Below are school and state records and other top performances from the 2022-23 basketball season, as supplied by coaches on their All-Nebraska nomination forms.
(*- not a school record; numbers in parentheses denote all-time state rankings)
BOYS
Points, career
2,639 (2), Connor Millikan, Platteview
1,780, Jaxon Claussen, Wausa
1,780, Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix
1,744, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola
1,623, Landon Classen, O’Neill
1,526, Clayton Moore, Mullen
*1,448, Kale Gustafson (jr.), Osceola
1,391, Ayden Zikmund (jr.), Central City
1,365, Hayden Frank, Malcolm
*1,362, River Johnston, North Platte
*1,362, Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West
1,314, Cade Johnson, Wakefield
1,306, Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville
1,303, Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran
*1,300+, Kyler Hellbusch (jr.), North Bend
*1,280, Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic
1,274, Paiton Hoefer, Elgin/Pope John
*1,269, Ben Brahmer, Pierce
*1,258, Tate Odvody, Omaha Westside
*1,242, Carter Siems, Tri County
*1,225, Trev Peters, Heartland
*1,211, Riley Bombeck (jr.), Shelton
1,204, Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege
*1,107, Landon Pokorski (jr.), Gretna
*1,104, Ashton Simmons (jr.) Shelton
*1,085, Alex Pierce, East Butler
*1,084, Rendell Gines, Ralston/Omaha Christian
*1,077, Jake Rath, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
*1,056, Marcus Glock (jr.), Wahoo
*1,048, Malachi Washington, Boys Town
*1,044, Alex Christo, Boone Central
*1,044, Cache Gracey, South Loup
*1,037, Drew Covalt, Seward
*1,036, Drew Johnson, Malcolm
*1,030, Max Kostman, Hyannis
*1,015, Carter Anderson, Gordon-Rushville
*1,011, Evan Humphrey, McCook
*1,000+, Chase Svehla, Friend
1,000+, Austyn Saul, Santee
956, Rylan Smith, Lincoln Southwest
930, Jeremiah Ingison, Maywood/Hayes Center
Points, season
*718, Connor Millikan, Platteview
575, Kyler Hellbusch, North Bend
567, Hayden Frank, Malcolm
544, Riley Bombeck, Shelton
544, Ashton Simmons, Shelton
519, Austyn Saul, Santee
499, Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege
493, Sam Souerdyke, Thayer Central
474, Quientan McCafferty, Omaha Concordia
220, Ben Harris, Omaha Buena Vista
Points, game
46, Jaxyn Strauss, Falls City vs. HTRS
46, Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege vs. Cozad
43, Kyler Hellbusch, North Bend vs. Battle Creek
42, Kyler Lusche, Kimball vs. Minatare
42, Maurice Reide, Lincoln Parkview vs. Bellevue Cornerstone
41, Cache Gracey, South Loup vs. Arthur County
38, Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran vs. Shelby-Rising City
37, Kyle Cox, Sandhills/Thedford vs. Arthur County
35, Carter Urkoski, High Plains vs. Dorchester
35, Chuck Love, Lincoln Southwest vs. Fremont
24, Ben Harris, Omaha Buena Vista
Scoring average, season: 16.4, Jeremiah Ingison, Maywood/Hayes Center
Field goals, career: 627, Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix; 558, Landon Classen, O’Neill; 315, Rylan Smith, Lincoln Southwest; 305, Kyle Kasik, Clarkson/Leigh
Field goals, game: 19, Kyler Lusche, Kimball; 12, Chuck Love, Lincoln Southwest
Field-goal percentage, career: .639, Lance Rucker, Millard South
Field-goal percentage, season: .701, Rucker; .661. Austin Phinney, York; .590, Zach Smith, Conestoga
2-point percentage, season: .728, Owen Hancock, Wahoo
3-pointers, career: 222, Evan Humphrey, McCook; 199, Landon Classen, O’Neill; 170, Evan Keithley, Falls City Sacred Heart; 167, JJ Ferrin, Omaha Skutt; 167, Garret Johnson, Holdrege; 162, Alex Wilcoxson, Gretna; 157, Preston Harms, Waverly; 155, Ty Robinson, Maxwell; 150, Kasten, Potter-Dix; 125, Jonny Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran
3-pointers, season: 98 (t7; A record), Coriahnn Gallatin, Fremont; 91, Johnson; 78, Barret Boesiger, Norris; 71, Harrison Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael; 71, Keithley; 65t, Jax Biehl, Fairbury
3-pointers, game: 10 (ties A record), Gallatin; 10, Long; 10, Viktar Kachalouski, Lincoln Parkview; 9, Drew Morrow, O’Neill; 9, Keithley; 8, Cody Johnson, Morrill; 8, Kellon Spearman, Hershey; 7t, Brody Koehler, Johnson-Brock
3-point percentage, season: .444, Johnson
3-point percentage, game: 1.000 (six), Sam Schernikau, Waverly
Free throws, career: 212, Rylan Smith, Lincoln Southwest
Free throws, season: 158, Kyler Hellbusch, North Bend;136, Grayson Bouwman, Fort Calhoun
Free throws, game: 18, Hellbusch
Consecutive free throws: 29, Barret Boesiger, Norris; 17, AJ Heffelfinger, Waverly
Free-throw percentage, season: .909, Will Janssen, Syracuse; .880, Will Schafer, Lincoln North Star; .879, Marcus Glock, Wahoo; .876, Boesiger; .841, Camden Dalinghaus, Johnson-Brock
Rebounds, career: 1,005 (20), Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix; 926, Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville; 910, Connor Millikan, Platteview; 899, Kale Gustafson (jr.), Osceola; 752, Clayton Moore, Mullen; 678, Caleb Paulk, Wood River; 635, Hadyn Farr, Maywood/Hayes Center; 576, Brennon Clemmons, Lincoln North Star; 532, Cooper Hill (jr.), Hershey; 448, Tucker Rose, Franklin
Rebounds, season: 436 (11), Gustafson; 303, Quientan McCafferty, Omaha Concordia; 300, Millikan; 267, Kasten; 227, Antallah Sandlin’el, Lincoln North Star; 123: Zyaire Tucker, Omaha Buena Vista
Rebounds, game: 22, Carter Urkoski, High Plains; 21, Kasten; 20, Clemmons; 11, Tucker
Rebound average, season: 9.7, Clemmons
Assists, career: 430, Landon Classen, O’Neill; 386, Quinn Cheney, Shelton; 330, Cade Johnson, Wakefield; 307, Smith, Lincoln Southwest; 295, Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege; 289, Kyle Kasik, Clarkson/Leigh; 271, Alex Christo, Boone Central; 268, Keegan Theobald, Fillmore Central; 266, Riley Bombeck (jr.), Shelton; 227, Jhett Sellers, Maywood/Hayes Center; 197, Miles Cleveland, Franklin
Assists, season: 159, Trey Connell, South Loup; 151, Hinrichs; 139, Bombeck; 133, Classen; 130, Sellers; 129, Kasik; 97, Theobald; 79, Derris Hansen, Boyd County; 30, Ben Harris, Omaha Buena Vista
Assists, game: 12, Smith; 12, Sellers; 5, Harris
Steals, career: 266, Bombeck (jr.), Shelton; 256, Kasten, Potter-Dix; 242, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola; 226, Classen, O’Neill; 122, Theobald, Fillmore Central
Steals, season: 116, Bombeck; 105, Ingison, Maywood/Hayes Center; 96, Kasten; 51, Hudson Hoffman, Boyd County
Steals, game: 12, Terance Pittman, Lincoln Parkview; 10, Sage Frauendorfer, Humphrey/LHF; 10, Lusche, Kimball
Blocked shots, career: 242, Chonsey Bieker, Bertrand; 236 (jr,), Carter Nelson, Ainsworth; 157, Zach Rotert, Potter-Dix; 79, Johnson, Wakefield
Blocked shots, season: 99, Rotert; 87, Bieker; 84, McCafferty, Omaha Concordia; 55, Caden Block, Hastings
Blocked shots, game: 11, Brandon Paxton, Kimball; 6, Jonny Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran
Charges taken, career: 29, Cooper Skrobecki, Waverly; 22, Smith, Lincoln Southwest
Charges taken, season: 27, Skrobecki; 18, Wes Swanson, Johnson County; 17, Drew Iverson, Plattsmouth; 13, Jack Welch, Conestoga
TEAM
Wins, season: 29, Bellevue West; 27T, Ashland-Greenwood; 26, Maywood/Hayes Center; 25, Johnson-Brock; 24, Central City; 24, Omaha Concordia; 24; Tri County; 23, Shelton; 23, Elkhorn Valley; 18, Lincoln Lutheran
Points, season: 1,681, Omaha Concordia; 1,653, Lincoln Southwest
Points, game: 111, Santee vs. Tiospaye Topa, S.D., 2022-23
Scoring average: 60.8, York
Fewest points allowed, game: 23, Lincoln Southeast (vs. Grand Island)
Fewest points allowed, quarter: 0t, Norris
Defensive average: 33.2, Pierce; 34.1, Ashland-Greenwood; 36.1, Johnson-Brock; 38.8, Wayne; 44.8, Conestoga
Field-goal percentage, season: .511, York; .467, Boone Central
3-pointers, season: 187, Lincoln Southwest
3-pointers, game: 18 (t12), Morrill
3-point percentage, season: .300, Boyd County
3-point percentage, game: .714, Waverly
Free-throw percentage, season: .693, Lincoln Lutheran; .680, Boyd County
Free-throw percentage, game: 1.000, Waverly; .760, Boyd County
Rebounds, season: 908, Omaha Concordia
Rebound average, season: 33.0, Lincoln North Star
Assists, season: 484, Omaha Concordia
Blocked shots, season: 124, Omaha Concordia
Fewest turnovers, season: 271, Boyd County
Charges taken, season: 35, Millard West; 30, Waverly; 12, Boyd County
GIRLS
Points, career
2,075 (13), Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport
1,770, Britt Prince (jr.), Elkhorn North
1,733, Mya Babbitt, Millard South
1,675, Macy Richardson, Sterling
1,680, Bryn McNair, Chase County
1,611, Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend
*1,530, Khloe Lemon, Millard South
*1,501, Olivia Loomis-Goltl (jr.), Bridgeport
1,489, Makenna Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic
*1,398, Cora Olsen, Millard South
1,338, Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm
*1,330, Tori Sklenar, Ravenna
*1,274, Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig
*1,272, Chloe Hanel (jr.), Clarkson/Leigh
1,249, Ann Bose, Southern Valley
1,233, Peyton McCabe (jr.), Omaha Skutt
*1,220, Sadie Nelson, Oakland-Craig
*1,171, Samantha Ehlers, Ponca
*1,156, Alex Arenas, Wakefield
*1,147, Ashlyn Kingsbury, Ponca
*1,146, Payton Burda, Scottsbluff
*1,129, Addison Neal, Alma
*1,102, Aspen Meyer, Nebraska City Lourdes
*1,078, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook
*1,053, Olivia Hansen, Maywood/Hayes Center
*1,050, Sammy Leu, Wahoo
*1,044, Inia Jones (jr.), Omaha Central
1,042, Stella Heapy, Medicine Valley
*1,031, Kailee Potts (jr.), Perkins County
1,019, Makenna Willis, Shelton
*1,015, Bradie Johnson, Homer
*1,010, Alivia Morten, Hartington-Newcastle
*1,010, Mikah O’Neill, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
*1,000+, Madison Abbenhaus (jr.), Bloomfield
*1,000+, Tori Sklenar, Ravenna
899, Adyson Mlnarik, Summerland
Points, season
597, Makenna Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic
581, Halle Dolliver, Malcolm
524, Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh
503, Myleigh Weers, Diller-Odell
482, Zaili Benish, Leyton
460, Adyson Mlnarik, Summerland
258, Zaria Townsend, Omaha Buena Vista
Points, game
43, Inia Jones, Omaha Central vs. Millard South
42, Bryn McNair, Chase County vs. Wray, Colorado
Field-goal percentage, season: .670, Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island Central Catholic
3-pointers, career: 329 (3), Mya Babbitt, Millard South; 249 (t12), Payton Burda, Scottsbluff; 207, Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm; 164, Keyera Eisenhauer, Elgin/Pope John; 150, Sadie Nelson, Oakland-Craig; 135, Ashlyn Kingsbury, Ponca; 123, Stella Heapy (jr.), Medicine Valley; 118, Tatum Rusher, Kearney; 103, Tessa Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville; 95, Maddi Cheleen, South Platte
3-pointers, season: 108 (2), Babbitt; 95 (t8), Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt; 80, Alissa Brabec, O’Neill St. Mary’s; 76, Zaili Benish, Leyton; 74, Burda; 70, Noecker, Cedar Catholic; 59, Isabelle Reichman, South Platte; 56, Kiersten Portwine, York; 55t, Myleigh Weers, Diller-Odell; 50, Blair Fiala, Howells-Dodge; 43, Taya Pinneo, Shelby-Rising City
3-pointers, game: 10 (t5), Burda; 9t, Emmalee Sheppard, Fremont; 8, Kimora Jenkins, Omaha Westside; 8t, McCabe; 7t, Hurlburt; 7, Pinneo; 7, Addison Neal, Alma; 7, Reichman; 7t, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney; 6, MacKaylee Madsen, Conestoga; 6 (3x), Bailey Truksa, Southwest; 6 (2x), Berley Warner, Arapahoe
3-point percentage, season: .410, Eisenhauer, Elgin/Pope John
2-pointers, game: 13, Shyanne Anderson, Cross County
2-pointer percentage, season: .670, Khloe Lemon, Millard South; .667, Riley Schwisow, Beatrice
Free throws, career: 337, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport
Free-throw percentage, career: .667, Fiala, High Plains
Free-throw percentage, season: .890, Maggie Fischer, Ord; .820, Keyera Eisenhauer, Elgin/Pope John; .791, Anderson, Cross County; .782, Ann Bose, Southern Valley
Consecutive free throws: 20, Fischer
Rebounds, career: 892, Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend; 865, Bryn McNair, Chase County; 830, Lorissa Reiman, O’Neill St. Mary’s; 821, Ashlynne Charf, Elgin/Pope John; 770, Lexie Eckhoff, Axtell; 770, Macy Richardson, Sterling; 703, Macy Rankin, Boone Central; 668, Emma Brown, Malcolm; 626, Mikah O’Neill, SEM;625, Dru Niemack, Shelton; 621, Haily Koenen, South Platte; 405, Hadley Cheatum, Summerland
Rebounds, season: *382 (15), Zakiyyah Muhammad, Omaha Benson; 318, Taryn Ottemann, Johnson-Brock; 292, Charf; 282, Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic; 285, Eckhoff; 276, Koenen; 245, Zaria Townsend, Omaha Buena Vista; 218t, Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell
Rebounds, game: 36 (2; A record), Muhammad; 26, Natalie Wood, Overton; 22, Koenen; 21, Eckhoff
Defensive rebounds, career: 309t, Kathol
Defensive rebounds, season: 236, Charf; 222, Kathol
Defensive rebounds, game: 17, Charf
Double-doubles, season: 11, Zaria Townsend, Omaha Buena Vista
Assists, career: 479, Mackenzie Liakos, Bridgeport; 377, Makenna Willis, Shelton; 322, Richardson, Sterling; 262, Dani Harter (jr.), Bayard; 243, Heapy (jr.)
Assists, season: 101, Harter; 95, Addison Toelle, West Point-Beemer
Assists, game: 12, Emme Timm, Arlington; 8t, Kayla Westby, Sidney
Assist average, season: 4.52, Cheleen, South Platte
Steals, career: 344, Alex Arenas, Wakefield; 309, Richardson, Sterling; 294, Bose, Southern Valley; 239, Willis, Shelton
Steals, season: 171, Charf, Elgin/Pope John; 125, Mya Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s; 108, Weers, Diller-Odell; 95, Ashlyn Florell, Overton; 93, Sarah Jensen, Wilcox-Hildreth
Steals, game: 14, Hedstrom; 11, Clarke
Blocked shots, career: 426, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport; 284, Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne; 194, Bryn McNair, Chase County; 118, Paige Frickenstein, Fremont Bergan; 114, Shaylyn Safranek, Anselmo-Merna; 110, Madison Bunger, Wilcox-Hildreth
Blocked shots, season: 164, JJ Black, Elkhorn Valley; 88, Tarryn Godsey, Nebraska City; 82, Carynn Bongers, East Butler; 77, Kruse; 65, Frickenstein; 69, Bunger; 54, Neleigh Gessert, Millard West; 25, Joanna Rusher, Columbus Scotus
Blocked shots, game: 11 (2x), Bongers; 6, Rusher; Frickenstein
Assists/turnover ratio: 0.21, Da’Shia Evans, Omaha Buena Vista
Charges taken, season: 18, Lanasia Wilson, Omaha Burke; 18, Cora Olsen, Millard South; 17, Paige Myers, Omaha Westview; 15, Peyton Tritz, Waverly; 13t, Abbie Hrouda, Ponca; 11, Molly Ladwig, Omaha Skutt (also career)
TEAM
Wins, senior class: 107, North Bend
Wins, volleyball/basketball, senior class: 204, Maywood/Hayes Center
Wins, season: 28, Omaha Skutt; 25, Sidney; 23t, Millard North; 22, Elgin/Pope John; 21, Southern Valley; 18, Lincoln Parkview; 18, Wilcox-Hildreth; 15, Douglas County West; 14t, Southwest; 11, High Plains
Home winning streak: 61, North Bend
Consecutive district championships: 4, Norris
Points, season: 1,645, Millard North; 1,547, Sidney
Points, game: 93, Bridgeport vs. Perkins County; 88, Sidney vs. Arvada, Colorado; 76, Clarkson/Leigh vs. Stanton
Combined points, game, regulation: 184, Millard South 93, Bellevue West 91
Scoring average: 71.0t, Millard South; 63.6, Omaha Skutt; 63.3, Millard North
Defensive scoring average, season: 28.4, Ponca; 28.7, Elmwood-Murdock; 30.8, Omaha Skutt; 31.3, Milford; 34.0, Sidney; 34.6, Omaha Duchesne; 36.1, Southern Valley
Fewest points allowed, game: 4, Elgin/Pope John; 5, Milford; 9, Southern Valley; 12, Papillion-La Vista
Field-goal percentage, season: .430, Omaha Skutt
3-pointers, season: 269 (3), Omaha Skutt; 210 (t14), Millard North; 209 (16), Pender; 176, Sidney; 173, Oakland-Craig; 125, Hartington Cedar Catholic; 124, Omaha Westview
3-pointers, game: 17 (t7), Omaha Westview; 16 (t10), Lincoln Pius X; 16 (t10), Papillion-La Vista; 15t (t16), Omaha Skutt; 13, Omaha Westside; 13, Sidney; 13, Milford; 13, Ord; 13, Oakland-Craig; 10, Ponca
3-point percentage, season: .382, Omaha Skutt
2-point field goal percentage, season: .500, Beatrice; .468, Sidney
Free-throw percentage, season: .700, Johnson-Brock; .680, Ord; .680, Hartington Cedar Catholic; .649, Pender
Assists, season: 340, Millard North
Assist average, season: 12.0, Sidney
Steals, season: 478, Elgin/Pope John; 365, Millard North
Steal average, season: 14.5, Omaha Skutt
Charges taken, season: 20t, Omaha Skutt
Lowest turnover average, season: 10, Omaha Skutt
COACHES
Career wins: 408, Greg Appleby (408-162), Summerland