
S 17 at Gothenburg
S 24 at Fillmore Central
O 1 Wood River-Shel.
O 8 at Central City
O 15 Adams Central
O 22 at Twin River
Wahoo
A 27 at Columbus Scotus
S 3 at Adams Central
S 10 Boys Town
S 17 Milford
S 24 at Platteview
O 1 Louisville
O 8 at Ashland-Greenwood
O 15 Raymond Central
O 22 at Malcolm
Wayne
A 27 Logan View/SS
S 3 West Point-Beemer
S 10 at Columbus LV
S 17 at Ashland-Greenwood
S 24 Battle Creek
O 1 Norfolk Catholic
O 8 at Boone Central
O 15 O’Neill
O 22 at Pierce
West Point-Beemer
A 27 at Arlington
S 3 at Wayne
S 10 Battle Creek
S 17 O’Neill
S 24 at Columbus Scotus
O 1 Columbus Lakeview
O 8 Pierce
O 15 at North Bend
O 22 Schuyler
Wood River-Shelton
A 27 at Kearney Catholic
S 3 Cozad
S 10 at Holdrege
S 17 at Doniphan-Trumbull
S 24 Adams Central
O 1 at St. Paul
O 8 Fillmore Central
O 15 Minden
O 22 at Central City
CLASS C-2
Bridgeport
A 27 Sidney
S 3 at Centura
S 10 Holyoke, Colo.
S 17 Gibbon
S 24 at North Platte SP
O 1 Gordon-Rushville
O 8 Valentine
O 15 at Chase County
O 22 at Hershey
BRLD
A 27 at Tekamah-Herman
S 3 Oakland-Craig
S 10 Logan View/SS
S 17 at Yutan
S 24 at Hartington CC
O 1 Ponca
O 7 at Norfolk Catholic
O 15 DC Aquinas
O 22 Crofton
Centennial
A 27 at Superior
S 3 at DC Aquinas
S 10 Grand Island CC
S 17 at Malcolm
S 24 Syracuse
O 1 at Wahoo Neumann
O 8 at Wilber-Clatonia
O 15 Lincoln Lutheran
O 22 Yutan
Centura
A 27 at Hershey
S 3 Bridgeport
S 10 at North Platte SP
S 17 Hastings St. Cecilia
S 24 at Twin River
O 1 at David City
O 8 Gibbon
O 15 at Ord
O 22 Grand Island CC
Chase County
A 27 Chadron
S 3 at Sidney
S 10 at Ogallala
S 17 Mitchell
S 24 at Valentine
O 1 North Platte SP
O 8 at Hershey
O 15 Bridgeport
O 22 Gordon-Rushville
Crofton
A 27 Valentine
S 3 Twin River
S 10 at Oakland-Craig
S 17 DC Aquinas
S 24 at Tekamah-Herman
O 1 Hartington CC
O 8 at Ponca
O 15 Norfolk Catholic
O 22 at BRLD
David City
A 27 at Twin River
S 3 at Logan View/SS
S 10 Sandy Creek
S 17 at Hartington CC
S 24 Fremont Bergan
O 1 Centura
O 8 at DC Aquinas
O 15 Tekamah-Herman
O 22 at Oakland-Craig
David City Aquinas
A 27 Wahoo Neumann
S 3 Centennial
S 10 at Columbus Scotus
S 17 at Crofton
S 23 Oakland-Craig
O 1 at Fremont Bergan
O 8 David City
O 15 at BRLD
O 22 at Tekamah-Herman
Doniphan-Trumbull
A 26 at North Platte SP
S 3 Gibbon
S 10 at Wahoo Neumann
S 17 Wood River-Shel.
S 24 at Ord
O 1 at Hastings SC
O 8 Sandy Creek
O 15 at Superior
O 22 Sutton
Fremont Bergan
A 27 Yutan
S 3 at Grand Island CC
S 9 Lincoln Lutheran
S 17 Omaha Concordia
S 24 at David City
O 1 DC Aquinas
O 8 at Tekamah-Herman
O 15 Oakland-Craig
O 22 at Ponca
Gibbon
A 27 Sandy Creek
S 3 at Doniphan-Trumbull
S 10 Hershey
S 17 at Bridgeport
S 24 at Grand Island CC
O 1 Twin River
O 8 at Centura
O 15 at Sutton
O 22 Ord
Gordon-Rushville
A 27 Ord
S 3 at Chadron
S 10 at Mitchell
S 17 Bennett County, S.D.
S 24 at Hershey
O 1 at Bridgeport
O 8 North Platte SP
O 15 Valentine
O 22 at Chase County
Grand Island Central Catholic
A 27 Sutton
S 3 Fremont Bergan
S 10 at Centennial
S 17 North Platte SP
S 24 Gibbon
O 1 at Ord
O 8 at Hastings SC
O 15 Twin River
O 22 at Centura
Hartington Cedar Catholic
A 27 O’Neill
S 3 at Battle Creek
S 10 at Tekamah-Herman
S 17 David City
S 24 BRLD
O 1 at Crofton
O 8 Oakland-Craig
O 15 Ponca
O 22 at Norfolk Catholic
Hastings St. Cecilia
A 27 at Wilber-Clatonia
S 3 North Platte SP
S 10 Twin River
S 17 at Centura
S 24 at Sutton
O 1 Doniphan-Trumbull
O 8 Grand Island CC
O 15 at Sandy Creek
O 22 Superior
Hershey
A 27 Centura
S 3 at Sandy Creek
S 10 at Gibbon
S 17 Minden
S 24 Gordon-Rushville
O 1 at Valentine
O 8 Chase County
O 15 at North Platte SP
O 22 Bridgeport
Lincoln Lutheran
A 27 Omaha Concordia
S 3 at Lincoln Christian
S 9 at Fremont Bergan
S 17 Sutton
S 24 Yutan
O 1 at Syracuse
O 8 Wahoo Neumann
O 15 at Centennial
O 22 at Wilber-Clatonia
Norfolk Catholic
A 26 Boone Central
S 3 Wahoo Neumann
S 10 at Ord
S 17 Oakland-Craig
S 24 at Ponca
O 1 at Wayne
O 7 BRLD
O 15 at Crofton
O 22 Hartington CC
North Platte SP
A 26 Doniphan-Trumbull
S 3 at Hastings SC
S 10 Centura
S 17 at Grand Island CC
S 24 Bridgeport
O 1 at Chase County
O 8 at Gordon-Rushville
O 15 Hershey
O 22 at Valentine
Oakland-Craig
A 27 Ponca
S 3 at BRLD
S 10 Crofton
S 17 at Norfolk Catholic
S 23 at DC Aquinas
O 1 Tekamah-Herman
O 8 at Hartington CC
O 15 at Fremont Bergan
O 22 David City
Ord
A 27 at Gordon-Rushville
S 3 Central City
S 10 Norfolk Catholic
S 17 at Broken Bow
S 24 Doniphan-Trumbull
O 1 Grand Island CC
O 8 at Twin River
O 15 Centura
O 22 at Gibbon
Ponca
A 27 at Oakland-Craig
S 3 Tekamah-Herman
S 10 at Yutan
S 17 at Twin River
S 24 Norfolk Catholic
O 1 at BRLD
O 8 Crofton
O 15 at Hartington CC
O 22 Fremont Bergan
Sandy Creek
A 20 Schuyler
A 27 at Gibbon
S 3 Hershey
S 10 at David City
S 17 Wilber-Clatonia
S 24 at Superior
O 1 Sutton
O 8 at Doniphan-Trumbull
O 15 Hastings St. Cecilia
Superior
A 27 Centennial
S 3 at Fairbury
S 10 Wilber-Clatonia
S 17 at Syracuse
S 24 Sandy Creek
O 1 Fillmore Central
O 8 at Sutton
O 15 Doniphan-Trumbull
O 22 at Hastings SC
Sutton
A 27 at Grand Island CC
S 3 at Wilber-Clatonia
S 10 Fairbury
S 17 at Lincoln Lutheran
S 24 Hastings St. Cecilia
O 1 at Sandy Creek
O 8 Superior
O 15 Gibbon
O 22 at Doniphan-Trumbull
Syracuse
A 27 Lincoln Christian
S 3 at Fillmore Central
S 10 Louisville
S 17 Superior
S 24 at Centennial
O 1 Lincoln Lutheran
O 8 at Yutan
O 15 Wilber-Clatonia
O 22 at Wahoo Neumann
Tekamah-Herman
A 27 BRLD
S 3 at Ponca
S 10 Hartington CC
S 17 at Wahoo Neumann
S 24 Crofton
O 1 at Oakland-Craig
O 8 Fremont Bergan
O 15 at David City
O 22 DC Aquinas
Twin River
A 27 David City
S 3 at Crofton
S 10 at Hastings SC
S 17 Ponca
S 24 Centura
O 1 at Gibbon
O 8 Ord
O 15 at Grand Island CC
O 22 St. Paul
Valentine
A 27 at Crofton
S 3 O’Neill
S 10 Chadron
S 24 Chase County
O 1 Hershey
O 8 at Bridgeport
O 15 at Gordon-Rushville
O 22 North Platte SP
Wahoo Neumann
A 27 at DC Aquinas
S 3 at Norfolk Catholic
S 10 Doniphan-Trumbull
S 17 Tekamah-Herman
S 24 at Wilber-Clatonia
O 1 Centennial
O 8 at Lincoln Lutheran
O 15 Yutan
O 22 Syracuse
Wilber-Clatonia
A 27 Hastings St. Cecilia
S 3 Sutton
S 10 at Superior
S 17 at Sandy Creek
S 24 Wahoo Neumann
O 1 at Yutan
O 8 Centennial
O 15 at Syracuse
O 22 Lincoln Lutheran
Yutan
A 27 at Fremont Bergan
S 3 at Malcolm
S 10 Ponca
S 17 BRLD
S 24 at Lincoln Lutheran
O 1 Wilber-Clatonia
O 8 Syracuse
O 15 at Wahoo Neumann
O 22 at Centennial
EIGHT MAN-1
Ainsworth
A 27 Plainview
S 3 at Burwell
S 10 at Arcadia-Loup City
S 17 Anselmo-Merna
S 24 West Holt
O 1 at Neligh-Oakdale
O 8 North Central
O 14 at Summerland
Alma
A 27 Amherst
S 3 at Medicine Valley
S 10 Hitchcock County
S 17 at Bertrand
S 24 Southern Valley
O 1 at Arapahoe
O 8 Elm Creek
O 15 at Perkins County
Amherst
A 27 at Alma
S 3 at Cambridge
S 10 Elm Creek
S 17 at Arcadia-Loup City
S 24 Anselmo-Merna
O 1 EMF
O 8 at Ravenna
O 14 Burwell
Anselmo-Merna
A 27 at Ansley-Litchfield
S 3 Hemingford
S 10 South Loup
S 17 at Ainsworth
S 24 at Amherst
S 30 Ravenna
O 8 at Burwell
O 15 Arcadia-Loup City
Arapahoe
A 27 at Hi-Line
S 3 Lawrence-Nelson
S 10 at Blue Hill
S 17 Cambridge
S 24 at Elm Creek
O 1 Alma
O 8 at Bertrand
O 14 Southern Valley
Arcadia-Loup City
A 27 at Elm Creek
S 3 at Nebraska Christian
S 10 Ainsworth
S 17 Amherst
S 23 at Ravenna
O 1 Burwell
O 8 Shelby-Rising City
O 15 at Anselmo-Merna
Bayard
A 27 at Morrill
S 3 Hitchcock County
S 10 Leyton
S 17 at Perkins County
S 24 at Garden County
O 1 Kimball
O 7 at Hemingford
O 15 Sutherland
Bertrand
A 27 at Overton
S 3 DC-Stratton
S 10 at Ravenna
S 17 Alma
S 24 Hi-Line
O 1 at Southern Valley
O 8 Arapahoe
O 15 at Elm Creek
Burwell
A 27 West Holt
S 3 Ainsworth
S 10 at Neligh-Oakdale
S 17 Ravenna
S 24 at North Central
O 1 at Arcadia-Loup City
O 8 Anselmo-Merna
O 14 at Amherst
Cambridge
A 27 Sutherland
S 3 Amherst
S 10 at Southern Valley
S 17 at Arapahoe
S 24 Hitchcock County
O 1 at Maxwell
O 8 Hi-Line
O 14 at DC-Stratton
Cedar Bluffs
A 27 Emerson-Hubbard
S 3 at Winside
S 10 at Nebraska Lutheran
S 17 Brownell Talbot
S 24 at Weeping Water
O 1 Conestoga
O 8 Mead
O 14 at Elmwood-Murdock
Clarkson/Leigh
A 27 at Cross County
S 3 Elmwood-Murdock
S 10 at East Butler
S 17 Stanton
S 24 at West Point GACC
O 1 Madison
O 8 at Wisner-Pilger
O 15 Howells-Dodge
Conestoga
A 27 EMF
S 3 Freeman
S 10 at Palmyra
S 17 Weeping Water
S 24 at NC Lourdes
O 1 at Cedar Bluffs
O 8 Elmwood-Murdock
O 15 at Brownell Talbot
Cross County
A 20 Blue Hill
A 27 Clarkson/Leigh
S 3 at Thayer Central
S 10 at Howells-Dodge
S 17 Nebraska Christian
O 1 at Shelby-Rising City
O 8 East Butler
O 15 at Humphrey/LHF
Dundy County-Stratton
A 26 at Julesburg, Colo.
S 3 at Bertrand
S 10 Perkins County
S 17 at Hitchcock County
S 24 Maxwell
O 1 at Hi-Line
O 7 Southern Valley
O 14 Cambridge
East Butler
A 27 Howells-Dodge
S 3 at EMF
S 10 Clarkson/Leigh
S 17 at Elmwood-Murdock
S 24 at Humphrey/LHF
O 1 Nebraska Christian
O 8 at Cross County
O 14 Shelby-Rising City
Elkhorn Valley
A 27 at Summerland
S 3 North Central
S 10 at Wisner-Pilger
S 17 Laurel-CC
S 24 at Norfolk Luth. NE
S 30 Wakefield
O 8 Hartington-Newcastle
O 15 at Plainview
Elm Creek
A 27 Arcadia-Loup City
S 3 Hi-Line
S 10 at Amherst
S 17 at Southern Valley
S 24 Arapahoe
O 1 at Sutherland
O 8 at Alma
O 15 Bertrand
Elmwood-Murdock
A 27 at Mead
S 3 at Clarkson/Leigh
S 10 Tri County
S 17 East Butler
S 24 at Brownell Talbot
O 1 Weeping Water
O 8 at Conestoga
O 14 Cedar Bluffs
EMF
A 27 at Conestoga
S 3 East Butler
S 10 Shelby-Rising City
S 17 at Tri County
S 24 Thayer Central
O 1 at Amherst
O 8 at Heartland
O 15 Southern
Freeman
A 27 Weeping Water
S 3 at Conestoga
S 10 Southern
S 17 HTRS
S 24 at Palmyra
O 1 NC Lourdes
O 8 at Tri County
O 14 at Johnson County
Hartington-Newcastle
A 27 Randolph
S 3 at Humphrey/LHF
S 10 West Holt
S 17 at Plainview
S 24 at Laurel-CC
O 1 Norfolk Lutheran NE
O 8 at Elkhorn Valley
O 15 Wakefield
Heartland
A 27 at Giltner
S 3 at Madison
S 10 Nebraska Christian
S 17 at Southern
S 24 Tri County
O 1 at Thayer Central
O 8 EMF
O 15 Ravenna
Hemingford
A 27 Garden County
S 3 at Anselmo-Merna
S 10 Maxwell
S 17 at Morrill
S 24 Sutherland
O 1 at Perkins County
O 7 Bayard
O 15 at Kimball
Hi-Line
A 27 Arapahoe
S 3 at Elm Creek
S 10 Sutherland
S 17 at Maxwell
S 24 at Bertrand
O 1 DC-Stratton
O 8 at Cambridge
O 15 Hitchcock County
Hitchcock County
A 27 Kimball
S 3 at Bayard
S 10 at Alma
S 17 DC-Stratton
S 24 at Cambridge
O 1 Leyton
O 7 Maxwell
O 15 at Hi-Line
Howells-Dodge
A 27 at East Butler
S 3 at Shelby-Rising City
S 10 Cross County
S 17 Wisner-Pilger
S 24 at Madison
O 1 Stanton
O 8 West Point GACC
O 15 at Clarkson/Leigh
HTRS
A 27 Southern
S 3 Diller-Odell
S 10 at Thayer Central
S 17 at Freeman
S 24 Johnson County
O 1 at Falls City SH
O 8 at Palmyra
O 14 NC Lourdes
Humphrey/
Lindsay Holy Family
A 27 at Neligh-Oakdale
S 3 Hartington-Newcastle
S 10 North Central
S 17 at Shelby-Rising City
S 24 East Butler
O 1 at Brownell Talbot
O 8 at Nebraska Christian
O 15 Cross County
Johnson County
A 27 Tri County
S 3 at Southern
S 10 at Weeping Water
S 17 Thayer Central
S 24 at HTRS
O 1 Palmyra
O 8 at NC Lourdes
O 14 Freeman
Kimball
A 27 at Hitchcock County
S 3 at Leyton
S 10 Morrill
S 17 at Sutherland
S 24 Perkins County
O 1 at Bayard
O 8 Hyannis
O 15 Hemingford
Laurel-Concord-
Coleridge
A 20 Homer
A 27 at Wisner-Pilger
S 3 Stanton
S 17 at Elkhorn Valley
S 24 Hartington-Newcastle
O 1 at Plainview
O 8 at Wakefield
O 15 Norfolk Lutheran NE
Madison
A 27 at Norfolk Luth. NE
S 3 Heartland
S 10 Niobrara/Verdigre
S 17 at West Point GACC
S 24 Howells-Dodge
O 1 at Clarkson/Leigh
O 8 at Stanton
O 14 Wisner-Pilger
Maxwell
A 27 at Perkins County
S 3 Brady
S 10 at Hemingford
S 17 Hi-Line
S 24 at DC-Stratton
O 1 Cambridge
O 7 at Hitchcock County
O 14 Mullen
Nebraska Christian
A 27 at Palmer
S 3 Arcadia-Loup City
S 10 at Heartland
S 17 at Cross County
S 24 Shelby-Rising City
O 1 at East Butler
O 8 Humphrey/LHF
O 15 Neligh-Oakdale
Nebraska City
Lourdes
A 27 at Falls City SH
S 3 West Point GACC
S 10 at Johnson-Brock
S 17 Palmyra
S 24 Conestoga
O 1 at Freeman
O 8 Johnson County
O 14 at HTRS
Neligh-Oakdale
A 27 Humphrey/LHF
S 3 at Plainview
S 10 Burwell
S 17 at North Central
S 23 Summerland
O 1 Ainsworth
O 8 at West Holt
O 15 at Nebraska Christian
Norfolk Lutheran NE
A 27 Madison
S 3 at West Holt
S 9 West Point GACC
S 17 at Wakefield
S 24 Elkhorn Valley
O 1 at Hartington-New.
O 8 Plainview
O 15 at Laurel-CC
North Central
A 27 Twin Loup
S 3 at Elkhorn Valley
S 10 at Humphrey/LHF
S 17 Neligh-Oakdale
S 24 Burwell
O 1 at Summerland
O 8 at Ainsworth
O 14 West Holt
Omaha Brownell Talbot
A 27 at Stanton
S 3 at Palmyra
S 10 Omaha Christian
S 17 at Cedar Bluffs
S 24 Elmwood-Murdock
O 1 Humphrey/LHF
O 8 at Weeping Water
O 15 Conestoga
Palmyra
A 27 at Omaha Christian
S 3 Om. Brownell Talbot
S 10 Conestoga
S 17 at NC Lourdes
S 24 Freeman
O 1 at Johnson County
O 8 HTRS
O 14 at Weeping Water
Perkins County
A 27 Maxwell
S 3 at Maywood-HC
S 10 at DC-Stratton
S 17 Bayard
S 24 at Kimball
O 1 Hemingford
O 8 at Sutherland
O 15 Alma
Plainview
A 27 at Ainsworth
S 3 Neligh-Oakdale
S 10 at Creighton
S 17 Hartington-Newcastle
S 24 at Wakefield
O 1 Laurel-CC
O 8 at Norfolk Luth. NE
O 15 Elkhorn Valley
Ravenna
A 27 at Southern Valley
S 2 Ansley-Litchfield
S 10 Bertrand
S 17 at Burwell
S 23 Arcadia-Loup City
S 30 at Anselmo-Merna
O 8 Amherst
O 15 at Heartland
Shelby-Rising City
A 27 Thayer Central
S 3 Howells-Dodge
S 10 at EMF
S 17 Humphrey/LHF
S 24 at Nebraska Christian
O 1 Cross County
O 8 at Arcadia-Loup City
O 14 at East Butler
Southern
A 27 at HTRS
S 3 Johnson County
S 10 at Freeman
S 17 Heartland
S 24 Diller-Odell
O 1 at Tri County
O 8 Thayer Central
O 15 at EMF
Southern Valley
A 27 Ravenna
S 3 at Blue Hill
S 10 Cambridge
S 17 Elm Creek
S 24 at Alma
O 1 Bertrand
O 7 at DC-Stratton
O 14 at Arapahoe
Stanton
A 27 Om. Brownell Talbot
S 3 at Laurel-CC
S 10 Wakefield
S 17 at Clarkson/Leigh
S 24 Wisner-Pilger
O 1 at Howells-Dodge
O 8 Madison
O 15 at West Point GACC
Summerland
A 27 Elkhorn Valley
S 3 at O’Neill SM
S 10 CWC
S 17 at West Holt
S 23 at Neligh-Oakdale
O 1 North Central
O 8 at Creighton
O 14 Ainsworth
Sutherland
A 27 at Cambridge
S 3 Garden County
S 10 at Hi-Line
S 17 Kimball
S 24 at Hemingford
O 1 Elm Creek
O 8 Perkins County
O 15 at Bayard
Thayer Central
A 27 at Shelby-Rising City
S 3 Cross County
S 10 HTRS
S 17 at Johnson County
S 24 at EMF
O 1 Heartland
O 8 at Southern
O 15 Tri County
Tri County
A 27 at Johnson County
S 3 Weeping Water
S 10 at Elmwood-Murdock
S 17 EMF
S 24 at Heartland
O 1 Southern
O 8 Freeman
O 15 at Thayer Central
Wakefield
A 27 at West Point GACC
S 3 Wisner-Pilger
S 10 at Stanton
S 17 Norfolk Lutheran NE
S 24 Plainview
S 30 at Elkhorn Valley
O 8 Laurel-CC
O 15 at Hartington-New.
Weeping Water
A 27 at Freeman
S 3 at Tri County
S 10 Johnson County
S 17 at Conestoga
S 24 Cedar Bluffs
O 1 at Elmwood-Murdock
O 8 Om. Brownell Talbot
O 14 Palmyra
West Holt
A 27 at Burwell
S 3 Norfolk Lutheran NE
S 10 at Hartington-New.
S 17 Summerland
S 24 at Ainsworth
O 1 Boyd County
O 8 Neligh-Oakdale
O 14 at North Central
West Point GACC
A 27 Wakefield
S 3 at NC Lourdes
S 9 at Norfolk Luth. NE
S 17 Madison
S 24 Clarkson/Leigh
O 1 at Wisner-Pilger
O 8 at Howells-Dodge
O 15 Stanton
Wisner-Pilger
A 27 Laurel-CC
S 3 at Wakefield
S 10 Elkhorn Valley
S 17 at Howells-Dodge
S 24 at Stanton
O 1 West Point GACC
O 8 Clarkson/Leigh
O 14 at Madison
EIGHT MAN-2
Allen
A 27 at Osmond
S 3 Mead
S 10 Bloomfield
S 17 at Homer
S 24 Pender
O 1 at Wynot
O 8 at Walthill
O 15 Emerson-Hubbard
Ansley-Litchfield
A 27 Anselmo-Merna
S 2 at Ravenna
S 10 at Axtell
S 17 Pleasanton
S 24 at Twin Loup
O 1 Sandhills/Thedford
O 8 at South Loup
O 15 Sandhills Valley
Axtell
A 27 Kenesaw
S 3 at Pleasanton
S 10 Ansley-Litchfield
S 17 at Medicine Valley
S 24 Brady
O 1 at Loomis
O 7 at Maywood-HC
O 15 Overton
BDS
A 27 at Diller-Odell
S 3 Johnson-Brock
S 10 Falls City SH
S 17 at High Plains
S 24 at Blue Hill
O 1 Kenesaw
O 8 at Giltner
O 15 Lawrence-Nelson
Bloomfield
A 26 Homer
S 3, Wynot
S 10 at Allen
S 17 at Pender
S 24 Boyd County
O 1 at Niobrara/Verdigre
O 8 O’Neill SM
O 15 at Creighton
Blue Hill
A 20 at Cross County
A 27 at Loomis
S 3 Southern Valley
S 10 Arapahoe
S 17 at Lawrence-Nelson
S 24 BDS
O 8 at Kenesaw
O 15 Giltner
Boyd County
A 27 CWC
S 3 Elgin/Pope John
S 10 at Wausa
S 17 Creighton
S 24 at Bloomfield
O 1 at West Holt
O 8 Niobrara/Verdigre
O 15 at O’Neill SM
Brady
A 27 Pleasanton
S 3 at Maxwell
S 9 at Garden County
S 17 Maywood-HC
S 24 at Axtell
O 1 Medicine Valley
O 8 at Overton
O 14 Loomis
Central Valley
A 27 at Fullerton
S 3 Palmer
S 10 at Twin Loup
S 17 Riverside
S 24 at Elgin/Pope John
O 1 CWC
O 15 at Humphrey SF
Creighton
A 27 at Pender
S 3 Walthill
S 10 Plainview
S 17 at Boyd County
S 24 Niobrara/Verdigre
O 1 at O’Neill SM
O 8 Summerland
O 15 Bloomfield
CWC
A 27 at Boyd County
S 3 Fullerton
S 10 at Summerland
S 17 Elgin/Pope John
S 24 O’Neill SM
O 1 at Central Valley
O 7 Humphrey St. Francis
O 15 at Riverside
Diller-Odell
A 27 BDS
S 3 at HTRS
S 10 Lawrence-Nelson
S 17 at Omaha Christian
S 24 at Southern
O 1 Mead
O 8 at Johnson-Brock
O 14 Falls City SH
Elgin/Pope John
A 27 O’Neill SM
S 3 at Boyd County
S 10 High Plains
S 17 at CWC
S 24 Central Valley
O 1 at Humphrey SF
O 8 Riverside
O 15 at Osmond
Emerson-Hubbard
A 27 at Cedar Bluffs
S 3 Humphrey St. Francis
S 10 at Randolph
S 17 Walthill
S 24 Winside
O 1 at Homer
O 8 Pender
O 15 at Allen
Falls City SH
A 27 NC Lourdes
S 3 at Nebraska Lutheran
S 10 at BDS
S 17 Mead
S 24 at Johnson-Brock
O 1 HTRS
O 8 Omaha Christian
O 14 at Diller-Odell
Fullerton
A 27 Central Valley
S 3 at CWC
S 10 at Kenesaw
S 17 Osceola
S 24 at High Plains
O 1 Riverside
O 8 Palmer
O 15 at Nebraska Lutheran
Garden County
A 27 at Hemingford
S 3 at Sutherland
S 9 Brady
S 17 at Mullen
S 24 Bayard
O 1 Hyannis
O 7 at Morrill
O 14 Leyton
Giltner
A 27 Heartland
S 3 at Riverside
S 10 at Loomis
S 17 Kenesaw
S 24 Nebraska Lutheran
O 1 at Lawrence-Nelson
O 8 BDS
O 15 at Blue Hill
High Plains
A 27 at Lawrence-Nelson
S 3 Omaha Christian
S 10 at Elgin/Pope John
S 17 BDS
S 24 Fullerton
O 1 at Palmer
O 8 Nebraska Lutheran
O 15 at Osceola
Homer
A 20 at Laurel-CC
A 26 at Bloomfield
S 10, Wynot
S 17 Allen
S 24 at Walthill
O 1 Emerson-Hubbard
O 8 Randolph
O 14 at Pender
Humphrey St. Francis
A 27 at Wynot
S 3 at Emerson-Hubbard
S 10 Palmer
S 17 Wausa
S 24 at Riverside
O 1 Elgin/Pope John
O 7 at CWC
O 15 Central Valley
Hyannis
A 26 Sandhills Valley
S 3 at South Loup
S 10 Sandhills/Thedford
S 17 at Leyton
S 24 Mullen
O 1 at Garden County
O 8 at Kimball
O 15 Morrill
Johnson-Brock
A 27 Nebraska Lutheran
S 3 at BDS
S 10 NC Lourdes
S 17 at Doniphan, Kan.
S 24 Falls City SH
O 1 at Omaha Christian
O 8 Diller-Odell
O 15 at Mead
Kenesaw
A 27 at Axtell
S 3 Loomis
S 10 Fullerton
S 17 at Giltner
S 24 Lawrence-Nelson
O 1 at BDS
O 8 Blue Hill
O 15 at Palmer
Lawrence-Nelson
A 27 High Plains
S 3 at Arapahoe
S 10 at Diller-Odell
S 17 Blue Hill
S 24 at Kenesaw
O 1 Giltner
O 8 Osceola
O 15 at BDS
Leyton
A 27 Maywood-HC
S 3 Kimball
S 10 at Bayard
S 17 Hyannis
S 23 at Morrill
O 1 at Hitchcock County
O 8 Mullen
O 14 at Garden County
Loomis
A 27 Blue Hill
S 3 at Kenesaw
S 10 Giltner
S 17 at Overton
S 24 at Maywood-HC
O 1 Axtell
O 8 Medicine Valley
O 14 at Brady
Maywood-Hayes Center
A 27 at Leyton
S 3 Perkins County
S 9 Mullen
S 17 at Brady
S 24 Loomis
O 1 at Overton
O 7 Axtell
O 15 at Medicine Valley
Mead
A 27 Elmwood-Murdock
S 3 at Allen
S 10 Osceola
S 17 at Falls City SH
S 24 Omaha Christian
O 1 at Diller-Odell
O 8 at Cedar Bluffs
O 15 Johnson-Brock
Medicine Valley
A 27 at South Loup
S 3 Alma
S 9 at Sandhills Valley
S 17 Axtell
S 23 Overton
O 1 at Brady
O 8 at Loomis
O 15 Maywood-HC
Morrill
A 27 Bayard
S 3 at Sandhills/Thedford
S 10 at Kimball
S 17 Hemingford
S 23 Leyton
O 1 at Mullen
O 7 Garden County
O 15 at Hyannis
Mullen
A 27 Sandhills/Thedford
S 3 Twin Loup
S 9 at Maywood-HC
S 17 Garden County
S 24 at Hyannis
O 1 Morrill
O 8 at Leyton
O 14 at Maxwell
Nebraska Lutheran
A 27 at Johnson-Brock
S 3 Falls City SH
S 10 Cedar Bluffs
S 17 at Palmer
S 24 at Giltner
O 1 Osceola
O 8 at High Plains
O 15 Fullerton
Niobrara/Verdigre
A 27 at Wausa
S 3 Osmond
S 10 at Madison
S 17 O’Neill SM
S 24 at Creighton
O 1 Bloomfield
O 8 at Boyd County
O’Neill St. Mary’s
A 27 at Elgin/Pope John
S 3 Summerland
S 9 Walthill
S 17 at Niobrara/Verdigre
S 24 at CWC
O 1 Creighton
O 8 at Bloomfield
O 15 Boyd County
Omaha Christian
A 27 Palmyra
S 3 at High Plains
S 10 at Brownell Talbot
S 17 Diller-Odell
S 24 at Mead
O 1 Johnson-Brock
O 8 at Falls City SH
O 15 Walthill
Osceola
A 27 Riverside
S 3 Wausa
S 10 at Mead
S 17 at Fullerton
S 24 Palmer
O 1 at Nebraska Lutheran
O 8 at Lawrence-Nelson
O 15 High Plains
Osmond
A 27 Allen
S 3 at Niobrara/Verdigre
S 10 at Riverside
S 17 Winside
S 24 at Randolph
O 1 Wausa
O 8 at Wynot
O 15 Elgin/Pope John
Overton
A 27 Bertrand
S 3 at Sandhills Valley
S 10 at Pleasanton
S 17 Loomis
S 23 at Medicine Valley
O 1 Maywood-HC
O 8 Brady
O 15 at Axtell
Palmer
A 27 Nebraska Christian
S 3 at Central Valley
S 10 at Humphrey SF
S 17 Nebraska Lutheran
S 24 at Osceola
O 1 High Plains
O 8 at Fullerton
O 15 Kenesaw
Pender
A 27 Creighton
S 2 at Randolph
S 9 at Winside
S 17 Bloomfield
S 24 at Allen
O 1 Walthill
O 8 at Emerson-Hubbard
O 14 Homer
Pleasanton
A 27 at Brady
S 3 Axtell
S 10 Overton
S 17 at Ansley-Litchfield
S 23 at Sandhills Valley
O 1 South Loup
O 8 Twin Loup
O 14 at Sandhills/Thedford
Randolph
A 27 at Hartington-New.
S 2 Pender
S 10 Emerson-Hubbard
S 17 at Wynot
S 24 Osmond
S 30 at Winside
O 8 at Homer
O 15 Wausa
Riverside
A 27 at Osceola
S 3 Giltner
S 10 Osmond
S 17 at Central Valley
S 24 Humphrey St. Francis
O 1 at Fullerton
O 8 at Elgin/Pope John
O 15 CWC
Sandhills Valley
A 26 at Hyannis
S 3 Overton
S 9 Medicine Valley
S 17 at South Loup
S 23 Pleasanton
O 1 at Twin Loup
O 8 Sandhills/Thedford
O 15 at Ansley-Litchfield
Sandhills/Thedford
A 27 at Mullen
S 3 Morrill
S 10 at Hyannis
S 16 Twin Loup
S 24 South Loup
O 1 at Ansley-Litchfield
O 8 at Sandhills Valley
O 14 Pleasanton
South Loup
A 27 Medicine Valley
S 3 Hyannis
S 10 at Anselmo-Merna
S 17 Sandhills Valley
S 24 at Sandhills/Thedford
O 1 at Pleasanton
O 8 Ansley-Litchfield
O 15 at Twin Loup
Twin Loup
A 27 at North Central
S 3 at Mullen
S 10 Central Valley
S 16 at Sandhills/Thedford
S 24 Ansley-Litchfield
O 1 Sandhills Valley
O 8 at Pleasanton
O 15 South Loup
Walthill
A 27 Winside
S 3 at Creighton
S 9 at O’Neill SM
S 17 at Emerson-Hubbard
S 24 Homer
O 1 at Pender
O 8 Allen
O 15 at Omaha Christian
Wausa
A 27 Niobrara/Verdigre
S 3 at Osceola
S 10 Boyd County
S 17 at Humphrey St. Francis
S 24, Wynot
O 1 at Osmond
O 8 Winside
O 15 at Randolph
Winside
A 27 at Walthill
S 3 Cedar Bluffs
S 9 Pender
S 17 at Osmond
S 24 at Emerson-Hubbard
S 30 Randolph
O 8 at Wausa
O 15, Wynot
Wynot
A 27 Humphrey St. Francis
S 3 at Bloomfield
S 10 at Homer
S 17 Randolph
S 24 at Wausa
O 1 Allen
O 8 Osmond
O 15 at Winside
SIX MAN
Arthur County
A 27 at Sumner-EM
S 3 Cody-Kilgore
S 10 Hay Springs
S 17 at Paxton
S 24 Potter-Dix
S 30 at Banner County
O 8 Creek Valley
O 22 at South Platte
Banner County
S 3 at Minatare
S 10 Crawford
S 17 Wauneta-Palisade
S 24 at Creek Valley
S 30 Arthur County
O 7 at South Platte
O 15 Potter-Dix
O 22 at Sioux County
Cody-Kilgore
A 27 at Paxton
S 3 at Arthur County
S 10 Santee
S 17 Stuart
S 24 at Sioux County
O 8 Minatare
O 15 at Crawford
O 22 Hay Springs
Crawford
A 26 Edgemont, S.D.
S 10 at Banner County
S 17 Potter-Dix
S 24 at South Platte
S 30 at Hay Springs
O 8 Sioux County
O 15 Cody-Kilgore
O 22 at Minatare
Creek Valley
A 27 at Hay Springs
S 3 Paxton
S 10 at Sioux County
S 16 Minatare
S 24 Banner County
O 8 at Arthur County
O 14 South Platte
O 22 at Potter-Dix
Deshler
A 27 at Red Cloud
S 9 Franklin
S 17 at Spalding Academy
S 23 Sterling
O 1 at Pawnee City
O 7 Lewiston
O 15 at Meridian
O 22 Wilcox-Hildreth
Dorchester
A 27 Meridian
S 3 at Pawnee City
S 10 Lewiston
S 24 at Hampton
O 1 at Sterling
O 8 Grand Island HL
O 15 at Lincoln Parkview
O 22 McCool Junction
Elba
S 3 Sterling
S 17 at Franklin
S 24 at Stuart
O 1 Spalding Academy
O 8 Harvard
O 14 at Santee
O 22 St. Edward
Franklin
S 3 Wauneta-Palisade
S 9 at Deshler
S 17 Elba
S 24 Wilcox-Hildreth
O 1 at Southwest
O 8 at Red Cloud
O 15 Silver Lake
O 22 at Harvard
Grand Island
Heartland Lutheran
S 3 at Santee
S 17 Lewiston
S 24 at McCool Junction
O 1 Hampton
O 8 at Dorchester
O 15 at Stuart
O 22 Lincoln Parkview
Hampton
A 27 Sterling
S 3 at St. Edward
S 10 Stuart
S 24 Dorchester
O 1 at Grand Island HL
O 8 Lincoln Parkview
O 15 at McCool Junction
O 21 at Santee
Harvard
A 27 Spalding Academy
S 3 at McCool Junction
S 10 St. Edward
S 24 at Red Cloud
O 1 Silver Lake
O 8 at Elba
O 15 at Wilcox-Hildreth
O 22 Franklin
Hay Springs
A 27 Creek Valley
S 10 at Arthur County
S 17 South Platte
S 24 at Minatare
S 30 Crawford
O 8 at Potter-Dix
O 14 Sioux County
O 22 at Cody-Kilgore
Lincoln Parkview
A 27 St. Edward
S 10 at Sterling
S 17 Pawnee City
S 24 at Lewiston
O 1 McCool Junction
O 8 at Hampton
O 15 Dorchester
O 22 at Grand Island HL
Lewiston
S 3 Red Cloud
S 10 at Dorchester
S 17 at Grand Island HL
S 24 Lincoln Parkview
O 1 Meridian
O 7 at Deshler
O 15 Sterling
O 21 at Pawnee City
McCool Junction
A 27 Santee
S 3 Harvard
S 10 at Pawnee City
S 24 Grand Island HL
O 1 at Lincoln Parkview
O 8 at Meridian
O 15 Hampton
O 22 at Dorchester
Meridian
A 27 at Dorchester
S 10 Wilcox-Hildreth
S 17 at St. Edward
S 23 Pawnee City
O 1 at Lewiston
O 8 McCool Junction
O 15 Deshler
O 22 at Sterling
Minatare
S 3 Banner County
S 10 at Wallace
S 16 at Creek Valley
S 24 Hay Springs
O 1 at Sioux County
O 8 at Cody-Kilgore
O 15 Paxton
O 22 Crawford
Pawnee City
S 3 Dorchester
S 10 McCool Junction
S 17 at Lincoln Parkview
S 23 at Meridian
O 1 Deshler
O 8 at Sterling
O 14 at Red Cloud
O 21 Lewiston
Paxton
A 27 Cody-Kilgore
S 3 at Creek Valley
S 17 Arthur County
S 24 at Wallace
O 1 at Wauneta-Pali.
O 8 Southwest
O 15 at Minatare
O 21 Sumner-EM
Potter-Dix
A 27 at Wallace
S 3 Sioux County
S 17 at Crawford
S 24 at Arthur County
O 1 South Platte
O 8 Hay Springs
O 15 at Banner County
O 22 Creek Valley
Red Cloud
A 27 Deshler
S 3 at Lewiston
S 10 at Southwest
S 24 Harvard
O 1 at Wilcox-Hildreth
O 8 Franklin
O 14 Pawnee City
O 22 at Silver Lake
Santee
A 27 at McCool Junction
S 3 Grand Island HL
S 10 at Cody-Kilgore
S 24 at St. Edward
O 1 Stuart
O 8 at Spalding Acad.
O 14 Elba
O 21 Hampton
Silver Lake
A 27 at Wauneta-Pali.
S 3 Spalding Academy
S 17 Southwest
S 24 at Sumner-EM
O 1 at Harvard
O 8 Wilcox-Hildreth
O 15 at Franklin
O 22 Red Cloud
Sioux County
S 3 at Potter-Dix
S 10 Creek Valley
S 17 Guernsey, Wyo.
S 24 Cody-Kilgore
O 1 Minatare
O 8 at Crawford
O 14 at Hay Springs
O 22 Banner County
South Platte
S 3 Wallace
S 10 at Wauneta-Palisade
S 17 at Hay Springs
S 24 Crawford
O 1 at Potter-Dix
O 7 Banner County
O 14 at Creek Valley
O 22 Arthur County
Southwest
A 27 at Wilcox-Hildreth
S 10 Red Cloud
S 17 at Silver Lake
S 24 Wauneta-Palisade
O 1 Franklin
O 8 at Paxton
O 15 at Sumner-EM
O 22 Wallace
Spalding Academy
A 27 at Harvard
S 3 at Silver Lake
S 9 Sumner-EM
S 17 Deshler
O 1 at Elba
O 8 Santee
O 15 at St. Edward
O 22 Stuart
St. Edward
A 27 at Lincoln Parkview
S 3 Hampton
S 10 at Harvard
S 17 Meridian
S 24 Santee
O 8 at Stuart
O 15 Spalding Academy
O 22 at Elba
Sterling
A 27 at Hampton
S 3 at Elba
S 10 Lincoln Parkview
S 23 at Deshler
O 1 Dorchester
O 8 Pawnee City
O 15 at Lewiston
O 22 Meridian
Stuart
S 2 Sumner-EM
S 10 at Hampton
S 17 at Cody-Kilgore
S 24 Elba
O 1 at Santee
O 8 St. Edward
O 15 Grand Island HL
O 22 at Spalding Acad.
Sumner-EM
A 27 Arthur County
S 2 at Stuart
S 9 at Spalding Academy
S 24 Silver Lake
O 1 Wallace
O 8 at Wauneta-Palisade
O 15 Southwest
O 21 at Paxton
Wallace
A 27 Potter-Dix
S 3 at South Platte
S 10 Minatare
S 17 at Wilcox-Hildreth
S 24 Paxton
O 1 at Sumner-EM
O 15 Wauneta-Palisade
O 22 at Southwest
Wauneta-Palisade
A 27 Silver Lake
S 3 at Franklin
S 10 South Platte
S 17 at Banner County
S 24 at Southwest
O 1 Paxton