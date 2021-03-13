 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A personal loss puts things in perspective for Creighton Prep, Bellevue West
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

A personal loss puts things in perspective for Creighton Prep, Bellevue West

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Bellevue West was on the winning side of the longest semifinal ever in the Class A state tournament.

“The fourth quarter was like a day ago,” West coach Doug Woodard said after the 95-94 triple-overtime win Friday night for the defending state champion against Omaha Creighton Prep at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

West got to the overtime by scoring the final seven points of the final 49 seconds of regulation.

But before Woodard tried to piece together his thoughts of the game, he thought first about the man on the other bench. Prep coach Josh Luedtke, whose father, Jerry, died Thursday.

“Sometimes things happen that make you remember there’s a lot of things more important in the game. Josh losing his dad, as close as they were, and he was probably the biggest fan for him,” Woodard said. “For those kids to go out and compete like they did with that just happening yesterday, it’s a testimony to the job he does and the character they have.”

West gained a four-point cushion in the third overtime on Josiah Dotzler’s two free throws. Mai’jhe Wiley followed with a 3 for Prep, but time ran out with the ball sitting in the free-throw lane.

“Wow, it just was a lot of kids making a lot of plays. It’s hard to start picking out big plays,” Woodard said.

Now comes the game for the state championship, against Millard North in a rematch of last year’s 64-62 comeback win for the Thunderbirds.

What’s left in the tank for it?

“That’s a great question,” Woodard said. “We’re going to have to try to get them iced and get them to bed and try to get them to sleep. How are you going to sleep after that? And figure out what we’re going to do tomorrow when we’re even going to get them up.

“It’s a state championship so you have to be ready, I mean, they don’t care that we play three overtimes, they want to win a state championship so we’ve got to figure a way to get ourselves ready to go.”

Now the two days of rest, thanks to a pandemic-altered tournament schedule, between the first round and semifinals in Class A looms larger.

“If you do something like this after a Thursday, it’s questionable whether humanly you can have much left,” Woodard said. “We’ve played overtime games, never triple ones, and then play the next day. It’s just going to be a tremendous challenge, but you know what, we’d rather be in that position than be all tired and not be in that position.”

Friday at the Nebraska boys state tournament

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert