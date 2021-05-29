2021 Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame class announced

Sammie (Resh) Gdowski, Shelton (1985): She never lost a high school race in the 1,600 or 3,200 while being the Class C champion in both all four years. She earned 11 letters over four sports while at Shelton. At Nebraska, she gained All-American honors in track and cross country. She ran professionally for six years and made it into the world top-20 rankings in the 3,000 meters.

Dennis Thorell, Loomis (1963): Was a two-year starter at defensive back for the Huskers. At the 1963 state track meet he set Class D records in the high and low hurdles and the long jump and was the all-class gold medalist in the long jump the year before. He was an eight-man all-stater as a sophomore and starred in basketball.

COACHES

Tim Aylward, Lincoln Pius X: Returned to his high school alma mater and retired there with a career football record of 201-131. The Thunderbolts won state titles in 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2004. His teams were in the playoffs 22 times and in the semifinals eight times. He was the Omaha World Herald Coach of the Year in 1999.