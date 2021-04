2021 Nebraska high school soccer district, subdistrict tournament schedules

Below are the complete schedules for the 2021 Nebraska high school district and subdistrict soccer tournaments.

In Class A, seven district champions and a wild card recipient make up the fields for the state tournament May 11-18 at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium.

In Class B, the eight subdistrict winners, along with the next eight in the wild card standings, will comprise the district final brackets. Winners of those eight matches advance to the state tournament May 13-19 at Morrison Stadium.