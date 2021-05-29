2021 Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame class announced

LINCOLN — Bruce Chubick Sr. and Bruce Chubick Jr. will be the second father-son duo in three years to enter the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame together.
The elder Chubick has coached three boys basketball state championship teams, including his son’s 1988 West Holt squad in Class C-1. The others have been with Omaha South, where Bruce Jr. — a former NU standout — coaches with him.
The 2021 induction class, announced just weeks after the 2020 class was able to have its ceremony, will be honored Sept. 26 at Lincoln East’s auditorium.
The new class includes University of Louisville volleyball coach Dani (Busboom) Kelly, retired NFL lineman Zach Potter and retired World-Herald sportswriter Larry Porter.
Athletes selected are Elizabeth (Bahensky) Schott, Molly Hill, Bob Mackie, Kurt Mann, Curtis Marshall, Rhonda (McCormick) Perlinger, Meredy Porter-Smith, Sammie (Resh) Gdowski, Dennis Thorell, Kelly, Chubick Jr. and Potter.
Tim Aylward, Terry Graver, Doug Woodard and Chubick Sr. are the honored coaches. Tim Higgins as an official and Steve Johnsen and Porter as contributors are the other selections.
The Chubicks follow NU football coach Scott Frost and his father, Larry, who were inducted in 2019 prior to Larry Frost’s death in 2020.
ATHLETES
Elizabeth (Bahensky) Schott, Kearney (1996): The two-time Class A golf champion played on four championship teams for the Bearcats and participated in tennis. At Nebraska, she earned four letters, and her 25th place finish at the 2000 NCAAs was the highest individual finish for an NU golfer.
Dani (Busboom) Kelly, Freeman (2003): A four-time all-state selection in volleyball and basketball, she won the Class D high hurdles in 2003. She was a four-year starter in volleyball at NU, and now is the volleyball coach at the University of Louisville.
Bruce Chubick Jr., West Holt (1989): Eighth on the state’s career scoring list in boys basketball, he was a two-time Super State selection, and the Nebraska Gatorade player of the year in 1989. He was a two-time state placer in the high jump. A four-year letterman at Nebraska, he played professionally for eight years overseas and in Omaha.
Molly Hill, Wayne (2005): The captain of the 2004 All-Nebraska softball team accumulated at least 11 state records, including a 0.00 earned run average for 228 innings pitched as a senior. At NU, Molly was a four-time letter winner whose career record was 75-43 and she’s among school leaders in several career categories.
Bob Mackie, Omaha Tech (1951): Was a three-year starter in basketball and a four-year starter in baseball. He participated in both sports at Omaha U., and was a four-year letterman in basketball while graduating as one of the school’s top five in scoring. He coached state championship teams at Ralston in basketball (1964) and baseball (1967) and was Omaha Northwest’s first athletic director.
Kurt Mann, Grand Island (2002): A three-year starter at NU in football, he was a three-sport athlete at Grand Island. He started three years on the Islanders’ offensive line, lettered four years in basketball and started for the 2001-02 state champions and made the all-time charts with his 62-4 in the shot.
Curtis Marshall, Omaha Creighton Prep (1991): The state’s Mr. Basketball and Gatorade player of the year averaged 30.5 points as a senior to finish as the fifth-leading Class A scorer in state history. At North Carolina State, he was a 1,000-point score who ranked high on the school’s assist and 3-point field goals career charts.
Rhonda (McCormick) Perlinger, Wheatland (1978): The 1978 World-Herald girls athlete of the year was a three-sport standout. As a senior she was a high school All-American in volleyball, was Class D all-state in basketball and had the No. 5 all-time mark in the shot.
Meredy Porter-Smith, Bellevue West (1987): Her state record of 5-11 in the high jump remains the state record. She was the Gatorade regional track and field athlete of the year in 1987. Also played volleyball. At NU, she was a two-time Big Eight high jump champion and captain of the 1991 squad.
Zach Potter, Omaha Creighton Prep (2005): The two-sport All-Nebraska first teamer started three years in football and four in basketball at Prep. At NU he twice was All-Big 12 as a defensive lineman. He spent six years in the NFL and retired in 2014.
Sammie (Resh) Gdowski, Shelton (1985): She never lost a high school race in the 1,600 or 3,200 while being the Class C champion in both all four years. She earned 11 letters over four sports while at Shelton. At Nebraska, she gained All-American honors in track and cross country. She ran professionally for six years and made it into the world top-20 rankings in the 3,000 meters.
Dennis Thorell, Loomis (1963): Was a two-year starter at defensive back for the Huskers. At the 1963 state track meet he set Class D records in the high and low hurdles and the long jump and was the all-class gold medalist in the long jump the year before. He was an eight-man all-stater as a sophomore and starred in basketball.
COACHES
Tim Aylward, Lincoln Pius X: Returned to his high school alma mater and retired there with a career football record of 201-131. The Thunderbolts won state titles in 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2004. His teams were in the playoffs 22 times and in the semifinals eight times. He was the Omaha World Herald Coach of the Year in 1999.
Bruce Chubick Sr., Omaha South: His basketball coaching career has spanned five decades and six schools. His teams were state champions at West Holt in 1988 and at Omaha South in 2016 and 2019. He was the 2016 Omaha World Herald Coach of the Year.
Terry Graver, Elkhorn South: During a 35-year career in which he coached at five schools, his teams won more than 500 games in softball, with five state championships and four runner-up teams at Elkhorn and Elkhorn South. He won more than 200 basketball games, including the 2016 Class B title, at Elkhorn South.
Doug Woodard, Bellevue West: The World-Herald’s coach of the year in 2000 has guided his teams to more than 600 wins in a 40-year career that includes five state championships, four at West and one at Omaha Roncalli, and four runner-up finishes.
CONTRIBUTORS
Steve Johnsen: The executive director of the Nebraska Coaches Association from 1986-2012 also coached three girls golf championship teams at Lincoln Southeast.
Larry Porter, Lincoln: Traveled the state as the prep sports writer for the Omaha World-Herald from 1976 to 1990. During that period he oversaw the growth of coverage of girls athletics as the NSAA was expanding from four classes to six.
OFFICIAL
Tim Higgins, Grand Island: Excelled as an official in football, basketball, volleyball and baseball on the high school and college levels.
HONOREES
Great Moments in High School Sports: Filley-Barneston 1967 boys basketball game. The game is the second-highest scoring game in state history with 223 combined points.
Dominant Dynasties: Malcolm boys and girls cross country, 1985-2019.
Ron Gustafson Inspiration Award: Addie Schiemann (Arlington/Fremont), a qualifier for the 2020 Paralympics.
Fischer Family Award: Denny and Adeline Meyer, Superior. Six sons were prep athletes, with Rick and Andy enshrined in the hall. Andy’s daughter Kalynn is the first three-time girls state athlete of the year and is a volleyball player at NU.
Golden Anniversary Teams: David City boys basketball and football, 1971-72; North Loup-Scotia football, 1971.
Silver Anniversary Teams: Columbus Scotus volleyball, 1996; Papillion-La Vista football, 1996.
