Aaniya Webb scores 29 in Omaha Central's win over Bellevue West
BASKETBALL

Aaniya Webb scores 29 in Omaha Central's win over Bellevue West

Aaniya Webb scored 29 points Friday night to lead Omaha Central to a 74-61 girls basketball win over Bellevue West.

Freshman Inia Jones added 13 for the 19-3 Eagles, ranked fifth in Class A.

Taryn Wharton scored 22 points to pace the 12-8 Thunderbirds.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

