After a rough start to the season, Elkhorn standing tall in Class B state tournament

This baseball season has been a wild ride for Elkhorn coach Kyle McCright.

The bottom line is that his Antlers, despite a 3-10 start, will be heading back to the Class B state tournament that begins Saturday at Werner Park.

“To be honest, I definitely had my doubts early on,” he said. “But the boys really worked hard to get this thing turned around.”

The state tourney probably seemed like a pipe dream for the Antlers after losing their first five games while giving up 55 runs. It got slightly better as Elkhorn went 3-5 over its next eight games.

Then something clicked and the Antlers started to turn it around, posting three wins over tough opponents that eventually reached state – Omaha Westside, Waverly and Norris.

“Those wins were big for us, but especially the game against Norris,” McCright said. “We felt that if we could beat a team like that, we could beat anybody.”

The Antlers won six of their last nine regular-season games and headed to the B-3 district as the No. 2 seed.

After Elkhorn defeated Thurston-Cuming County in the first round, the Antlers took on Platteview.

Elkhorn was cruising along with a 7-0 lead with two out in the seventh inning behind the 15-strikeout pitching of Chase Smith, but that’s when odd things started to happen.

The Trojans, all but beaten, fought back after Smith had to leave the game because of pitch-count rules. Platteview mounted an amazing comeback just one out from defeat, scoring eight runs to grab an 8-7 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh.

“We’re watching and can’t believe what’s happening,” McCright said. “We’re one out away and all of a sudden we’re behind.”

The Antlers tried to fight back but it looked bleak when the tying run was thrown out at the plate for the second out. But with runners at the corners, Cooper Fedde doubled to drive in a pair and give Elkhorn the improbable 9-8 win.

“We were dead in the water,” McCright said. “But our guys never gave up on each other.”

The Antlers received an added bonus when top-seeded Central City/Fullerton/Centura lost to Hastings in the other district semifinal. As the highest remaining seed, Elkhorn hosted the district final Monday against the Tigers.

McCright’s squad captured that final Monday night with a 6-1 win to earn its eighth straight state tourney berth and 15th overall.

Elkhorn will open the tournament with a 7 p.m. game Saturday against Omaha Skutt. The second-ranked SkyHawks blasted the Antlers 15-4 in the season opener March 17.

“We’re a different team now,” McCright said. “And we’re very excited to get the opportunity for a state title.”

The other first-round games will be Norris vs. Waverly at 10 a.m., Central City vs. Beatrice at 1 p.m. and Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Gross at 4.

“I’m proud of how far we’ve come,” McCright said. “Hopefully, we can go a little farther.”

First-round games Saturday:

No. 1-ranked Norris (20-6) vs. No. 8 Waverly (13-13), 10 a.m.

It wouldn’t seem like a tourney without the Titans, who are making their 11th straight trip to state. Norris won its only title in 2013 but has finished as the runner-up seven times, including last year. The Titans defeated Blair and Adams Central in districts to qualify for state.

The Vikings faced a must-win game in the district final against Omaha Skutt on Monday night and got it behind the 11-strikeout pitching of Payton Engel. Waverly – which has never won a state title – was scheduled to play Norris on April 29 but the game was postponed by rain.

No. 10 Central City/Fullerton/Centura (20-2) vs. No. 7 Beatrice (17-4), 1 p.m.

The Kernels will be making their second straight trip to state after going 1-2 at the tourney last year. The Central City co-op snagged one of the two available wild cards after losing to Hastings in districts. The Kernels started the season 15-0 before a loss to Platte Valley.

The Orangemen enter state as the defending Class B champion after capturing their first title last year as the No. 8 seed. The most impressive victories for the Orangemen were a 3-1 win over Norris and a 1-0 win over Class A Bellevue West.

No. 3 Elkhorn North (19-10) vs. No. 5 Omaha Gross (18-7), 4 p.m.

The Wolves earned their first state tourney berth with a 10-0 win over Malcolm on Monday night in the district final. Elkhorn North has defeated three Class B state tourney participants and one Class A tourney qualifier (Kearney).

The Cougars, seeking their seventh state title, will head back to the tourney for the first time since 2015. Gross survived a tough district, defeating Elkhorn Mount Michael 3-0 and Omaha Roncalli 2-1. The Cougars won 6-3 at Elkhorn North on March 24.

No. 2 Omaha Skutt (18-6) vs. No. 4 Elkhorn (15-13), 7 p.m.

The SkyHawks have been strong all season but lost two of their last three – including a 4-2 setback against Waverly in the district final – to need a wild-card invite to state. Skutt won its only title in 2017 but has finished as the runner-up four times.

The Antlers started slow but started to get it together in midseason, turning things around while securing their eighth straight state tourney berth. Elkhorn has won the title three of the four times it has reached the final, most recently in 2016.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.