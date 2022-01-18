 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aaniya Webb scores 26 as Omaha Central defeats Millard North
BASKETBALL

Aaniya Webb scores 26 as Omaha Central defeats Millard North

Aaniya Webb scored 26 points Tuesday night to lead Omaha Central to a 57-51 win over Millard North.

Webb had 11 in the first quarter and 11 in the third to keep the second-ranked Eagles in control. She had five 3-pointers and also pulled down five rebounds.

Central moved to 15-1 while the host Mustangs fell to 10-4.

