After starring for USA Baseball, Cam Kozeal ready to help Millard South's run in football playoffs

Cam Kozeal’s fall routine wasn’t routine.

His mind-set had to change twice. From football to baseball and back.

“Mentally, baseball’s just a lot different than football,’’’ the Millard South senior quarterback said. “Football, I’m trying to kill people. Baseball, I’m trying to stay relaxed.”

It’s all football now after he stepped away from the Patriots for nearly a month while trying out, making and playing infield for the USA Baseball U18 national team that won the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup in mid-September.

Kozeal missed three games that Millard South lost. Since his return, the Patriots have won four of five – the loss was in overtime at No. 3-ranked Omaha Westside – and rejoined the Class A ratings at No. 9.

They travel to No. 7 Kearney (7-2) for a 7 p.m. first-round playoff game Friday at UNK.

“When somebody takes a month off, and it’s a brand new offense to begin with, it almost was like starting over,’’ first-year Millard South coach Ty Wisdom said. “OK, we got to get the timing back and learning new things and stuff. We were a little bit back to square one as far as where we were at as far as Xs and Os.

“He continues to progress each week, doing some really good things in our passing game, which then enables us to run the ball.”

Since his return, Kozeal has passed for an average of nearly 220 yards a game and rushed for more than 70. His six-game totals are 103 of 163 for 1,394 yards and 15 touchdowns against three interceptions and 488 yards and eight touchdowns by rushing.

Kozeal hit the ground running when he flew back from Florida. He got in around 5 a.m. on Monday, slept a couple of hours and his parents had him go to school. He was back on the football practice field that afternoon. Within a day or two, he said, his mindset returned. The physical transition was not an issue.

Pledged to play for Vanderbilt, Kozeal during the summer was invited to the 18U National Team Training Camp after participating in the PDP (Prospect Development Pipeline) League in early summer that is coordinated by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.

“When I got invited to the Team USA trials there were no questions to ask. I was going to be going to that because it's a once in a lifetime opportunity and I want to take full advantage of that,’’ Kozeal said. “Once I got the invite, and then I actually made Team USA, I was super excited. It's hard balancing school and baseball down there. But you find a way to just get everything squared away, no matter what.”

He started four games for the national team, batting .308 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

“It's just great experience being around all the best players in the nation and a lot of the best coaches, to do that and learn from them. The great Jack Wilson and Roberto Vaz (assistant coaches), they're really fun guys to be around. I just learned a lot about the physical side of baseball along with the mental side of baseball so that was the big takeaway for me.”

Wisdom is a Lexington graduate who was a head coach in Arizona before hired at Millard South, where he had been an assistant for the coach he followed, Andy Means upon his retirement. After one game, he had to move pieces to account for Kozeal’s absence.

“We had some other guys that had to step up,’’ Wisdom said. “Obviously we didn't get the results we wanted to in those games that Cam was gone but I thought we had some young guys step up and get some valuable reps in some spots.

“And then when you lose a leader like Cam, other guys have to step up in those roles as well, not just on the field. We had some guys do that. And now that he’s back we have a few different things we can do with our offense as well because of the guys that got some reps in.”

While Millard South is the 12th seed and Kearney, which has lost only to Grand Island and Westside, is the fifth seed, coach and quarterback are eager for the game.

“We know it's going to be a great atmosphere. Coach (Brandon) Cool and his staff do a great job,’’ Wisdom said. “We know it's going to be a 48-minute ballgame, but we're super excited to kick off and let it all loose.”​