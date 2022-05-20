2023 Nebraska state basketball tournaments moving to four-day schedule

Nebraska’s high school state basketball tournaments are saying goodbye to high school gyms and hello to a four-day schedule.

Pinnacle Bank Arena and Devaney Center will hold all championship-bracket games in 2023 after the Nebraska School Activities Association on Friday approved a four-day format.

The 2023 dates will be March 1-4 for girls and 8-11 for boys. It will be the first time that all championship-bracket games will be played in arena venues.

“I think the past few years we've worked really hard to give the state championships the best venues and we made some modifications along the way," said board member Bob Reznicek of Boys Town. “Soccer’s expanded to more days but it was a better experience for the kids. Volleyball we went to the fourth day for that same deal.”

For 2023, two Class D-1 games and the four Class A games will be at PBA and the four Class C-1 games and two D-1 games will be at Devaney on Wednesday. The Thursday schedule will have two Class D-2 games and the four Class B games at PBA and the four Class C-2 games and two D-2 games at Devaney.

The Friday semifinals will have C-1, B and A at PBA and D-1, D-2 and C-2. Finals on Saturday will be at PBA, with the consolation games for all classes but A and B at a Lincoln high school.

A majority of schools in a survey favored four-day meets for girls and boys.

In 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the girls and boys tournaments were held over five days. In 2022 because of conflicting dates with the Big Ten wrestling tournament, the tournaments were combined and played over six days.

Going away from the high school gyms will result in higher costs. NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said daily rental at Devaney runs about $30,000 compared to $4,000 for each Lincoln high school gym needed.

“The trade-off is financial," Reznicek said, “but I think the image and the convenience of getting people into those venues speaks volumes, too.

Chimed in Bellar: “Them standing out in the cold at Northeast or Southeast waiting to get in, that was ugly and then asking people to leave so we can get the next crowd in and they’re saying, ‘Hey, I paid for this double session. I want to watch this game,’ that’s been a mess for 10 years now.”

The board sentiment before the unanimous vote was to have the schedule rotate annually, even for Class A. Its concerns include trying to minimize overlap in dates with district speech contests, which will have a greater effect on small schools. Another concern is that Class C-2 will be the only class in 2023 that won’t have games at PBA until the final.

“We need to work with the speech group to say, ‘Give us one year to figure this out,"’ board member Ryan Ruhl of Centura said. “And give them more time and really, really be flexible for them to see what their options are.”​

