A year after crash, Creighton Prep swimmer Sal Goaley is almost back to full speed

“He was within one second of his lifetime best in the 200 fly,” Beck said. “I’d say he’s about 95% there. He’s in a big hurry to get back to where he was, and he was definitely frustrated early on that he wasn’t back to being better than ever right away.

“Sal was a little impatient at the start. We just had to remind him how far back this set him and to be patient and let his body regain strength and range of motion.”

Goaley also bettered his seed times in Lee’s Summit in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. In his first high school meet on Tuesday, Goaley posted a 53.13 in the 100 fly — third behind Elkhorn teammates Austin Smith and Ryan Mayo. Goaley’s best in Lee’s Summit two days earlier was 51.49.

Once Goaley understood that the process might take longer than he thought, his patience increased. He wanted to get those goals he had set.

“I don’t think my eyes were on competing as much as winning,” he said. “I may have set goals high because I was focused on getting back to where I was and improving rather than just getting back. I was expecting to be below where I was, but at same time, it’s hard because you’re used to being at a certain level already.