'A dream trip': Ex-Westside coach Bob Greco sees former Warriors on MLB stage

When two of his former Omaha Westside players recently played in an MLB game, Bob Greco was there to see it.
DJ Rezac of KB Building Services, the school’s American Legion sponsor, made sure of it.
After Jake Meyers earned a promotion to the Houston Astros, the wheels were set in motion. They would be playing at the San Francisco Giants, which has Darin Ruf on the roster.
Both played for Greco, who stepped down in 2019 after coaching the Warriors for 26 seasons and leading them to 13 state titles.
“About two hours after we found out about Jake, I got a text from DJ saying that he’d already booked a flight for us,” Greco said. “He’s a fabulous friend and said that I couldn’t say no.”
Greco and his wife Cathy attended two games in the series and got to see Meyers’ first MLB at-bat. He got his first hit — a double to right-center field — on Sunday against Minnesota.
Ruf is batting .275 for the Giants, who are in first in the National League West.
“It was a dream trip,” Greco said. “I couldn’t pick two more hard-working players to make it to the bigs.”
Hastings as host
It was another successful year of hosting the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, according to tournament director Russ Kindig.
“We couldn’t be happier with the way everything went,” he said. “Our team did well and competed with the best.”
Host Hastings Five Points Bank made it to the fourth day of the five-day tournament before being eliminated. State-champion Gretna, the other Nebraska representative, made it to the third day.
“The longer those teams stick around, the better our attendance,” Kindig said. “They both represented the state really well.”
Iowa champion Dubuque County captured the regional, defeating Arkansas champion Cabot 3-1 in Sunday’s final. Dubuque County advances to the Legion World Series that begins Thursday in Shelby, North Carolina.
Kindig said Hastings submitted another two-year bid to host a regional in 2022 and 2023, but the city was not selected. Nebraska teams are expected to shift back to the Central Plains Regional, which will be hosted the next two years by Rapid City, South Dakota.
“It would have been nice to host again,” he said. “We hope to have the regional back in the future.”
Hickman takes B
With only four starters playing this summer from the Norris squad that finished second at state during the spring, Hickman coach Ted Hair said he didn’t know what to expect.
His team responded by winning the Class B state title that was contested at Crete.
“We had a lot of guys step up,” he said. “It was crushing to get as close as we did in the spring, so I was hoping we’d be competitive.”
Hair was an assistant during the varsity season when Norris lost to Beatrice 5-4 in the Class B championship game. His Legion squad played well, but a subpar performance in the late-season Gopher Classic in Minnesota had him worried.
“I felt like we were going downhill at the wrong time,” he said. “As it turned out, I was tickled by the way we finished.”
Hickman (30-9) did not lose a game in the postseason, going 4-0 in the area tournament and 5-0 at state. It was the first Legion title for Hickman since winning three straight from 2013 to 2015.
DCB captures C
Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus (DCB) finished off a perfect season, capturing the Class C Legion state title for the second straight time.
The squad capped its 31-0 summer with a 2-1, eight-inning championship victory over Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley (PWG). Bryce Gorecki had the game-winning RBI. Carter Noakes, son of head coach Joe Noakes, tossed a complete-game one hitter.
DCB also won the title in 2019. There were no state Legion tournaments last year because of the pandemic.
“We kept getting better and better as the season went along,” Joe Noakes said. “It became a goal after awhile to go undefeated.”
That final win came against a squad DCB knew well. It had defeated PWG twice in the area tournament and then twice at state while playing on PWG’s home field at Palmer.
“There were probably 1,000 people at that championship game,” Noakes said. “With the host team playing its biggest rival, it was a heck of a crowd.”
Storz reunion set
The Storz (Omaha North) Legion team will hold a 60th-anniversary reunion of its 1961 state championship season.
The reunion is set for Sept. 10-11.
The team, which included future Nebraska quarterback Bob Churchich, defeated Omaha Pepsi (Archbishop Ryan) in the state final. It remains the last team from North to win the Legion title.
Storz went on to win the regional in North Dakota before finishing third at the Legion World Series at Duncan Field in Hastings.
“We still have a lot of great memories from that team,” Bud Fox said. “And it’s always nice to get back together again.”
For more information on the reunion, contact Fox at (402) 669-4719.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH