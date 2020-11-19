After close semifinals, Omaha Westside, Elkhorn South are ready for Class A championship

Top-ranked Westside (11-0) hosts No. 5 Elkhorn South (10-1) at 7:15 p.m. Friday on NET. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state finals aren’t in Memorial Stadium for the first time in 25 years. Each team was allotted 750 tickets for the game at Phelps Field, 87th and Pacific Streets.

Not playing in the home of the Huskers may have hit the Storm harder than Westside since it became a true road game for them.

Rosenberg, who supported the NSAA’s decisions including moving the finals up from early next week, said he would have preferred to tell the team in person but the situation was still in flux when the semifinal ended. When the players went on Zoom for the weekly Saturday morning video session, they knew of the changes.

“I just told them it’s OK to be frustrated, OK to be upset, but don’t let it interfere with your preparation or your performance once we once we get going,’’ he said. “I think that that’s been the case.

“I can see from the kids’ standpoint that they grow up and want to play at Memorial Stadium and seen the games in the past on TV or have been there in person. They’re resilient kids. They’re excited to be playing for the state championship. They put it behind them and directed their full focus to get ready for Westside.”