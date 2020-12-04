 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abby Boyes scores 21 points in Bennington girls' win over Elkhorn
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Abby Boyes scores 21 points in Bennington girls' win over Elkhorn

{{featured_button_text}}

Abby Boyes scored 21 points Friday night to lead host Bennington to a 54-42 girls basketball win over Elkhorn.

The Badgers took the lead late in the first quarter and never gave it up. They led 31-18 at halftime and 51-29 after the third quarter.

Bennington, ranked No. 7 in Class B, moved to 2-0.

It was the season opener for the Class B No. 3 Antlers.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert