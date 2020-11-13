After knocking off No. 1, Plattsmouth has eyes on a bigger prize — the Class B state football title

“You could see our confidence grow at that time,” said Dzuris, whose team went 4-6 last season.

Plattsmouth ran its record to 5-0 before back-to-back losses to Norris and Waverly. While Dzuris thought his team was emotionally spent in a 36-0 loss to Waverly, the 29-26 loss to then-No. 1 Norris proved the Blue Devils were on the right track.

“I think that showed we could play with anyone,” he said.

Next up is Aurora, the 2018 C-1 state champ. The Huskies opened the season with two losses but are 8-1 since then. Dzuris said the Blue Devils will need to continue to play to their strengths.

“We’re a run-first team. We have to try to establish our run game with Christian Meneses,” the coach said. “We have to try to find ways to exploit their defensive line, which is very big and very good.”

Meneses has been Plattsmouth’s workhorse as the 188-pound junior averages 29 carries and 165 yards per game. Against Bennington, he ran for 160 yards on a career-high 42 carries.

“We’re fortunate to have him in our program because he is so physically strong,” Dzuris said. “He doesn’t get tired. He wants that football regardless of what quarter it is.”