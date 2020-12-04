Abby Boyes scores 21 points in Bennington girls' win over Elkhorn

Abby Boyes scored 21 points Friday night to lead host Bennington to a 54-42 girls basketball win over Elkhorn.

The Badgers took the lead late in the first quarter and never gave it up. They led 31-18 at halftime and 51-29 after the third quarter.

Bennington, ranked No. 7 in Class B, moved to 2-0.

It was the season opener for the Class B No. 3 Antlers.

