'A story to tell': Big win catapults Yutan/Mead to top of Class C softball ratings

“It’s increased the competition from each player, top to bottom. The culture has been steered around work ethic, respecting the game, doing the little things that it takes to be successful.”

And being a smaller school than the one several transferred from has helped foster a tighter-knit culture.

“They want to play for each other, for the love of the sport and the friendships that have grown,” Glatter said. “The smaller environment in the school, the student side of it, I lean on more of what I see from that. They love where they’re going to school. They’re happier kids, there are a lot of smiles.”

There was a good-sized crowd for the game against Ashland-Greenwood Tuesday — bigger than a lot of the crowds for Metro Conference games — but the turnout against Neumann Sept. 7 surprised even Glatter.

“In the huddle you could see the gleam in their eyes," Glatter said. "I guess you could call it the Eye of the Tiger; they were focused on the challenge at hand.

“We told them they’re No. 1, that’s who they’re chasing. We let them play, let them go. Let the team lead the team, not the coach. Each at-bat meant something.”