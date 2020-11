3 of Nebraska's high school football championships will be broadcast live on TV

LINCOLN — Three of Friday’s seven Nebraska high school football championship games will have live telecasts, and the remainder will be livestreamed.

NET will televise two games statewide. Those are Ord’s Class C-2 final at Fremont Bergan at 3:15 p.m. and Elkhorn South’s Class A final at Omaha Westside at 7:15 p.m.

The Class B, C-1, Eight Man-1 and Eight Man-2 finals will be livestreamed at netNebraska.org and on the NET Nebraska app. Those games will be recorded for NET telecasts sometime in December.

News Channel Nebraska will televise the Six Man final, which pairs Sterling against McCool Junction at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, at 7 p.m. on selected cable systems. That will also be livestreamed on the NFHS Network (monthly subscription fee required).

