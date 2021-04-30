Adam DeBoer's success at bat has earned the Beatrice junior a spot in the record books

Beatrice’s Adam DeBoer says he’s not a home run hitter, but you wouldn’t know it from his recent performance.
The junior shortstop belted three homers and had nine RBIs in a recent win over Nebraska City. His round-trippers tied a single-game state record and his RBI total set a new Class B mark.
“I didn’t know what to think,” he said. “I’m not a home run guy and I got my first three of the season all in the same game.”
Monday’s game was a big offensive day for the entire team as the Orangemen posted a 28-5, five-inning victory over the host Pioneers.
“It was just one of those games,” Beatrice coach Chris Belding said. “The wind was blowing out but all three of Adam’s home runs were really well hit.”
DeBoer’s home run barrage ended with a grand slam.
“Before that game I had hit maybe two home runs ever, and one was in a scrimmage,” he said. “I guess it was just my day.”
The Class B record for homers in one game is three, set by Maison Burnley of Norris against Nebraska City in 2016. The Class A mark also is three, shared by several players.
DeBoer’s nine RBIs broke the previous Class B mark of seven set by Ryan Moritz of Omaha Skutt against Omaha Roncalli in 2016. The all-class mark is 10, set by Tommy Mickells of Omaha Gross in a 2003 game against Valley.
Belding said DeBoer, who set two Beatrice school records that day, worked hard in the weight room after having last year’s spring season canceled because of COVID-19.
“He weighed 165 pounds last summer and he’s put on about 25 pounds of muscle,” he said. “You can definitely see the difference when he’s at the plate.”
DeBoer, who is batting .326 and has three pitching wins, played for the Nebraska Prospects select team in the fall and was inspired to work even harder.
“I hit the weights every day,” he said. “I was more of a singles hitter in the past but this year I’m hitting for more power.”
DeBoer’s hard work also has paid off for the team. The Orangemen, seeking their first state tournament trip since 2011, are 13-2 and ranked fourth in Class B.
“We’ve been playing well and our pitching has been solid,” Belding said. “We’ve also improved defensively and that’s been a big key for us.”
The Orangemen also know how to hit. They’ve scored 10 runs or more in seven of their victories.
“We feel that if we score five or six runs that we have a really good shot of winning,” Belding said. “But we’ve had some games where we’ve scored a lot more than that.”
DeBoer is hopeful that his hot bat will help Beatrice in the postseason.
“We’re all looking forward to districts,” he said. “We’re having one of our best seasons and we want to keep it going.”
