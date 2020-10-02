Adams Central defeats Central City, but Bison QB sets Class C-1 record

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — Hyatt Collins ran for 198 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries Friday night as Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central stayed undefeated with a 21-8 win over Central City.
Bison quarterback Kale Jensen set a Class C-1 record with 43 completions in 68 pass attempts. The Central City junior threw for 335 yards.
