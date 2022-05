2022 Nebraska state soccer tournament schedules

Below are the schedules for the 2022 Nebraska high school boys and girls state soccer tournaments.

* * *

BOYS

CLASS A

Tuesday: No. 1 seed Gretna (17-2) vs. No. 8 Millard South (11-6), noon. No. 4 Lincoln (12-3) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (12-3), 2 p.m. No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep (16-2) vs. No. 7 Omaha Westside (13-4), 5:30 p.m. No. 3 Papillion-La Vista South (15-4) vs. No. 6 Omaha Bryan (13-5), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals Friday: Gretna-MS winner vs. LE-LSW winner, 5:30 p.m. Prep-Westside winner vs. PLVS-Bryan, 7:30 p.m.

Final Tuesday, May 17: 8 p.m.

CLASS B

Thursday: No. 1 seed Omaha Skutt (14-3) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn North (10-7), noon. No. 4 Scottsbluff (13-4) vs. No. 5 Waverly (14-2), 2 p.m. No. 2 Lexington (17-2) vs. No. 7 Grand Island Northwest (14-3), 5:30 p.m. No. 3 Bennington (16-2) vs. No. 6 Elkhorn Mount Michael (10-7), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday: Skutt-EN winner vs. Scottsbluff-Waverly winner, 5:30 p.m. Lexington-GINW winner vs. Bennington-EMM winner, 7:30 p.m.

Final Tuesday, May 17: 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS A

Monday: No. 1 seed Gretna (18-0) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn South (11-5), noon. No. 4 Lincoln Southwest (13-2) vs. No. 5 Lincoln East (13-2), 2 p.m. No. 2 Lincoln Southeast (14-1) vs. No. 7 Omaha Westside (12-5), 5:30 p.m. No. 3 Omaha Marian (16-2) vs. No. 6 Lincoln Pius X (11-4), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals Friday: Gretna-ES winner vs. LSW-LE winner, noon. LSE-Westside winner vs. Marian-Pius winner, 2 p.m.

Championship Monday, May 16: 8 p.m.

CLASS B

Wednesday: No. 1 seed Omaha Skutt (14-2) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn North (10-7), noon. No. 4 Columbus Scotus (15-2) vs. No. 5 Grand Island Northwest (15-3), 2 p.m. No. 2 Norris (17-1) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central (11-4), 5:30 p.m. No. 3 Omaha Duchesne (15-3) vs. No. 6 Bennington (13-5), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday: Skutt-EN winner vs. Scotus-GINW winner, noon. Norris-LLRC winner vs. Duchesne-Bennington winner, 2 p.m.

Championship Monday, May 16: 5:30 p.m.