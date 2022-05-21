Adrianna Rodencal and Isaiah Zelasney enter elite territory at the state track and field meet

Adrianna Rodencal and Isaiah Zelasney did it again.

And by winning four class gold medals for the second year in a row at the state track meet, they enter elite territory.

Rodencal, from Lincoln Lutheran, became only the second from Class C in the 51 girls meets — Vicky Johnson of Geneva was first in 1984 — to mine eight golds in two years. All four of this year's were in individual events.

Is that perfection, Rodencal was asked.

“Near perfection," she said.

Zelasney needed his teammates on the 1,600 relay to get to eight. But after winning the Class D sprint triple again, he is the first in Class D to get the maximum four golds in back-to-back years.

“It means a lot," he said. “Like this works. It just works perfect.”

As a junior, he’ll be back for more in 2023.

Two more boys on Saturday finished up hitting triples. Hartington Cedar Catholic junior Carson Noecker, the all-class gold medalist in the 3,200 and a runner on the Class C winning 3,200 relay, won the 1,600 Saturday. Tony Berger of Riverside followed up his Class D triple-jump gold Friday with wins in the long jump and 110 hurdles.

Saturday was an unseasonably cold day at Burke Stadium, just 48 hours after an unseasonable hot day. Fans were in hoodies, coats and stocking caps.

Rodencal, in order, won the 100 high hurdles, the 100 dash, the 300 hurdles and the 200 dash. The dashes required quick recovery time from the hurdles race just minutes before in the compressed schedule caused by having only two classes racing together instead of the old Saturday schedule of running finals for all classes.

What will she remember about her busy, golden day?

“Besides not falling over right after the 200, probably the 100 hurdles," she said. “I mean, that’s my race. I love the race. I’m a little mad the times didn’t count for records (her heat time and final were wind-aided), but it’s a fun race and I love running with the girls.”

Until a reporter told her, she didn’t know her time counted as the all-class gold.

Zelasney said his hardest races were the 100 final and the anchor leg on the relay, in which like last year he had to overtake a runner from Axtell on the final lap.

He’s been dealing with a shoulder injury from football season that may keep him from summer baseball, but he still was all-state in football and second-team all-state in basketball.

He has a year left. Rodencal is off to Concordia University’s team, on which she hopes she can remain a hurdler.

Both of them, like all juniors and seniors at state, lost the 2020 season to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. What might Rodencal especially have achieved in that lost year?

“I dealt with like really bad shin splints freshman year and I was learning how to three-step hurdles," she said. “So taking that year off was like a good thing for me. So I truly don't know actually, with those seniors and everything, what they might have been capable of.”

Other all-class gold-medal performances Saturday were in girls competition -- Bryn McNair of three-time Class C girls champion Chase County in the high jump (5-8) and Jessica Stieb of Class C Arcadia/Loup City with a repeat effort in the shot (47-5¼)

The rest of the all-class gold medals were determined by Saturday’s results.

Those in Class A girls who had to wait until the final day were Dajaz DeFrand of Lincoln High (100, 200), Sadie Millard of Millard West (400) Stella Miner of Omaha Westside (800), Jaci Sievers of Elkhorn South (1,600), Kate Campos of Lincoln Pius X (300 hurdles), Lincoln High (400 relay), Fremont (1,600 relay) and Lilee Kaasch of Millard South (triple jump).

It was the same in boys, with four from Class B enduring the same wait, for Jaylen Lloyd of Omaha Central (100), Jack Gillogly of Omaha Creighton Prep (200), Mitchell Deer of Class B Sidney (400) Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South (800, 1,600), Jackson Roberts of Class B Boone Central (300 hurdles) Bellevue West (400 relay), Fremont (1,600 relay), Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South (discus), Adam Dugger of Class B McCook (long jump) and Drew Sellon of Fremont and Branson McDonald of McCook (pole vault).​

Stu's views

GREGG MCBRIDE CHAMPIONS

As predicted, Omaha Westside’s girls and Fremont’s boys were the Gregg McBride Award all-class champions. Westside scored 63 points to 50.5 for Fremont, getting golds from Stella Miner (800) and Lademi Davies (long jump). Class A champion Lincoln Southwest, which had no event winners, was third. Fremont’s boys outdistanced Omaha Central 76-49 behind golds from two relays, Tyson Baker (400) and Drew Sellon (pole vault).

GOLD-MEDAL TALLY

Class A girls had gold-medal marks in 13 of 17 events, Class B one and Class C three. Class A boys had 11 (including a tie), Class B four and Class C three.

BEST PHOTO FINISH

It came early Saturday, in the second race of the day. Laney Kathol of Hartington Cedar Catholic won in 2:18.27, with defending champion Bryn McNair of Chase County just .03 behind.

IF YOU THOUGHT IT WAS COLD HERE…

Nebraska fared better than Colorado, where Friday’s events at the state meet in suburban Denver were postponed by winter weather.

ANGRY BIRDS

One bird’s nest was missed in the sprucing up of the lower press box, and the occupants were not amused by their visitors. One landed on the cap of yours truly and another left a calling card on the keyboard of Hastings Tribune writer Will Reynolds.

