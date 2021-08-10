'A dream trip': Ex-Westside coach Bob Greco sees former Warriors on MLB stage

When two of his former Omaha Westside players recently played in an MLB game, Bob Greco was there to see it.

DJ Rezac of KB Building Services, the school’s American Legion sponsor, made sure of it.

After Jake Meyers earned a promotion to the Houston Astros, the wheels were set in motion. They would be playing at the San Francisco Giants, which has Darin Ruf on the roster.

Both played for Greco, who stepped down in 2019 after coaching the Warriors for 26 seasons and leading them to 13 state titles.

“About two hours after we found out about Jake, I got a text from DJ saying that he’d already booked a flight for us,” Greco said. “He’s a fabulous friend and said that I couldn’t say no.”

Greco and his wife Cathy attended two games in the series and got to see Meyers’ first MLB at-bat. He got his first hit — a double to right-center field — on Sunday against Minnesota.

Ruf is batting .275 for the Giants, who are in first in the National League West.

“It was a dream trip,” Greco said. “I couldn’t pick two more hard-working players to make it to the bigs.”

Hastings as host