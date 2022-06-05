 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

2022 All-Metro Conference baseball team

Below is the All-Metro Conference baseball team for the 2022 season.

* * *

All-Metro Conference team

P — Jaxson Cahoy, Millard West, Senior, 7-1

P — Mason Koch, Millard West, Senior, 11 saves

P — Ryan Bauer, Omaha Creighton Prep, Senior, 8-1

P — Conlin Grady, Millard South, Junior, 8-1

INF — Parker Mooney, Omaha Creighton Prep, Senior, .435

INF — Cam Kozeal, Millard South, Junior, .420

INF — Dalton Bargo, Omaha Westside, Senior, .486

INF — Drew Borner, Millard West, Senior, .417

C — Elliott Peterson, Omaha Creighton Prep, Senior, .453

DH — Braden Sweet, Millard South, Senior, .418

OF — Avery Moore, Millard West, Senior, .411

OF — Eli Small, Elkhorn South, Junior, .471

OF — Brayden Smith, Millard South, Senior, .374

UTIL — Jackson Yeager, Omaha Westside, Senior, .404

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

