Adam DeBoer's success at bat has earned the Beatrice junior a spot in the record books

Beatrice’s Adam DeBoer says he’s not a home run hitter, but you wouldn’t know it from his recent performance.

The junior shortstop belted three homers and had nine RBIs in a recent win over Nebraska City. His round-trippers tied a single-game state record and his RBI total set a new Class B mark.

“I didn’t know what to think,” he said. “I’m not a home run guy and I got my first three of the season all in the same game.”

Monday’s game was a big offensive day for the entire team as the Orangemen posted a 28-5, five-inning victory over the host Pioneers.

“It was just one of those games,” Beatrice coach Chris Belding said. “The wind was blowing out but all three of Adam’s home runs were really well hit.”

DeBoer’s home run barrage ended with a grand slam.

“Before that game I had hit maybe two home runs ever, and one was in a scrimmage,” he said. “I guess it was just my day.”

The Class B record for homers in one game is three, set by Maison Burnley of Norris against Nebraska City in 2016. The Class A mark also is three, shared by several players.