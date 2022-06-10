These are the 12 finalists for the 2022 World-Herald high school boys and girls athlete of the year awards.
2022 World-Herald high school athlete of the year finalists
Trevor Brown, Waverly
The North Dakota State signee, 6-2 and 275 pounds, is the first lineman chosen to the All-Nebraska first team three times. He was a two-time state wrestling champion at 285 pounds. In track, he placed this year in the shot.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Vince Genatone, North Platte
The All-Nebraska linebacker, 6-foot and 210 pounds, signed with Montana. He was a two-time Class A wrestling champion whose two-year record with the Bulldogs was 104-3. In track, his season best in the 100 of 10.50 is tied for sixth all-time (electronic chart) and at state he was third in the 100 and anchored the silver-medal 400 relay.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside
A swimmer who’s ranked third nationally in the Class of 2023, he’s already committed to Texas. At this year’s state meet, he won his two individual events. He owns all eight of the Warriors’ individual-event records.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Garrett Grice, Bellevue East
The first from Bellevue East to be a four-time state champion, the 138-pounder signed with Virginia. His 50-0 senior season allowed him to finish his career with a 196-1 record.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gage Griffith, Aurora
The two-time All-Nebraska lineman, 6-2 and 280 pounds, played on two state finalist teams. In track and field, he won Class B’s shot and discus as a junior and senior and was the all-class gold medalist in both as a junior.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan
The 6-1, 205-pound quarterback for Bergan’s Class C-2 state championship team, who signed with Wyoming, was a 2,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher who made the All-Nebraska first team as a defensive back, and defense is his likely college destination. He was the Class C 100 and 200 champion in track.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia
The senior guard averaged 17 points and earned second-team All-Nebraska girls basketball honors while leading the Hawkettes to the Class C-2 state title. She was Class C all-state in softball, batting .588.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport
The junior averaged 20 points and seven rebounds to earn second-team All-Nebraska girls basketball honors. She finished second at the state track meet in the Class C discus and fifth in the high jump and had 277 kills in volleyball.
SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD
Taylor McCabe, Fremont
The senior guard averaged 21.2 points to lead Fremont to its first Class A basketball title while repeating as a first-team All-Nebraska selection. She won two golds in relays at the state track meet and was sixth in the 800, and finished 53rd in the state cross country meet in the fall.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sadie Millard, Millard West
The senior was a third-team All-Nebraska volleyball selection, pounding a team-high 275 kills while helping the Wildcats reach the state semifinals. She also was the gold medalist in the 400 at the state track meet.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North
The sophomore averaged 24.1 points and led Elkhorn North to its second straight Class B title to earn first-team All-Nebraska girls basketball honors for the second straight year; won the Class B 800 and was on two winning relay teams at the state track meet; also finished 30th at the state cross country meet in the fall.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest
The sophomore was a second-team All-Nebraska selection in girls basketball, averaging 11.3 points while leading the Silver Hawks to the Class A final. She was honorable mention Class A all-state in softball and soccer.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!