Abby Boyes scores 21 points in Bennington girls' win over Elkhorn

Abby Boyes scored 21 points Friday night to lead host Bennington to a 54-42 girls basketball win over Elkhorn.
The Badgers took the lead late in the first quarter and never gave it up. They led 31-18 at halftime and 51-29 after the third quarter.
Bennington, ranked No. 7 in Class B, moved to 2-0.
It was the season opener for the Class B No. 3 Antlers.
