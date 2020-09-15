'A real roller coaster ride': Norris volleyball outlasts Waverly in five-set win

FIRTH, Neb. — Norris volleyball coach Christina Boesiger expected a battle Tuesday night against Waverly, and she was right.
In a match between two of the top teams in Class B, the host Titans prevailed in five sets. Fourth-ranked Norris posted a 29-27, 15-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11 victory over the third-ranked Vikings.
“I knew coming in that it was going to be a barnburner," Boesiger said. “Our seniors have never beaten them in a regular-season match, so this was special."
Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said the two-hour plus match did not come as a surprise.
“I can’t remember the last time we played them when it didn’t go five sets," she said. “This was a real roller coaster ride."
That wild ride began in the first set that didn’t end until a kill by the Titans’ Ella Waters ended it at 29-27. The Vikings regrouped to dominate the second set, winning by 10 to square the match.
Norris handily won the third set and led the fourth 22-19 before Waverly fought back. The Vikings won the next five points — including two kills each from Nebraska pledges Whitney Lauenstein and Bekka Allick — and won the set 25-23.
That set the stage for the 15-point fifth set, and the Vikings jumped to a 4-1 advantage. Boesiger used her first timeout, and the Titans responded by winning the next five points, which included two momentum-swinging blocks by sophomore Gracie Kircher.
Both came against Lauenstein, one of the hardest hitters in the state.
“She is such a dynamic player," Boesiger said. “Anytime you can get a block on her, it’s a big deal."
Waverly got it tied at 6-all and 7-all but never regained the lead as Norris inched away. A four-point run put the Titans ahead 11-7, and they eventually captured the set and match on a kill by Kalli Kroeker.
“I thought we got just a little timid at the end," Neujahr said. “We needed to keep playing with confidence and we didn’t quite do that."
Waters led Norris with 19 kills, while Kroeker had 16 and Sydney Jelinek 12. Setter Maisie Boesiger, the third Nebraska pledge in the match, dished out 52 assists for the 10-1 Titans.
Lauenstein paced Waverly with 19 kills, while Allick had 12 kills and six blocks. Bailey Jeffers had 11 kills, while setters Maddy Wells and Hannah Allick combined for 40 assists.
“It was a great match," Christina Boesiger said. “We limited our mistakes in the fifth set, and I think that was the difference."
Waverly (7-2)......27 25 16 25 11
At Norris (10-1)...29 15 25 23 15
W (kills-aces-blocks): Karsen VanScoy 0-1-0, Bailey Jeffers 11-0-1, Taylor Kudym 4-0-2, Mackenzie Scurto 2-0-2, Hannah Allick 1-1-0, Whitney Lauenstein 19-0-1, Maddy Wells 1-2-2, Kila Jordon 0-1-0, Bekka Allick 12-0-6.
N: Alivia Hausmann 0-1-0, Molly Ramsey 0-3-0, Sydney Jelinek 12-0-0, Maisie Boesiger 1-2-0, Kalli Kroeker 16-0-4, Gracie Kircher 7-0-3, Ella Waters 19-1-1, Brianna Stai 4-0-0.
Set assists: W 47 (Wells 29, H. Allick 11, VanScoy 6, Jordon 1); N 55 (Boesiger 52, Hausmann 1, Ramsey 1, Kroeker 1).
