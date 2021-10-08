After early growing pains, Elkhorn has punched its ticket to state softball tournament

With only three returning letterwinners, the Elkhorn Antlers knew there would be some growing pains at the beginning of the softball season.

The Antlers showed just how far they’ve come in eight weeks Friday by sweeping Waverly in the B-8 district tournament to earn a fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament.

By dispatching its Eastern Midlands Conference rivals 9-1 and 10-2, Elkhorn is again headed to Hastings for the Class B tournament that begins Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in Hastings.

Elkhorn was the 2018 Class B champion and finished as runner-up to Papillion-La Vista in the 2019 Class A tournament before going 1-2 in the 2020 bracket.

Who the Antlers will play won’t be known until later Saturday because two of the eight best-of-three district tournaments have yet to be played. Both begin at 10 a.m. — B-4 with Gering at Wahoo and Omaha Gross traveling to the panhandle to play Scottsbluff in the B-7 tournament.

Elkhorn was one of six district champions who earned berths to the Class B tournament Friday. The rest of the teams will be decided Saturday. Other district winners who went 2-0 Friday were No. 1 Omaha Skutt, No. 2 Hastings, No. 3 Bennington, and No. 5 Grand Island Northwest.