A personal loss puts things in perspective for Creighton Prep, Bellevue West

Now comes the game for the state championship, against Millard North in a rematch of last year’s 64-62 comeback win for the Thunderbirds.

What’s left in the tank for it?

“That’s a great question,” Woodard said. “We’re going to have to try to get them iced and get them to bed and try to get them to sleep. How are you going to sleep after that? And figure out what we’re going to do tomorrow when we’re even going to get them up.

“It’s a state championship so you have to be ready, I mean, they don’t care that we play three overtimes, they want to win a state championship so we’ve got to figure a way to get ourselves ready to go.”

Now the two days of rest, thanks to a pandemic-altered tournament schedule, between the first round and semifinals in Class A looms larger.

“If you do something like this after a Thursday, it’s questionable whether humanly you can have much left,” Woodard said. “We’ve played overtime games, never triple ones, and then play the next day. It’s just going to be a tremendous challenge, but you know what, we’d rather be in that position than be all tired and not be in that position.”

Friday at the Nebraska boys state tournament

