The All-Metro Conference teams for the 2023 Nebraska high school soccer season.
* — Denotes honorary captain
BOYS
FIRST TEAM
*F — Mikey Stukenholtz, Gretna, Junior
F — Drew Darnold, Papillion-La Vista South, Junior
F — Maguire Perkins, Gretna, Junior
F — Colin Macke, Papillion-La Vista South, Senior
M — Brett Perkins, Gretna, Senior
M — Brady Bragg, Omaha Creighton Prep, Senior
M — Zach McClanathan, Millard South, Senior
M — Jeremiah Hteh, Omaha Westside, Junior
M — Angel Anguiano, Omaha South, Senior
M — Ben Howard, Millard North, Senior
K — Logan Flores, Millard South, Senior
SECOND TEAM
F — Max Matthies, Omaha Creighton Prep, Senior
F — Jacob Hove, Omaha Creighton Prep, Senior
M — Tommy Pisasale, Omaha Creighton Prep, Senior
M — Carson Chochon, Elkhorn South, Senior
M — Owen Rutledge, Millard South, Senior
D — Carter Eichler, Omaha South, Senior
D — Francisco Barajas-Castro, Omaha Bryan, Senior
D — Luke Noameshie, Omaha Westside, Junior
D — Brody Brakke, Omaha Creighton Prep, Sophomore
D — Cole Anderson, Papillion-La Vista South, Senior
K — Carter Wiebusch, Millard North, Sophomore
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
*F — Allison Marshall, Gretna, Junior
F — Sonora De Fini, Gretna, Sophomore
F — Ruby Cunningham, Omaha Westside, Junior
F — Madison Severn, Bellevue West, Senior
F — Paige Miller, Omaha Marian, Freshman
M — Karli Williams, Gretna, Sophomore
M — Ava Makovicka, Gretna, Senior
D — Anna Sis, Papillion-La Vista, Senior
D — Amaya Garrett, Omaha Central, Senior
D — London De Fini, Gretna, Junior
K — Delani Daubman, Omaha Westside, Senior
SECOND TEAM
F — Anna Bragg, Omaha Marian, Junior
F — Mya Lnenicka, Omaha Westview, Freshman
F — Paige Salcedo, Millard North, Junior
M — Alyssa French, Millard West, Junior
M — Ava Jellen, Papillion-La Vista South, Junior
M — Madelyn White, Gretna, Senior
D — Lindsey Gruwell, Elkhorn South, Senior
D — Mallory Conneally, Omaha Marian, Senior
D — Aidan Pohlman, Gretna, Senior
D — Kennedy Moore, Millard West, Sophomore
K — Aaliyah Matthews, Millard North, Senior
