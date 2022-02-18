'A tough one': Caeden Olin and Noah Blair are ready for an all-Millard state wrestling final

About 30 blocks separate their wrestling rooms, but one extra step on the podium will be the only distance between Caeden Olin and Noah Blair on Saturday.

The top-ranked Olin and No. 3 Blair each came on late in semifinal wins Friday night at the state wrestling tournament, setting up an all-Millard 182-pound final with a gold medal on the line.

“It’s going to be one to watch,” Olin said.

The Millard South sophomore turned a tied match entering the third into a 9-1 rout over No. 4 Justin Davis of Omaha Central. Olin slid by for a takedown 20 seconds into the final frame, then tacked on near fall points down the stretch to clinch the major decision in a rematch of the Metro Conference tournament finals.

“Once I got to the third period I knew he was tired,” Olin said. “Going into the third I had him wore out and I knew that was going to set itself up.”

Olin said he followed a familiar script from the one he used to clinch a conference crown in January, that one by second-period fall.

“Keeping pressure constantly,” Olin said. “I just had to keep coming at him, don’t stop.”

His finals opponent will also be a familiar foe.

Olin beat Blair of Millard West by pin midway through the third period in their district final a week ago. It was a bit payback from a district victory by Blair the previous season.

“It’s always a very close match,” Olin said of the backyard rivalry. “It’s going to be a tough one, but it’s going to be a fun one.”

Blair got there behind a late surge of his own. An escape early in the third period against second-ranked Cam Cunningham of Greta broke a 2-2 tie, but was hardly the end of the action.

Cunningham secured a takedown with just under 30 seconds to go before a stoppage with 26 seconds left. Blair worked a reversal and added three near-fall points to close a 8-4 victory.

“I just knew that hard works pays off,” Blair said. “I know I’m more prepared than anyone.”

It was a bit of revenge for Blair, whose name popped up in national rankings this season. Cunningham had beaten the sophomore at his own home invitational in early January. Blair missed an extended stretch with illness afterwards.

“I faced a lot of adversity this year,” he said. “But I’m excited every time I step on the mat. It’s a blessing, including tonight.”

He’s not letting either previous meeting with Olin — the loss or the win — impact what he thinks about Saturday’s state final.

“Most of wrestling is mental,” he said. “If you don’t believe, at the end of the day you can’t do it.”

Blair will be Millard West’s lone finalists, looking to end a two-year title drought for the Wildcats.

Olin, meanwhile, will be one of five Patriots wrestling for titles. Millard South controls the team race, as well, aiming for its seventh title in eight seasons.

