After falling short of 2021 state tournament, Westside determined for a different path this season

A disappointing trip to Lincoln last year could be motivation this season for Omaha Westside.

The Warriors were defeated in districts in 2021 but still had a chance to snag the final wild-card berth into the state tourney. The drama heightened when the last district final – Columbus vs. Lincoln East, played at Lincoln’s Den Hartog Field – was suspended two days by rain.

That allowed the Westside players to travel to Lincoln and watch the game, which Columbus eventually won 7-4 in 10 innings. That lifted the Discoverers into the tourney for the first time since 1953, gave the Spartans the wild card and kept the Warriors home.

“We just missed out,” Westside coach Otis Seals said. “I know getting to state is something our seniors really want this year.”

It’s been an interesting season for Westside, which fielded a young team with limited varsity experience. The Warriors started 6-1 but then hit the skids, going 1-8.

Seals said something his 10 seniors put in place this season helped get things turned around.

“We meet in the classroom once a week and talk about our goals,” he said. “We’ve gone through some growing pains and that tough stretch tested us, but I like the way we’ve come back.”

The Warriors finished strong, going 10-4 since mid-April. They’ll carry a 17-13 record into the A-4 district at Den Hartog, where the Warriors watched last season end in disappointment.

Only three players – Dalton Bargo, Jackson Yeager and R.J. Gunderson – had previous starting experience in the spring. Tough lessons have been learned along the way, like the seven-run lead that evaporated in an 11-7 loss to Millard North.

“We’ve had some rough losses but I’m happy with where we’re at,” Seals said. “I think we’ve learned some things along the way, and it’s made us a better team.”

Bargo, a Missouri pledge, is among the top hitters in the state. He is fourth in Class A with a .511 average and has 48 hits, more than any other player.

He and Yeager are tied for third in Class A with 35 RBIs while Gunderson has scored a team-leading 27 runs.

Senior Ty Madison, who has five wins, anchors the pitching staff. He also leads the Warriors in ERA (1.35) and strikeouts (37) and is first in the state in innings pitched (46 2/3).

Westside, seeded second in the five-team A-4 district, will play third-seeded Bellevue East at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The teams played early in the season, with the Warriors prevailing 7-6.

The winner of that game will advance to the district final Saturday at 4 p.m.

Westside has made 35 trips to state, which trails only Millard South (42) and Omaha Creighton Prep (39). The Warriors are seeking their first tourney appearance since 2017.

“It’s been a few years,” Seals said. “Our guys are very determined to get to state, and we know what we need to do.”

The six district champions and two wild cards will qualify for the state tournament that begins next week at Werner Park.

Class A districts:

A-1, at Millard West

Friday: No. 5 Om. South vs. No. 4 Om. Northwest, 1 p.m. Saturday: South-Northwest winner vs. No. 1 Millard West, 10 a.m.; No. 3 Om. Burke vs. No. 2 Fremont, 1 p.m.; Final, 4 p.m.

A-2, at Omaha Creighton Prep

Friday: No. 5 Om. North vs. No. 4 Om. Central, 6 p.m. Saturday: North-Central winner vs. No. 1 Om. Creighton Prep, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Lincoln Southwest vs. No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South, 1:30 p.m.; Final, 4 p.m.

A-3, at Millard South

Friday: No. 5 Norfolk vs. No. 4 Lincoln Northeast, 3 p.m. Saturday: Norfolk-L. Northeast winner vs. No. 1 Millard South, 10 a.m.; No. 3 Millard North vs. No. 2 Bellevue West, 1 p.m.; Final, 4 p.m.

A-4, at Lincoln East (Den Hartog)

Friday: No. 5 Lincoln High vs. No. 4 Papillion-La Vista, 5 p.m. Saturday: Lincoln High-Papio winner vs. No. 1 Lincoln East, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Bellevue East vs. No. 2 Om. Westside, 1:30 p.m.; Final, 4 p.m.

A-5, at Elkhorn South

Friday: No. 5 Om. Bryan vs. No. 4 Grand Island, 5 p.m. Saturday: Bryan-Grand Island winner vs. No. 1 Elkhorn South, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Lincoln Pius X vs. No. 2 Gretna, 2 p.m.; Final, 5 p.m.

A-6, at Lincoln Southeast (Sherman)

Friday: No. 5 Om. Benson vs. No. 4 Columbus, 5 p.m. Saturday: Benson-Columbus winner vs. No. 1 Lincoln Southeast, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Lincoln North Star vs. No. 2 Kearney, 1:30; Final, 4 p.m.

