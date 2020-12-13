A year after crash, Creighton Prep swimmer Sal Goaley is almost back to full speed

Once the adrenaline subsided and his mind stopped racing, all Sal Goaley could think about was how quickly he could get back in the pool.
That’s where he was headed on New Year’s Eve 2019. But en route to Omaha Creighton Prep’s practice at the Kroc Center, his vehicle was T-boned by a truck that ran a red light at 42nd and L Streets.
“I spun around a little bit and my sense of direction was messed up a bit, but I knew I was facing the wrong way,” Goaley said. “After some of the adrenaline wore off, someone asked me while I was on the stretcher if I could feel any pain.”
Goaley told the EMTs that his ankle “really, really hurt. It was really swollen, so they knew right there that it was broken.”
With a broken left ankle, his season was suddenly over.
After getting settled in at the hospital, Goaley immediately plotted a path that would get him back in the water for his senior season.
“The first thing that came to my mind after I calmed down in the hospital was, ‘I know for now I’m out. How do I get back?’” Goaley said. “I was able to start walking late February. After I started walking, within a week or two could get back in and start practicing.”
Fast forward to the first weekend of December, when Goaley competed at the USA Swimming 18-and-under winter championships in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Prep coach Tom Beck, also Goaley’s club coach, said his charge is almost back to pre-crash times.
“He was within one second of his lifetime best in the 200 fly,” Beck said. “I’d say he’s about 95% there. He’s in a big hurry to get back to where he was, and he was definitely frustrated early on that he wasn’t back to being better than ever right away.
“Sal was a little impatient at the start. We just had to remind him how far back this set him and to be patient and let his body regain strength and range of motion.”
Goaley also bettered his seed times in Lee’s Summit in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. In his first high school meet on Tuesday, Goaley posted a 53.13 in the 100 fly — third behind Elkhorn teammates Austin Smith and Ryan Mayo. Goaley’s best in Lee’s Summit two days earlier was 51.49.
Once Goaley understood that the process might take longer than he thought, his patience increased. He wanted to get those goals he had set.
“I don’t think my eyes were on competing as much as winning,” he said. “I may have set goals high because I was focused on getting back to where I was and improving rather than just getting back. I was expecting to be below where I was, but at same time, it’s hard because you’re used to being at a certain level already.
“It felt weird not being at that level and underperforming from what you think you should be going. I’d say I was definitely a little frustrated because it was a very new experience.”
He didn’t want to let his teammates down, Beck said, especially after missing out on helping Prep win its 14th consecutive state title last season.
“He’s taken charge as far as leadership on our team,” Beck said. “He was the first guy to pull everybody together after the first practice. He’s a vocal leader, but I’m afraid he’s going to run out of things to say before the age of 18. He’s a talker.”
Goaley giggled when told about Beck’s concern.
“I don’t think that’s going to be a problem,” he said. “I will keep finding things to say.”
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports