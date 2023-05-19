This was not your typical, somewhat predictable Class A state tennis meet.

First of all, every top seed in the four individual divisions lost before reaching the finals. Both doubles brackets were won by No. 5 seeds. And there was constant shuffling on the leaderboard as five teams were within four points of the lead throughout Friday.

When it all played out, Omaha Westside sophomore Grace Greenwald outlasted a surprise finalist in Marian's Cecilia Regan in three sets to win 1 singles; sisters Eunice and Lucy Cho capped a strong tournament by Millard North to win 1 doubles; and Elkhorn South won 2 singles and 2 doubles to claim the team title.

"I wouldn't have predicted it, but I'm glad it happened," Elkhorn South coach Steve Bischof said of the team title.

The two individual titles pushed Elkhorn South's team score to 40.25 points, while Millard North, which didn't have anyone seeded higher than fifth, was runner-up with 36.25. Defending champ Lincoln East and Metro champ Marian were a half point behind Millard North.

It was Elkhorn South's first girls title since 2017. A Lincoln school had won every team title since that year.

"I told the girls this is a team championship because everybody's wins counted," Bischof said.

Greenwald capped a memorable 10 days with her first state gold medal. She won the Metro Conference title last Thursday as a two seed before breaking through at state.

"I'm just so happy," Greenwald said. "One of my best friends, (Lincoln East's) Belinda Rademacher, won it last year and she wasn't able to play this year, so it was cool to be able to do it right after her."

Greenwald defeated Elkhorn South's Ratna Kang in a third-set tiebreaker to win Metros, then the Westside sophomore edged Kang again in the semifinals Friday, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Greenwald was on her way to a more comfortable win in the final before Regan stormed back.

Regan turned in impressive performance in the semis, knocking off top-seeded Corinne Barber of Lincoln Southeast 6-2, 6-2.

Regan trailed Greenwald 6-1, 4-1 before winning four straight games to turn the second set around. Regan never trailed in winning the second set tiebreaker, but Greenwald regained control to win the third set 6-1.

"In the third, I just had to keep reminding myself to keep moving forward and keep calm," Greenwald said.

Greenwald added that another byproduct of winning state is cashing in a promise from Westside coach Bart Jeseritz. Greenwald said if she ever won state, she would get to shave Jeseritz's head.

"That's a trade-off I'll take anyday," Jeseritz said.

The Cho sisters didn't lose a set Friday is claiming the 1 doubles title. They beat top-seeded Lincoln East 6-3, 6-3 in the semis before earning a 6-4, 7-5 win over second-seeded Lincoln Southeast.

It was the first season the sisters had played together in doubles.

"This was like our goal since I was in sixth grade and she was in fourth grade," said Eunice, a senior. "This really means a lot because we wanted it so much."

The Elkhorn South individual champs were Aly Sherman at 2 singles and Mia Deleidi and Isa Hustad at 2 doubles.

Photos: All-Nebraska soccer teams through the years 2022 2021 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008