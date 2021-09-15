'A story to tell': Big win catapults Yutan/Mead to top of Class C softball ratings

YUTAN, Neb. — Warren Hayes Field is a winsome setting that makes softball games more of a happening than another contest.
The cluster of trees 100 yards beyond the left-field fence hide the trains that rumble by at least three times per seven innings.
What also makes the home of the Yutan/Mead Patriots unique are the cars ringing the outfield fence, giving the venue a Friday Night Lights vibe in the middle of the week.
“I grew up in a small town,” Patriot coach Ryan Glatter said. “Any more you have to show up early to find a parking spot to watch us play. They tailgate at the end of the fence, and the students are out there beyond right field.”
Add in a few bars of traditional organ anthems played over the public address system between pitches, and you have an ideal late summer/early fall atmosphere. It also doesn’t hurt that the Patriots have rediscovered their winning ways and again sit atop the Class C ratings.
After a 5-2 victory over previous No. 1 Wahoo Neumann, the 10th-ranked Patriots made the rare leap from the last spot to the top of the Week 4 ratings. Before that game, only West Point GACC had come within two runs of the 14-1 Lady Cavaliers.
Heading into 2021, there wasn’t much reason to believe the Patriots would be ratings contenders, or even a team that would finish .500. Yutan/Mead was 6-21 in 2019 and 2020, and the Patriots have not posted a winning record since finishing 20-12 in 2015.
Glatter, in his second season leading the Patriots, did write an interesting note on his preseason preview sheet: "We will have a story to tell."
“I knew we were sitting on something that had a chance to be special,” Glatter said. “We had position players, if we could stay healthy, we might have a team that would be competitive."
Even after an 8-1 setback Tuesday to Class B Ashland-Greenwood, the 13-2 Patriots have authored one of the best stories to the first half of the season.
The team is a blend of Yutan and Mead players, along with a few students who transferred from Gretna and Wahoo.
Contributions are coming from sophomore catcher Maycee Hays and junior shortstop Laycee Josoff. Junior first baseman Sophia Brennan came in from Wahoo and can play catcher, too.
Junior Shaylynn Campbell is the ace. Third baseman Emily Hebenstreit, who lives in Yutan but attends school in Mead, is the senior leader at third base.
This mixture is creating the team-first culture that Glatter was optimistic could be built in a community that hasn't had much state tournament experience. The Patriots won the 2008 Class C title and finished as runner-up in 2006, but the school hasn’t been back to Hastings since 2009.
“Culture is something that’s been talked about since Day 1,” Glatter said. “It’s a player-driven culture. They create what people see. The existing and new players have helped each other improve their individual game and skills.
“It’s increased the competition from each player, top to bottom. The culture has been steered around work ethic, respecting the game, doing the little things that it takes to be successful.”
And being a smaller school than the one several transferred from has helped foster a tighter-knit culture.
“They want to play for each other, for the love of the sport and the friendships that have grown,” Glatter said. “The smaller environment in the school, the student side of it, I lean on more of what I see from that. They love where they’re going to school. They’re happier kids, there are a lot of smiles.”
There was a good-sized crowd for the game against Ashland-Greenwood Tuesday — bigger than a lot of the crowds for Metro Conference games — but the turnout against Neumann Sept. 7 surprised even Glatter.
“In the huddle you could see the gleam in their eyes," Glatter said. "I guess you could call it the Eye of the Tiger; they were focused on the challenge at hand.
“We told them they’re No. 1, that’s who they’re chasing. We let them play, let them go. Let the team lead the team, not the coach. Each at-bat meant something.”
Now the Patriots want to keep adding to the story. They want to make the team's first trip to state in 12 years.
“We do talk about Hastings, we talked about it last year,” Glatter said. “You have to talk about it, you have to mention it. One of the other goals is to finish in the top eight and host a district final, even subdistricts.”
Though they can’t tailgate by the fields at the Smith Softball Complex, Glatter is pretty sure plenty of people from Saunders County would show up if the tournament drought ends this year.
“The town support will be there,” the coach said.