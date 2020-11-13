After knocking off No. 1, Plattsmouth has eyes on a bigger prize — the Class B state football title

Bob Dzuris figured a handful of the state’s blue bloods liked their chances of winning a wide-open Class B championship when the playoffs began.
Dzuris’ Plattsmouth squad isn’t a blue blood. But his Blue Devils have won a pair of one-score playoff games and are two wins away from the program’s first state title.
“Our kids have a confidence in them that I haven’t seen in a while. It’s been really cool to see,” Dzuris said. “And they’re still having fun in practice. There’s an energy out there.”
Plattsmouth had won three playoff games in school history before this season — and two came in 1979, when Plattsmouth was state runner-up.
On Friday, the Blue Devils look to return to the final when they play at Aurora, one of those programs Dzuris classifies as a blue blood. The other semifinal pits Elkhorn at Hastings, two of the five teams that have been ranked No. 1 in Class B this fall.
Plattsmouth is the latest team to knock off a No. 1, when the Blue Devils edged Bennington 34-27 last week. Plattsmouth opened the scoring with an Owen Prince pick-six and finished it with an Adam Eggert kickoff return early in the fourth quarter.
But the Blue Devils have had a penchant for last- minute wins all season.
The week before, Plattsmouth eliminated McCook 13-9 when Prince caught a touchdown pass from Jack Alexander with 34 seconds left. Plattsmouth broke fourth-quarter ties to beat Blair and Ralston in its first two games.
“You could see our confidence grow at that time,” said Dzuris, whose team went 4-6 last season.
Plattsmouth ran its record to 5-0 before back-to-back losses to Norris and Waverly. While Dzuris thought his team was emotionally spent in a 36-0 loss to Waverly, the 29-26 loss to then-No. 1 Norris proved the Blue Devils were on the right track.
“I think that showed we could play with anyone,” he said.
Next up is Aurora, the 2018 C-1 state champ. The Huskies opened the season with two losses but are 8-1 since then. Dzuris said the Blue Devils will need to continue to play to their strengths.
“We’re a run-first team. We have to try to establish our run game with Christian Meneses,” the coach said. “We have to try to find ways to exploit their defensive line, which is very big and very good.”
Meneses has been Plattsmouth’s workhorse as the 188-pound junior averages 29 carries and 165 yards per game. Against Bennington, he ran for 160 yards on a career-high 42 carries.
“We’re fortunate to have him in our program because he is so physically strong,” Dzuris said. “He doesn’t get tired. He wants that football regardless of what quarter it is.”
Dalton Baumgart, who Dzuris said is the team’s surest tackler, has a team-high 101 stops while Cameron Aughenbaugh has had double-digit tackles the past three games.
Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports