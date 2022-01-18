Aaniya Webb scores 26 as Omaha Central defeats Millard North

Aaniya Webb scored 26 points Tuesday night to lead Omaha Central to a 57-51 win over Millard North.
Webb had 11 in the first quarter and 11 in the third to keep the second-ranked Eagles in control. She had five 3-pointers and also pulled down five rebounds.
Central moved to 15-1 while the host Mustangs fell to 10-4.
