A personal loss puts things in perspective for Creighton Prep, Bellevue West

Now comes the game for the state championship, against Millard North in a rematch of last year’s 64-62 comeback win for the Thunderbirds.
What’s left in the tank for it?
“That’s a great question,” Woodard said. “We’re going to have to try to get them iced and get them to bed and try to get them to sleep. How are you going to sleep after that? And figure out what we’re going to do tomorrow when we’re even going to get them up.
“It’s a state championship so you have to be ready, I mean, they don’t care that we play three overtimes, they want to win a state championship so we’ve got to figure a way to get ourselves ready to go.”
Now the two days of rest, thanks to a pandemic-altered tournament schedule, between the first round and semifinals in Class A looms larger.
“If you do something like this after a Thursday, it’s questionable whether humanly you can have much left,” Woodard said. “We’ve played overtime games, never triple ones, and then play the next day. It’s just going to be a tremendous challenge, but you know what, we’d rather be in that position than be all tired and not be in that position.”
Friday at the Nebraska boys state tournament
Omaha Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley attempts a shot over Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Anthony Rollins II attempts a shot against Bellevue West's William Kyle.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Luke Jungers attempts a shot while being fouled by Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Anthonly Rollins II pulls down a rebound against Bellevue West's William Kyle.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti attempts a shot against Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti attempts a layup against Bellevue West.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley attempts a shot against Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's William Kyle dunks the ball against Omaha Creighton Prep.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Maijhe Wiley drives to the basket against Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler attempts a layup against Omaha Creighton Prep.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Martel Evans-Sisk attempts a shot against Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler and Greg Brown.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Anthony Rollins II attempts a shot against Bellevue West's William Kyle.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West players celebrate after defeating Omaha Creighton Prep in 3OT.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler attempts a 3-pointer against Omaha Creighton Prep.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley attempts a shot against Bellevue West's William Kyle.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas gets tangled up with Millard West's Ryan Larsen and Chase Hultman.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jasen Green ducks the ball against Millard West.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas looks to attempt a shot against Millard West's Evan Meyersick and Chase Hultman.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas reacts after dunking against Millard West.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jadin Johnson attempts a layup against Millard West.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jasen Green attempts a shot against Millard West's Evan Meyersick.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Tyler Sandoval, along with the Millard North bench, watch after Saint Thomas attempted a 3-pointer against Millard West.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis looks to pass the ball Jadin Johnson.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jadin Johnson attempts a shot over Millard West's Dominic DeAngelo-Humm and Evan Meyersick.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas attempts a 3-pointer over Millard West's James Conway.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North head coach Bill Morrison speaks to an official during their game against Millard North.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Dominic DeAngelo-Humm attempts a shot against Millard North's Saint Thomas.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Dustin Hatch celebrates a made 3-pointer against Millard North.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Dustin Hatch attempts a 3-pointer over Millard North's Saint Thomas.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's James Conway grabs a loose ball way from Millard North's Jadin Johnson.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's James Conway attempts a shot against Millard North's Hunter Sallis.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Ryan Larsen is called out of bounds by an official against Millard North.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's James Conway reacts to being called out of bounds against Millard North.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's James Conway reaches for the ball against Millard North's Saint Thomas.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas guards the ball from Millard West's James Conway.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas attempts a 3-pointer over Millard West's Dustin Hatch.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Tyler Sandoval grabs a rebound against Millard West's James Conway.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Preston Harms dives for the ball against Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Hogan Wingrove blocks Beatrice's Jace Pethoud.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens attempts to steal the ball from Waverly's Cole Murray.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens steals the ball from Waverly's Cole Murray.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Bennett Crandell steals the ball from Waverly's Andrew Heffelfinger.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly head coach Ryan Reeder gestures during their game against Beatrice.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Drew Gleason smiles as time expires in their win against Waverly.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Andrew Heffelfinger guards Beatrice's Kaden Glynn.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Riley Marsh attempts a fast break layup against Beatrice.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anthony Heffelfinger Jr. attempts a 3-pointer against Beatrice's Kaden Glynn.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Preston Harms attempts a shot against Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Bennett Crandell attempts a shot against Waverly's Hogan Wingrove.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Devin Smith attempts a shot against Waverly.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Riley Marsh attempts a shot against Beatrice's Bennett Crandell.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman looks for help while being defended by Waverly's Andrew Heffelfinger, Cole Murray and Hogan Wingrove.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Elliot Jergens attempts a shot against Waverly's Preston Harms.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Andrew Heffelfinger looks to attempt a shot against Beatrice's Kaden Glynn.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Trey Deveaux (0) shakes hands with Elkhorn players following the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris head coach Jimmy Motz hugs Trey Deveaux (0) after he is taken out of the game in the fourth quarter of the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris fans celebrate a play in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn head coach Benji Hoegh watches his team in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Jack Buddecke (5) looks to pass the ball in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Norris fan cheers on his team in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn fans react to a play in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Drew Christo (35) goes for the basket with Norris' C.J. Hood (2) chasing after him in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris head coach Jimmy Motz calls out to his team in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Elkhorn student section and cheerleaders support their team in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Cade Rice (15) moves down the court in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Norris fan watches the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Jack Buddecke (5) shoots the ball over Norris' Cade Rice (15) in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris'Dane Small (5) moves down the court in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn fans try to distract a Norris player during a free throw in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Dane Peterson (41) hangs on the rim after a slam dunk in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Dane Petersen (41) eyes the hoop during a breakaway in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Drew Christo (35) and Jack Buddecke (5) hugs following the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Elkhorn won the game 49-33.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Cade Rice (15) looks for a play to develop in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Dane Petersen (41) stretches out for the basket with Norris' Trey Deveaux (0) on his tail in the Norris vs. Elkhorn NSAA Class B state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Dante Boelhower (15) celebrates following the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne's Brandon Bartos (15) walks off the court in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Lucas Bohlen (2) shoots a three-pointer in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Wayne cheerleader performs during the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne fans react to a play in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne head coach Rob Sweetland calls out to his team in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne's Jacob Phelps (1) looks for a play to develop in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Tyler Slechta (0) moves races past Wayne's Colton Vovos (33) in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dylan Pfeifer, an Adams Central senior, cheers on his team during the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne fans watch the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne's Daniel Judd (42) stretches for the hoop in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Lucas Bohlen (2) and Wayne's Tanner Walling (24) battle for the ball in the air during the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central head coach Zac Foster talks to a referee in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Adams Central bench mimics the shot of teammate Dante Boelhower (15) in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Dante Boelhower (15) goes for the basket with Wayne's Colton Vovos (33) trailing behind in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Adams Central won the game 52-40.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne's Tanner Walling (24) moves with the ball in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Dante Boelhower (15) grabs a rebound ahead of Wayne's Treyton Blecke (4) and Tanner Walling (24) in the Wayne vs. Adams Central NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Cameron Binder (2) celebrates as the final buzzer sounds for the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Auburn bench celebrates a play in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia's Zachary Kulus (4) looks to pass the ball in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia's Karsten Mathsen (24) and Justin Otten (20) walk across the court after a foul during the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia fans watch with anticipation during the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Cade Patzel (5) drives past Omaha Concordia's Ian Groninga (23) in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn head coach Jim Weeks talks to his team during a break in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia's Ian Groninga (23) moves with the ball in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia's Justin Otten (20) and Auburn's Daniel Frary (14) go up for the tip of the first overtime during the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia fans watch the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Ryan Binder (4) drives past Omaha Concordia's Zachary Kulus (4) in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia head coach Ken Kulus calls out to his team in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn fans react to a play in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Daniel Frary (14) goes for two points with Omaha Concordia's Zachary Alharithy (32) stretching out to swat the ball away in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Maverick Binder (3) eyes the ball controlled by Omaha Concordia's Karsten Mathsen (24) during the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn head coach Jim Weeks calls out to his team during the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia's Karsten Mathsen (24) moves with the ball in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn cheerleaders perform during the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia's Karsten Mathsen (24) and Auburn's Daniel Frary (14) go after a ball that slipped between the legs of Mathsen in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Daniel Frary (14) shoots and makes a free throw in the second overtime of the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Daniel Frary (14) and Omaha Concordia's Karsten Mathsen (24) react after Frary sinks a free throw in the second overtime of the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Auburn fans holds up a 61-0 sign before the start of the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday. Auburn won the game 39-37 in double overtime to extend their record to 61-straight wins.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Concordia's Gage Kanzmeier (3) flies to the hoop with Auburn's Cameron Binder (2) trying to block in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Cameron Binder (2) passes the ball through a wall of arms in the Auburn vs. Omaha Concordia NSAA Class C1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports